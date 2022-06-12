Hajj 1443
Hajj 1443

I Remember My First Hajj

hashim jumah
I Remember My First Hajj

As-salamu alaykum,

My husband and I have made Hajj together twice, al-hamdu lillah. The first one was in 1984, and the second in 1989. I would like to share an experience from our first Hajj.

My husband was working for a company in Riyadh called Siyanco. Our employers sent a bus with 42 single men and ‘Abu Rabab’s family; we went in our private car.

The trip was 16 hours of driving, but with stops for Prayer and food, it was more like 20 hours. Abu Rabab, his wife and 4-year-old daughter were in the bus. My husband and I, along with our three daughters and son were in the car. Most of the trip was rather ordinary. The usual Hajj fires took place and the beggars were never ending. From the time of our arrival at the campgrounds in Mina, Rabab and I started reciting with the children, “Clinic 12, Road 11, Water Valve 1.” It was the

“address” of our campsite, which included one huge tent for the men, a smaller one for the women and children, and a latrine tent.

At the Jamarat, our 11-year-old daughter was “fondled” by a Pakistani

man, whom I soundly bashed with my umbrella! I was very angry at the abuse, and during Hajj of all times. Afterward, as we came down the ramp at the end of the Jamarat, we all opened our umbrellas and held them high, a signal we had chosen in order to identify ourselves in the crowd. When we reached the bottom of the ramp we stopped for a head count. Ya Allah! We were one head short.

My 7-year-old daughter, Nuha, was lost. Several of the men circled around us and the others went to look for her. For two frantic hours they searched. Finally, my husband returned in tears. Our baby was lost! The police actually laughed at us. They said, “You expect us to find one child, and a girl at that, in this crowd? Be grateful that you are okay and go home.” My husband was frantic and I was nearly catatonic. We walked back to the bus without even realizing what we were doing. We arrived at our road and I started crying, I came down from the bus and started walking. Once we reached the water valve where we turned to enter our camp area, people started talking to us.

In my condition I could not understand what they were saying, I just prayed that wherever my baby was, Allah would care for her. My husband took off, running ahead of me. When I reached the campsite, the people were all standing around crying. I panicked. I could not imagine what was happening. I entered the campsite and saw my husband kneeling on the ground. When I walked closer, I saw my daughter, sitting on the ground in front of him eating an ice cream. I fell to the ground in prostration of thankfulness to Allah (Sujud Ash-Shukr).

My daughter had not panicked as I had. When she realized she had been separated from us she stopped. When she heard people speaking with an accent similar to that of her father, she stopped the man and told him, “I am lost and can’t find my family, can you take me to our campsite?” The man asked her where her campsite was and she answered, “Clinic 12, Road 11, Water Valve 1.” He took her and bought her an ice cream on the way. When my husband arrived, the man asked Nuha, “Is this man your father?” She said he was. The man handed her over to her father and left. To this day we do not know who he was. To this day, we pray to Allah for him.

Nuha is now 22, married and the mother of two children. Everyday I

thank Allah for that blessing and the lesson He gave me.

Wa Salam.

By Umm Nuha

# belief # faith # Family # Hajj

All articles published not necessarily the official points of view held by islamonline

Related Topics
Abuja National Mosque, Nigeria
Barka Da Sallah

“I’m leaving with whoever’s ready! Anybody else can find his or her way!” my dad bellowed as he headed for the car, dressed in his white, perfectly ironed agbada. Male cousins and uncles rush out of their rooms adjusting their traditional outfits and so do the females. Nobody wants to miss the ride to the

Jamarat in Mina Hajj
Difficulty in Performing Hajj Calls for Juristic Facilitation

This year’s season of Hajj has arrived, renewing many issues that are raised and discussed only during Hajj. Perhaps the most important of these issues are those related to some fatwas and questions addressing matters newly introduced into Hajj and juristic rules pertaining to important rituals, such as the rulings on throwing the pebbles before

Scent of the Holidays: The Science Behind `Eid in The Western World
Scent of the Holidays: The Science Behind `Eid in The Western World

As Muslims, we wonder - how can we get our children to be that excited about Eid? How can we create an atmosphere of Eid?

`Eid Al-Adha Sermon
`Eid Al-Adha Sermon

Eids in Islam are not man-made; Allah is the One Who created them. He also laid down special rules and etiquette to be followed during these Eids.

calligraphy Allah
Health Benefits of Saying “Alhamdulillah”

There are many examples in the Qur’an and Hadith of the virtues of a positive mental attitude, perseverance and optimism in the face of adversity. However, did you know that patience and a positive outlook on life are two of the greatest healing tools that you can use? The Qur’an (2:155) says, “Give glad tidings

Hajj and Dermatitis
Dermatitis and Hajj Rituals

Saudi Arabia is one of the hottest territories in the world. Because of its weather throughout the whole year, dermatitis (skin diseases) increase among the pilgrims for several reasons: – Extra excretion of sweat due to burning sun beams and high humidity. – Overcrowding at Hajj, where people from all over the world gather together

Top Reading
1
The Qur’an: A Divine Guidance or a Historical Document
2
Allah in Pre-Islamic History
3
Reflections on the Almighty’s saying: (May God forgive you for permitting them..)
4
Self-Admiration and Its Remedy
5
Dhikr and Du`aa
6
Concentration in Prayer
7
The First Revelation
8
How the Qur’an Differs From the Bible
9
Is the Qur’an for Arabs Only?
10
Tests for the Believers: Fluctuations of Life
Recommended
How Were Chapters Of The Qur’an Arranged?
How Were Chapters Of The Qur’an Arranged?
Zakat [Obligatory Charity] for Coronavirus (COVID-19) Patients – A Glance at the Sayings of Jurists.
Zakat [Obligatory Charity] for Coronavirus (COVID-19) Patients – A Glance at the Sayings of Jurists.
Determination vs. Starvation
Determination vs. Starvation
There Is Good in Every Event
There Is Good in Every Event
The Obligations Muslims Owe the Qur’an
The Obligations Muslims Owe the Qur’an
Anger: Causes and Remedy
Anger: Causes and Remedy
Determination
Determination
Relationship With the Qur’an.. Basic Prerequisite
Relationship With the Qur’an.. Basic Prerequisite
A New Society Being Built
A New Society Being Built
Our Sacrifice Today
Our Sacrifice Today