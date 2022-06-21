Hajj 1443
Hajj 1443

Ar-Ramal: Walking in Dignity

Ar-Ramal: Walking in Dignity

Ar-Ramal is the ritual where male pilgrims are required to walk briskly in dignity with their chests thrust forward and with their shoulders rolling slightly during the first three circuits of Tawaf ul-Qudum (Arrival Tawaf). Ladies are not required to practice Ramal.

Ar-Ramal was prescribed for Muslims as when they carry out this ritual they look like a wide ocean or a huge army; the matter which makes Muslims appear very strong in the eyes of their enemies. Really, this scene is enough to frighten the enemies of Islam and to persuade them shun their harm and evil intended for Muslims. Also, may this great scene soften and penetrate the hearts of those infidels and polytheists and make them surrender to Allah’s Will and thus find nothing better than embracing His True Religion, Islam.

Related Topics
Hajj and Developing Muslims’ Awareness
Hajj and Developing Muslims’ Awareness

Hajj is a divine ordinance that brings to the Muslim nation the need and importance of unity.

Complete Shaving of the Head

Halq means the complete shaving of the head by the male pilgrim on the 10th of Zul Hijjah.

Allah, our Merciful God
Allah’s Mercy

Of the 99 beautiful names of Allah, it is Ar-Rahman and Ar-Rahim that we use most frequently in our prayers and du`aa’. Ar-Rahman and Ar-Rahim are both derived from the same Arabic root word, rahma, meaning “mercy, compassion.” Pickthall translates Ar-Rahman, Ar-Rahim as “the Beneficent, the Merciful,” and Yusuf Ali says “the Most Gracious, the

Hajj time al Muzdalifah
Spending the Night in Muzdalifah

The pilgrim spends the whole day walking towards Mina. In order for him to have some rest and to relieve himself, the Divine Legislator (Allah the Almighty) prescribed for him spend the night in Muzdalifah as a sign of mercy and pity for his labor all day long. It is a fact that Islam is

Hajj from Muslims
What’s After Hajj?

Those whom Allah favored to perform Hajj and `Umrah, should be thankful to Allah, Glorified and Exalted be He, Who has chosen them from among His servants to perform these acts of worship, and they should implore Almighty Allah to accept their good deeds. That is very important, for it reflects their belief that being

Madinah Mosque
Visiting Madinah

Visiting Madinah is not a rite of Hajj or `Umrah, but the unique merits of the Prophet’s city and his mosque attract every pilgrim to visit it. Muslims’ hearts are always drawn to the city that witnessed the construction of the edifice of Islam and from which the shining rays of the message spread. Muslims

