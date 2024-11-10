This article dives into the Islamic concept of fate (qadar), human freedom in choices and actions, and the ultimate destination of humankind in the afterlife, distinguishing between the inhabitants of Paradise and Hell. It emphasizes that God has decreed, created, and recorded everything, which forms a crucial part of faith in fate and predestination. This understanding shapes a believer’s self-awareness and accountability, fostering trust in God’s wisdom. God created humanity to worship Him, made them vicegerents on earth, and established trials to observe human actions. Though God has always known who would obey or disobey, He decreed that humans would undergo this test, choose their paths, and be rewarded or punished accordingly. This serves as proof of accountability, recorded in the scrolls of deeds, and also demonstrates God’s power and control over creation, leading believers to acknowledge His oneness and divinity and to submit willingly.

The Justice of Divine Judgment

No one can argue, “O Lord, You created me for Hell; this is unjust.” Nor can anyone claim fate as an excuse, as the disbelievers do in Hell. God is just, and no one is wronged by Him; those who suffer are the ones who wronged themselves through disbelief. No one enters Hell due to fate alone but through their own misdeeds and arrogance. As God says, “Whoever does good, it is for his own self, and whoever does evil, it is against it. And your Lord is not unjust to His servants” [Fussilat: 46]. He also says: “And every person, We have fastened his fate to his neck, and on the Day of Resurrection, We will bring forth for him a record which he will find spread open. It will be said, ‘Read your book. Sufficient is yourself against you this Day as accountant’” [Al-Isra: 13-14].

Thus, repentance and accountability are essential, as God observes and records every deed day and night. Every person knows their actions and motives. On the Day of Judgment, no one can deny their deeds. Therefore, a person should maintain piety in secret and in public, in both word and action, mindful that God observes everything. He says: “He knows the treachery of the eyes and what the hearts conceal” [Ghafir: 19] and “Not a word does one utter, except that with him is an observer ready (to record)” [Qaf: 18].

Understanding Fate and Human Actions

In His infinite mercy, God has empowered humans with free will in matters of actions, beliefs, and faith. He did not compel them but gave them freedom to choose their path. However, this does not mean that actions lie outside God’s decree and control. No one can act within God’s dominion without His permission. God knows what each person will do, and this was recorded in the Preserved Tablet before creation. Every event in God’s domain is documented and known to Him in advance.

As evidence, Abdullah ibn Umar narrated: “The first thing God created was the Pen. He took it and said, ‘Write the events of the world, including every deed that will be done, whether righteous or sinful, dry or moist, and recorded it with Him in the record.’ Then He said, ‘Read if you wish, ‘This Our Book speaks about you with truth. Indeed, We were having transcribed what you used to do’” [Al-Jathiyah: 29]. This reinforces that human actions are preordained and recorded. However, God does not impose deeds upon people. God created actions and the means to carry them out, but He also gave humans freedom to choose between belief and disbelief, obedience and disobedience. This balance is crucial to the doctrine of free will in Islam, as denying it would be irrational or misguided.

The article I am currently writing was decreed by God from eternity, yet I write it freely now without any compulsion. God knew I would choose to do this, but He could have diverted my attention or prevented it if He wished. This test is a chance to prove what I will write and what my pen will articulate. This highlights the need to understand God’s complete knowledge, justice, and decree. If God predetermined every detail of our lives without any freedom, why would He grant intellect and encourage reflection upon His creation? God says: “And in yourselves, then will you not see?” [Adh-Dhariyat: 21] and “Do they not look into the realm of the heavens and the earth and everything God has created?” [Al-A’raf: 185]. These questions affirm human accountability and choice.

Free Will, Choice, and Consequence

Although God allows humans choice, this freedom does not extend to all aspects of existence. For instance, no one chooses their place of birth, parents, gender, physical appearance, or place of death. Yet, humans exercise will in matters of faith, obedience, and morality. God, in His wisdom, allows people to decide on major aspects of belief and behavior, while retaining His ability to influence their actions. He says: “Whoever is guided, it is for his own soul, and whoever goes astray only goes astray against it. And no bearer of burdens will bear the burden of another. And never would We punish until We sent a messenger” [Al-Isra: 15]. God facilitates choices in matters of faith and personal decisions, including education, profession, and residence.

Jabriyah and Qadariyah Doctrines on Fate and Free Will

Two opposing views on fate and free will exist: the Jabriyah, who deny human will, and the Qadariyah, who deny God’s control over actions. According to the Jabriyah, humans are entirely compelled by divine decree, with no will of their own. In contrast, the Qadariyah claim humans are creators of their actions, contradicting the Quranic principle that God is the Creator of all things. God says: “And God created you and what you do” [As-Saffat: 96]. God has already written who will enter Paradise and who will enter Hell based on His knowledge of their actions, hearts, and future deeds.

As narrated from Abdullah bin Amr, the Prophet (ﷺ) said: “This is a book from the Lord of the worlds, containing the names of the people of Paradise and the names of their fathers and tribes…neither will they be added to nor will they be subtracted from, ever.” This illustrates that humans have the freedom to choose, while their will remains under God’s power. Often, people plan to perform actions, but God may decree otherwise, like a person planning to go on pilgrimage but being unable to do so due to health or financial issues. God’s will may override human intentions, but He still allows them opportunities to make choices.

The Invalidation of Fate as an Excuse for Sin

Though fate is not a valid excuse for disbelief, some persist in sinful ways, arrogantly using fate as justification. God may seal their hearts, blocking them from faith, as a consequence of their prior rejection. God says: “Indeed, those who disbelieve – it is the same for them whether you warn them or do not warn them – they will not believe. God has set a seal upon their hearts and upon their hearing, and over their vision is a veil, and for them is a great punishment” [Al-Baqarah: 6-7]. However, God often grants many opportunities for repentance and forgiveness, even delaying punishment. God is compassionate and rejoices in His servants’ repentance. The Prophet (ﷺ) said: “If a servant draws near to Me by a span, I draw near to them by a cubit…” But if one insists on disbelief, God’s anger may lead to a darkened heart and ultimately, a bad end. This occurs when people ignore warnings, indulge in sin, or persist in disbelief without repentance.

Embracing the Doctrine of Fate

Understanding fate fosters humility, reverence, and an increased drive to seek the Hereafter. This awareness should be instilled in children early on, teaching them the middle-ground doctrine of fate between the Qadariyah and Jabriyah extremes. Ahl as-Sunnah wal-Jama’ah, the saved sect, upholds a balanced view, affirming that God created everything, including human actions, but also granted humans the ability to choose. This middle path ensures belief in God’s justice and wisdom while acknowledging the responsibility of human choices.

As Ibn Taymiyyah said, “Ahl as-Sunnah wal-Jama’ah are in a middle position regarding human actions between the Jabriyah and Qadariyah.” Thus, we believe that God created us and our deeds, has control over all, and has endowed us with intellect and will, enabling us to make choices. Our fate is a test, rewarding us according to our deeds in the Hereafter. God decrees, but He also judges fairly, guiding those who seek His help. His messengers and prophets exemplified this, asking for assistance and guidance in fulfilling their duties to Him. God says, on the tongue of Ibrahim: “My Lord, make me an establisher of prayer, and [many] from my descendants. Our Lord, and accept my supplication” [Ibrahim: 40], and through Yusuf: “Cause me to die a Muslim and join me with the righteous” [Yusuf: 101].

May God guide us to faith, righteous deeds, and steadfastness, and may He grant us death upon Islam and resurrection among the righteous. May peace and blessings be upon Prophet Muhammad, his family, and his companions.

By Manal Muhammad Abu Al-Azaim