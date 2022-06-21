Hajj 1443
Hajj 1443

`Arafah and the Day of Resurrection

Hajj Pilgrims Pray at Mount Arafat

One should know that this place was always trodden by Allah’s Prophets, peace and blessing be upon them all, who used to adorn and worship Allah there. This act of worship was inherited by all Muslims all over the world in a way to follow the Sunnah of Allah’s  Prophets, peace and blessing be upon them all, which is so essential in the religion of Islam.

Also, the standing of Muslims on this mount chanting “Labbayka Allahumma Labbayk,” which means “Here I am at Your service, O God, Here I am!” and asking Him for forgiveness is liable to make their Du`a’ (invocation) answerable in these times when they left their families and properties heading for answering Allah’s Call that was raised by Ibrahim, peace and blessings be upon him.

Mount of Uhud
Uhud: A Mount that the Prophet Loved

Mount Uhud is located north of Madinah. Uhud has an attractive look. The Prophet loved and felt relieved on seeing it.

Common Mistakes Made before Ihram

The article contains different fabricated acts to be done before the Ihram.

The Essence of Hajj
The Essence of Hajj

The point we should ponder over is why Allah and His Messenger granted Hajj so much importance.

Masjid Al Haram's entrance
Ar-Ramal: Walking in Dignity

Ar-Ramal is the ritual where male pilgrims are required to walk briskly in dignity.

Hajj and Developing Muslims’ Awareness
Hajj and Developing Muslims’ Awareness

Hajj is a divine ordinance that brings to the Muslim nation the need and importance of unity.

Hajj pilgrims shaving hair
Complete Shaving of the Head

Halq means the complete shaving of the head by the male pilgrim on the 10th of Zul Hijjah.

The Rebirth of My Soul
Women and Hajj
Hajj Fatwas
Prayers and Healing
What Should Be Done With the Sacrifice?
Conditions of Udhiyah
Ihsan: Goodness and Perfection
Zakat (Charity) and Sadaqah
Smiling Is Charity
The smile of the Prophet (Pbuh).. facts and secrets
