Muhammad 61 – Containment Of Islam

He’s biagio Welcome to another episode of Islam focus. I’m your host, Homer Rashid. Today we have our 61st program in our series dealing with Muhammad. last match parabola. Today our topic is the containment of the message. I have joining me as usual on the program, Dr. Jamal betta. We have St. Mary’s University of the Dr. Jamal. Before we get into a discussion of today’s program could I have you very quickly highlight the main points that we touched on last week in our program. Last week, we continued to discuss the reaction of the Mexican people to the mission and column the profit and more particularly the various pressure tactics they used. Visa V is uncon abort Island,

to try to get him to withdraw his protection of the profits. And we indicated that despite of all the pressures applied to his uncle, to advertising, he continued to support the profit, which indicates that in his heart, apparently he believed in the truthfulness of Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him, that perhaps was unable to deviate from the religion of his ancestor.

Fasting the pressure was that was brought to bear on the prophets uncle in his response, and indeed the response of the prophet

to

lessons from the prophets relationship with his uncle

to

listen for all kinds, including time fact, I can speak from personal experience.

Many times a Muslim may encounter people who might have some resemblance to Abu Talib, as the uncle of the Prophet,

friends and colleagues who, in fact may have some of those positive qualities like obatala, kindness, uprightness and stern, you know, some sense of curtsy.

But in spite of the fact that they may even have some sympathy with Islam, they may appreciate some or all of its teachings like avatar that they might find themselves also in a position where it’s very difficult to depart from what they have been raised with on their lives.

In a situation like that, one must appreciate that

the the Muslim should distinguish between two things. One is that as a moral responsibility, no Muslim should compromise in matters of truth or matters of.

And consider, for example, in any idea that deviates from the pure monotheistic faith, as equally valid, this could be sort of self deception. But on the other hand, a Muslim also must remember that guidance, after all, is in the hands, Obama,

that the

jetty or the authority to judge people is ultimately God’s not ours. Muslim has only to perform his duty and convey the message of truth, as he understand it, and believe in it in a gentle way, in an effective way. But not to be vindictive, of people and start condemning this to to the hem than

to paradise because that’s not the authority of any human being. And one must appreciate that even though those friends and colleagues may not at one point or the other, or forever even come to the fold of Islam as the last message of all of the prophets. Suffice to say that many of them are some of them are not hostile. And it’s far better

dealing with them than dealing with those who are hostile or have an ethical attitude. So I think there’s something to be learned from the mutual courteous relationship that continues to exist between the Prophet

and his uncle, even though he did not embrace the

the pressure on the Prophet sonko failed, as we’ve seen in last week’s program. What strategy then then did the Croatia resort to after this at this point, decide to stop the message? Yes. Well, it appears that the seem to have had two basic objectives

and

One is to make sure that the influence of the prophet will not spread outside of neck. And that’s what that’s why this program is called more as a content to pretend the message and to prevent it from spreading. Because Mecca after all, was a very important commercial and religious centers in Arabia. And the Prophet never lost any opportunity to talk to those who come to visit Mecca and invite them to the past. And so they want to make sure that it won’t spread too much.

Secondly, is to failing this to try to begin an organized persecution of the Muslims in order to try to dissuade them from accepting Islam or continuing to be Muslims, especially those who are weak and could not have

sufficient protection for them.

Now, the

the main reason for that first objective to prevent the message from spreading is that because of the position of Mecca every year, lots of people used to come for pilgrimage. Outside the Fed galaxies and other people used to come because it’s a connection and important center.

And even though people were pagan at that time, still, they had some remains of monotheism that was birthed by their grandfather, Abraham. And as such the Kaaba, the holy shrine still was very much respected and adored by them.

So the main fear apparently was the threat to their vested interest. If many of those visits, Mecca or comfort pilgrimage, are influenced by the message of the Prophet, they thought that this was a threat to them. Right? Can you perhaps explain the nature of that, that tragic

one, on one hand, we find that Quraysh, the tribe of the Prophet used to pride itself of its hospitality, to the pilgrims.

They were very proud of their position as the guardians and custodians of the holy sanctuary, the Kaaba.

Now, what they feel, basically is that if some of those pilgrims, who come every year, listen to the message of the Prophet, yes, claiming that there’s only one God, and all of this other gods are an idols or false gods,

this perhaps might offend them. And they may stop coming again to Mecca.

should that happen? It hurts Quraysh in two ways.

