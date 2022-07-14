Hajj 1443
Hajj 1443

Maintaining Ties of Kinship: the Forgotten Obligation

Maintaining Ties of Kinship: the Forgotten Obligation

Blood relations, like a brother, paternal or maternal uncle, cousins and all your kindred have the right to kinship each in accordance with his or her nearness. Allah Almighty says: “And give to the kindred his due.” (Al-Isra’: 26) And, “Worship Allah and join none with Him in worship, and do good to parents, kins-folk…” (An-Nisa’: 36)

Relatives have to maintain good ties and extend physical and financial support in accordance with the relative exigencies and nearness of kinship. It is an injunction dictated by canonical laws, reason and human nature.

Qura’nic and Prophetic texts emphasize the necessity of cementing kindred ties and maintaining them.

Al-Bukhari reported on the authority of Abu Hurairah, who quoted the Prophet, peace be blessings be upon him, as saying: “Allah created His creation, and when He had finished it, ties of kinship got up and said, ‘I seek refuge with you from those who sever the ties of kith and kin.’ On that Allah said, ‘Will you be satisfied if I bestow My favors on him who keeps your ties, and withhold My favors from him who severs your ties?’ On that ties of kinship said, ‘Yes’ Then Allah said, ‘That is for you.’ ” the Prophet (peace and blessings be upon him) added: If you wish, you can recite: “Would you then if you were given the authority. do mischief in the land and sever your ties of kinship.” (Muhammad: 22-23)

The Prophet, peace be blessings be upon him, said: “Whoever believes in Allah and the Last Day should maintain good relation with his kindred.” (Reported by al-Bukhari and Muslim)

Unfortunately, a lot of people have neglected this right and no longer discharge their obligations, material, social or moral towards their kin. Days and long months could elapse without even paying one’s relations a visit or gaining their favor with a present. It has become a habit that one finds it difficult to even try to satisfy a certain need or ward off a misfortune that happens to befall them.

Some people behave differently. They maintain good ties as long as their kindred do the same, but otherwise they sever them. Real cherishing of blood relation is not observed in anticipation of equal reaction on the part of one’s kin; but the ties should be maintained for Allah’s sake only, maybe this is done from one side only while neglecting the behavior of the other side in its return. Abdullah ibn Amr ibn Al-`Aas quotes the Prophet, peace be blessings be upon him, as saying: “Al-Wasil (one who maintain good relation with his kinship) is not the one who recompenses the good done to him by his relatives, but Al-Wasil is the one who keeps good relations with those relatives who have severed the bond of kinship with him.” (Reported by al-Bukhari)

Maintaining good ties with one’s kindred is bound to earn one Allah’s mercy, affluence and deliverance from distress, in addition to amity, attachment and spirit of cooperation that will envelop the whole atmosphere of the family in both adversity and prosperity. It goes without saying that severance of kinship ties melt away all these benefits and sow the fruit of discord among relatives.

Source:
Excerpted, with slight modifications, from http://www.iad.org/Islam/rkin.html
# Family # Family Relationship # Islam

All articles published not necessarily the official points of view held by islamonline

Related Topics
Value of Kinship Ties
Value of Kinship Ties

One aspect so frequently mentioned by the Prophet is maintaining close ties with one's relatives.

Muslim praying hajj
The Lunar Calendar 

Early Muslim scholars were almost unanimous on rejecting astronomical methods during their time, but.

Observatories in Islamic History
Observatories in Islamic History

In ancient civilization, astronomy was a mystery, but in the Abbasid period, it gained a special status.

A Fortified Medieval Islamic Palace
Western Perceptions of Islam From the Middle Ages through the Modern Period: The European Discovery of Islam as a World Culture

The impression that Islam left on Christianity as a heretical religion was countered by the admiration of Islamic civilization in the works of some late medireview and Renaissance thinkers. The Islamic scientific and philosophical culture, inter alia, played a significant role in this process, and we can mention here only two examples both of which

Bulgaria, Medival Mosque
Western Perceptions of Islam The Middle Ages: From Theological Rivalry to the Creation of “the Other”

From the moment it emerged as a universal religion, Islam became a major challenge for Christianity: it was a new dispensation from Heaven that claimed to have completed the cycle of Abrahamic revelations. The references to Jewish and Christian themes in the Qur’an and Prophetic traditions (hadith), sometimes concurring with and sometimes diverging from the

Hijrah Still Offers Valuable Lessons
Hijrah Still Offers Valuable Lessons

The noble Hijrah from Makkah to Madinah is one of the grandest events in the history of Islam.

Top Reading
1
Chanting Labbaik… What a Pleasure!
2
The Concept of Animal Sacrifice in Islam
3
Restrictions of Ihram
4
About Hajj and `Umrah
5
Hajj: Getting Ready
6
So That Our Hajj May Be Accepted
7
Muslim and Non-Muslim Relations Reflections on Some Qur’anic Texts
8
What is an accepted Hajj?
9
The Call of Ibrahim
10
What are good deeds?
Recommended
Islamic concept of Adha
The Rebirth of My Soul
view of Kabah, Makkah
Women and Hajj
Hajj from Muslims
Hajj Fatwas
Praying for healing
Prayers and Healing
Livestock market for Eid al-Adha
What Should Be Done With the Sacrifice?
https://www.canva.com/design/DAFCSwpdMIk/mzDM3UHS37aNSDOmSjJ1jg/edit?utm_content=DAFCSwpdMIk&utm_campaign=designshare&utm_medium=link2&utm_source=sharebutton
Conditions of Udhiyah
Good Quality soil
Ihsan: Goodness and Perfection
Saving for charity
Zakat (Charity) and Sadaqah
A boy hold a happy face emoji
Smiling Is Charity
ابتسامة الرسول
The smile of the Prophet (Pbuh).. facts and secrets