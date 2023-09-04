Allah Almighty is the Creator and the only One worthy of worship without associating anyone else alongside Him. Allah Almighty says: {O mankind, worship your Lord, Who created you and those who came before you, so that you may become righteous. He Who made for you the earth a [spread out] bed and the sky a ceiling and sent down from the sky rain and brought forth thereby fruits as provision for you. So do not ascribe to Allah equals while you know [that there is nothing similar to Him].} [Surat al-Baqarah: 21-22]

The One Who created us and the generations before us, made the earth a bed spread out and the sky a ceiling for us, sent down from the sky rain, and brought forth thereby fruits as provision for us is the only One Who deserves to be worshiped. Allah Almighty says: {O mankind, remember the favor of Allah upon you. Is there any creator other than Allah who provides for you from the heaven and earth? There is no deity except Him, so how are you then deluded?} [Surat Fātir: 3]

The One Who creates and provides for us is the only One Who deserves to be worshiped. Allah Almighty says: {That is Allah, your Lord; there is no deity except Him, the Creator of all things, so worship Him. And He is Disposer of all things.} [Surat al-An‘ām: 102]

Anyone worshiped besides Allah is unworthy of worship because he does not possess an atom’s weight in the heaven or on earth. He is not partner of Allah, nor a helper, nor a supporter; so, how could such an alleged deity be called upon or taken as partner alongside Allah?! Allah Almighty says: {Say, [O Muhammad]: “Invoke those you claim [as deities] besides Allah.” They do not possess an atom’s weight in the heavens or on earth, and they do not have therein any partnership [with Him], nor is there for Him from among them any assistant.} [Surat Saba’: 22]

Allah Almighty is the One Who created these living beings out of nonexistence. Their very existence is a proof of His existence, Lordship, and deity. Allah Almighty says: {And of His signs is that He created you from dust; then, suddenly you were human beings dispersing [throughout the earth]. And of His signs is that He created for you from yourselves mates so that you may find tranquility in them; and He placed between you affection and mercy. Indeed, there are signs in this for people who reflect.

And among His signs is the creation of the heavens and earth and the diversity of your languages and your colors. Indeed, there are signs in this for those of knowledge. And among His signs is your sleep by night and day and your seeking of His bounty. Indeed, there are signs in this for people who listen. And of His signs is [that] He shows you the lightning [causing] fear and hope, and He sends down rain from the sky by which He brings revives the earth after its lifelessness. Indeed, there are signs in this for people who understand.

And among His signs is that the heaven and earth sustain by His command. Then when He calls you with a [single] call from the earth, immediately you will come forth. And to Him belongs whoever is in the heavens and earth. All are to Him devoutly obedient. And it is He Who begins creation; then He repeats it, and that is [even] easier for Him…} [Surat ar-Rūm: 20-27]

Nimrod denied the existence of his Lord, so Abraham (peace be upon him) said to him, as reported by Allah: {…Abraham said: “Indeed, Allah brings up the sun from the east, so bring it up from the west.” So the disbeliever was dumbfounded, and Allah does not guide the wrongdoing people.} [Surat al-Baqarah: 258]

In the same manner, Abraham (peace be upon him) argued his case by showing that Allah is the One Who guides him, feeds him, gives him drink, cures him, causes him to die and brings him to life. Allah reported him saying: {Who created me, and it is He Who guides me. And it is He Who feeds me and provides for me drink. And when I am ill, it is He Who cures me. And Who will cause me to die and then bring me to life.} [Surat ash-Shu‘arā’: 78-81] Allah reported Moses’s argument with Pharaoh stating that the former’s Lord is the One: {…Who gave everything its form and then guided it.} [Surat Taha: 50]

Allah subjected everything in the heavens and on earth for human beings and blessed them with blessings so that they would worships him and refrain from disbelief. Allah Almighty says: {Do you not see that Allah has made subservient to you whatever is in the heavens and whatever is on earth and amply bestowed upon you His favors, [both] apparent and unapparent? But among people are those who dispute about Allah without knowledge or guidance or an enlightening Book.} [Surat Luqmān: 20]

Just as Allah subjected everything in the heavens and on earth for the human being, He created and gave him everything he would need such as the hearing, sight, and heart to learn the knowledge that would benefit and guide him to his Lord and Creator. Allah Almighty says: {And Allah has extracted you from the wombs of your mothers not knowing anything, and He made for you hearing and vision and intellect so that you may be grateful.} [Surat an-Nahl: 78]

Allah Almighty created all of those worlds as well as the human being and gave him everything he would need such as limbs and powers. Then He granted him everything that would aid him in worshiping Allah and in populating this earth. Afterward, Allah subjected to him everything in the heavens and on earth.

Allah used His creation to prove His Lordship that mandates His right to be solely worshiped. Allah Almighty says: {Say: “Who provides for you from the heaven and earth? Or who controls hearing and sight and who brings the living out of the dead and brings the dead out of the living, and who manages [every] matter?” They will say: “Allah”, say: “Then will you not fear Him?”} [Surat Yūnus: 31]

Allah Almighty says: {Say [O Muhammad]: “Have you seen that which you invoke besides Allah? Show me what they have created of earth; or did they have partnership in [creation of] the heavens? Bring me a scripture [revealed] before this or a [remaining] trace of knowledge, if you are truthful.”} [Surat al-Ahqāf: 4]

He also says: {He created the heavens without pillars that you can see and has set on the earth firmly mountains, lest it should shake with you, and dispersed therein from every creature. And We sent down rain from the sky and grow therein [plants] of every noble kind. This is the creation of Allah. So show Me what those other than Him have created. Rather, the wrongdoers are in clear misguidance.} [Surat Luqmān: 10-11]

Allah Almighty says: {Or were they created by nothing, or were they the creators [of themselves]? Or did they create the heavens and earth? Rather, they are not certain. Or do they have the treasuries of your Lord? Or are they the controllers [of them]?} [Surat at-Tūr: 35-37]

Shaykh Al-Sa‘di said: “This constitutes a proof against them, leaving them with no choice but to submit to the truth or veer away from what is required by reason and religion.” Tafsīr ibn Sa‘di: 816.

By Muhammad ibn Abdullah as-Saheem