Number one, it would hurt them financially because that would result in a decline in their trade. Okay. It would help them also prestige wise, because that would undermine that position as the custodians of the Kaaba. In addition to this, they might have had also another fear that the Quran seemed to refer to

that if the herbs are so offended by this monotheistic code of the Prophet, and they knew that the Prophet is one of them belong to the tribe of Christ, that other Arabs might be so furious that they might drive them out of Mecca, and take their place. It happened before there have been some changes in authority. And that’s why there’s an interesting verse in the Quran, or a sign in Surah, number 38, verse 57, or carlu, in aktivieren, Kanaka.

Again, it’s very interesting when it says they said, or say that the pagan herbs,

if we wish to follow the guidance with you, or Mohammed,

we may be snatched away from our land.

The verses continue actually to tell them that it was Allah or God, who in the first place, made this sanctuary safe, and that it is obedience to that God, the Lord of all the universe, which should be the source of the continuation of this blessing and this privilege, not a reason for its loss.

But the interesting thing about the wording in that verse is that they seem to admit that Islam is the true guidance because they say if we follow guidance with you or Mohammed, we may be snatched. So the accurate acknowledge that Quran and Islam is the true guidance.

But apparently they put the person interest and benefit above following the truth.

For this reasons, it seems that the abs, the crush, tribe, or the profit, were quite careful to make sure

that the patrons will get a clear message. That what this man is teaching what the prophet is teaching has nothing to do with them. He does not represent them in any way. In fact, they should make it clear to them that he is

deviant to deviated from the religion of the ancestors.

What efforts or How were the creation? or How did they communicate this message to the visitors to to Mecca?

Well, the first thing, and they were smart about it, and the first thing that they felt that they should first agree on what to say to the pilgrims, so as to avoid contradictions, yes, in their statements, or the Battle of the Prophet. And this, in fact, was the opinion of one of their elders, that’s called a relative minimum of Iran was very much respected. One of the prominent leaders.

The other thing was to warn verse pagans after they agree as to what to say, to warn them, that they should not listen to the Prophet. But this was a problem again, if they said, People don’t listen to him, they may indirectly arouse their curiosity, to listen to him and judge for themselves. So this was a very difficult problem. It was a sham, the famous

biographer of the profit in volume one from page 270, at least in addition, I have, it says that those leaders, the leading men of crush net with their elders, and when he said when he taught them, he said, operations are people of Christ,

the season of pilgrimage is upon you.

And the deputations of Arabs is going to come and they have already heard about your companion he means

they heard about your companion. So up front must agree on one opinion, and don’t differ, so as not to be like one another, and rebut each others or one another’s

utterance.

So they said to him,

what would you say? What should we say? He says, No, you go ahead, you say and I listened to you.

So one of them said, maybe you should tell people that he is Ken k means as soothsayers, clergy or soothsayer, like other people you’ve seen before? They said,

so and we need the plight is is no No, no, no by God. He is not a soothsayer. We know this would say yes, and clergy. We know the way they speak and whispering way and ambiguous way we know that Ryan’s but but the hammer does not speak like them.

So somebody else came up with another idea. He said,

I got it. Maybe we should tell them he’s crazy. He’s mad.

He said, No, no, by God. We have seen madness and met people. And we have known this man. No, no, this doesn’t apply to him. Another person. Okay, we can tell them he is simply a point. Leave him?

He said no, no, he’s not a point. We are on knowledge of poetry. And he started to list the various types and categories of poetry as it know what he teaches in the Quran is quite different from poetry.

Then somebody else came up with a false idea.

He said maybe we can tell people he is a magician, or sorcerer.

And when it against it, no, no, no, no, he is not a magician. We have seen the magicians and their works when they start blowing and nuts and all of this magic work. sorcery didn’t know we have seen those people. But he doesn’t do any of these things.

So failing to give any good idea they turn to average. What do you say? What do you say about the champs that is tight in order?

nickname? What do you say?

He said,

By Allah or by God. There is sweetness in his speech or utterance.

Its origin is as firm as the palm tree.

And its branch or result is fruitful, some translated also or read it as its origin, as if it’s coming from a honeybee, and its branch is honey or fruit or good.

And whatever you people say about the hammered, and the karate teachers, people will realize that this is false accusation.

However,

the closest thing

that might work is to tell people that he is a magician, why? Because he said,

This man, after he came with that message, separated, a person from his father, separated a person from his brother, separated a person from his wife, and the first one from his clan.

