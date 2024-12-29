End-of-year Gregorian celebrations, such as Christmas and New Year’s Eve, are widely observed by non-Muslims globally. However, the participation of Muslims in these festivities and exploiting these non-Muslim holidays for Muslim education courses and camps often ignites extensive debates within Islamic religious and social circles.

Sharia Guidelines on Participating in Non-Muslim Holidays

A fundamental principle in Sharia (Islamic law) is that Muslims should refrain from participating in non-Muslim religious celebrations. This prohibition encompasses various forms of involvement, including:

Attendance : Being present at non-Muslim holiday events.

: Being present at non-Muslim holiday events. Offering Congratulations : Extending greetings like “Happy New Year” during these occasions.

: Extending greetings like “Happy New Year” during these occasions. Giving Gifts : Exchanging presents associated with non-Muslim celebrations.

: Exchanging presents associated with non-Muslim celebrations. Promoting Rituals : Assisting in activities such as selling candles and greeting cards.

: Assisting in activities such as selling candles and greeting cards. Imitating Attire : Wearing clothing specific to non-Muslim holidays.

: Wearing clothing specific to non-Muslim holidays. Cooking Holiday Foods : Preparing dishes unique to these celebrations.

: Preparing dishes unique to these celebrations. Decorating Homes : Adorning living spaces in the style of non-Muslim holidays.

: Adorning living spaces in the style of non-Muslim holidays. Hosting Parties: Organizing gatherings that align with non-Muslim festivities.

Simply participating in these holidays constitutes imitation, regardless of the participant’s intentions or personal feelings.

Prophetic Teachings on Imitating the People of the Book

The Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) explicitly warned against imitating the People of the Book (Jews and Christians). He stated:

“Whoever imitates a people is one of them.”

[Sunan Abu Dawood, Hadith 4030]

This Hadith emphasizes that imitation of non-Muslim practices is a sign of deviating from Islamic principles and aligning with other faiths’ customs.

Scholarly Insights on Imitation and Da’wah Activities

Despite clear Sharia prohibitions, there is a need for thoughtful scholarly consideration regarding actions that may resemble imitation of non-Muslim holidays, especially when these actions have apparent benefits, such as organizing da’wah (invitation to Islam) and educational activities.

Organizing Islamic Vacation Courses (IVC) During Non-Muslim Holidays

In some African countries, Muslims and preachers dedicate the holiday periods from Christmas to the Gregorian New Year to establish Islamic Vacation Courses (IVC). These courses, often referred to as “IVC” in southwest Nigeria, are overseen by organizations like the Islamic Council (TMC) and the Muslim Students Association (MSS). The program aims to create environments conducive to Sharia compliance, including gender segregation.

Evaluating Islamic Educational Organizations

Preservation of Faith

The primary goal of these courses is to preserve the Islamic faith and protect Muslims from being influenced by other beliefs and pre-Islamic traditions. Maintaining religious identity is a legitimate requirement in Islam.

Innovation in Da’wah Methods

Innovation in da’wah methods is permissible as long as it aligns with Sharia guidelines. Da’wah must evolve with the times in terms of means and methods without compromising Islamic objectives.

Sharia and Regulatory Concerns in Muslim Gatherings

Women’s Attendance at IVC

There is no strong Sharia justification for women to attend these courses for extended periods. Potential issues include exposure to harm or violating guardians’ permissions. According to Al-Qurtubi:

“Sharia is laden with the obligation for women to remain in their homes, avoiding going out except for necessity.”

[Tafsir al-Qurtubi, Volume 14, Page 178]

While Sharia permits women to go out for necessities like prayer or seeking knowledge, it is preferable for them to stay at home to preserve their dignity.

Timing of Activities

Scheduling Islamic activities during non-Muslim holidays may inadvertently suggest participation or imitation. It is advisable to organize these activities at other times to avoid any semblance of glorifying non-Muslim sacred days.

Unintentional Imitation

Holding activities during non-Muslim holidays might lead to unintended imitation, such as participants looking forward to these course days similarly to how non-Muslims celebrate their holidays. Ibn Taymiyyah stated:

“Imitation involves doing something because others do it… It may be prohibited to prevent imitation since it could lead to resembling them, which is disallowed.”

[Al-Iqtidaa by Ibn Taymiyyah, Volume 242]

Lack of Sharia Evidence for Specific Timing

These courses lack explicit Sharia evidence, as early Muslim generations living among non-Muslims did not participate in their holidays or establish specific activities opposing them. Al-Shatibi emphasized:

“Adding to what was established would be an innovation, contrary to the legislator’s intent.”

[Al-I’tisam by Al-Shatibi, Volume 2, Page 282]

Preventing the Intention to Oppose Non-Muslim Holidays

Islamic scholars have prohibited dedicating non-Muslim holidays to specific acts of worship, such as fasting, because it aligns with the glorification of these days by non-Muslims. Therefore, dedicating these holidays to establishing da’wah tents falls under the same prohibition.

The Real Motive Behind Educational Gatherings During Holidays

The primary motive for organizing lectures and educational gatherings during non-Muslim holidays is the existence of these holidays. Without them, such gatherings would not take place, confirming the cause of imitation prohibited by Sharia.

Impact of Imitation on Islamic Doctrines

Most doctrinal and ethical deviations among Muslims stem from imitation of non-Muslims, particularly the People of the Book. This issue necessitates deep reflection, critical thinking, and unbiased scholarly research to maintain Islamic integrity.

Annual Gatherings and Sharia Considerations

Annual gatherings during non-Muslim holidays are considered “disgraceful and prohibited celebrations” due to their repetitive nature on days revered by the People of the Book. This repetition constitutes imitation, which contradicts Sharia teachings.

Good Intentions vs. Sharia Guidelines

Good intentions do not always justify actions that conflict with Sharia. It is obligatory to ensure that actions align with Islamic objectives and guidelines. Abu Abd al-Rahman Ibn Mas’ud rightly said:

“How many intend good but fail to achieve it!”

Transformation of Educational Organizations Over Time

There is a fear that educational organizations may become religious obligations due to their timing. Historical instances show that establishing bad practices can lead to collective sin, as the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) stated:

“Whoever establishes a bad practice in Islam, and others follow it after him, it will be like the sin of the one who did it, without reducing their sins in any way.”

[Sahih Muslim, Hadith 1017]

Conclusion

Organizing da’wah and educational activities is commendable when aligned with Sharia guidelines. However, dedicating these activities to non-Muslim holidays raises legal and regulatory concerns. It is preferable to schedule such activities during other periods to prevent imitation or glorification of non-Muslim sacred days.

By Luqman Abdul Salam