What he means by that is that some magicians used to make some magic works, to sow enmity, or, you know, separation between people who are relatives or friends or whatever. And he says, This is the other words he needs that this is the only common thing that you can see between these teaching and those magicians. Except, of course, that he did not realize that magicians do that by way of hurting people. Just by way of even what as the suppression the Prophet did is simply because some people believe others don’t believe so obviously, there will be sufficient. And I realized that many prophets almost basically said the same thing that they came to separate men from husband from wife,

sorry, man from father or man from wife simply because some believe some don’t believe which is natural, of course, when the Prophet teaches.

So after they agreed with on this unanimous type of opinion to say about how much peace be upon him, they should among themselves, the various approaches and entrances to Mecca. And whenever a pilgrim or a visitor was coming, they told him, don’t listen to Mohammed, don’t listen to Mohammed. In fact, they seem to be some allusion in the Quran, to this particular incident, and particularly to alanine in the way he tried to conspire, and make up that story to condense the visitors.

to our viewers would be interested in hearing the Quranic reference just referred to, could you perhaps share that with us? Sure, it appears in Surah medacta, which is number 74, especially from verses 11 to 25. I have the translation here, so maybe if I just didn’t read it, because it has its own impact.

In this God says, because as we all know, the Quran is the word of God. It says, Leave me Leave me, leave God, that leave me alone, to deal with the one I created, bear and alone, which means this and we need the head of the college

that he was born,

owning nothing, yes, waiting, nothing, just have nothing. And then it says, to whom I granted resources in abundance, and sons to be by his side, to whom I made life smooth and comfortable. Yet he is greedy, that I should add, yet more by no means for our science he has been he has been

refractory or stubborn.

I shall impose on him a fearful doom. For he thought, probably referring to when he started wondering which opinion or accusation against the Prophet might work best. For he thought, and he plotted. He wrote to him, how he plotted, then he looked around,

biting things. Then he found and showed displeasure, then he turned back and was hottie. Then he said, this is nothing but magic. From of all, this is nothing but the word of a mortal. And according actually to several interpretations of theism for Quran, like poverty and factorizing. They seem to

say that in about the same person that had rallied,

there was also another verses that spoke about him in salatu salam, that surah number 68, one of the very earliest sources in the Quran, especially in verse 16, which also speaks about him apparently and it says Tennessee mahalo tune, we will brand him on the snout.

Two observations here one, the usage of the term snout instead of noise

And as you know the term snare, which is used to refer to something like elephant or pig, which is almost like you know, responding to his haughtiness and describing his nose as a snout. Secondly, that it says he will brand it on the snout. And amazingly, this is what happened to this man in the baton of badfish when his nose was cut during the battle, and he remained branded as the Quran prophesied until he died. And that itself also is relevant to a question that was raised earlier and it was discussed in detail in the series, the Quran, ultimate miracle, how could any human being if the Quran emanated from Prophet Muhammad peace be open? How could any human being make such

confident his prediction with that precision, and this happens exactly to this man and he gets injured exactly on his nose, as the Quran prophesied, and before the event actually took place?

Well, we’ve learned thus far in the program that the opponents of the Prophet were attempting to prevent the visitors to Mecca from listening to him.

How successful were they? Well, apparently, the must have been successful to some degree. However, hidden Assad, in his book pocket gives an interesting example of the miserable failure where things actually backfire.

It’s related to a story of a man who later on became one of the greatest companions of Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him. His name was Abu Dhabi. And he belonged to the tribe of a fire who used to live in the northwestern part of the Arabian Peninsula.

The tribe of that man, burning a fire

were known to be highway robbers.

You know, most of them

ever better himself was a man who was more inclined towards monotheism, pure monotheism. Some say that he refused even to pay respect to the items that they used to, to worship.

And then one time his brother, the brother of Abu Dhabi, his name is nice was visiting Mecca.

And he heard about this new man and new religion, the Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him. So he came back and told his brother, I heard about this man, his name is Mohammed and he claims that there is no God but Allah one God.

So Abu that it was really keenly interested, he did not waste any time he took on took off to Medina,

sorry, to Mecca. When he reached NACA, he easily found his way to the house of the Prophet.

He found the Prophet lying down on a couch and his courtyard with his face covered with a form of his clock.

So aberdare woke him up. So the Prophet woke up and said to the visitor, Salaam Alaikum. In May peace be with you.

So Abu Dhabi greeted him.

And he thought, hey, let’s put it as a scenario. Now they have the conversation with Abu Dhabi to Muhammad,

peace be upon him, the site to me some of your utterances,

Prophet Mohammed, I am not the point. But what I uttered is the Quran and it is not I who speak, but Allah was speaks

about that. Okay, decide for me,

Prophet Mohammed, he recited to him one surah part of the Quran, Abu Dhabi, Upon hearing this to Mohammed, I bear witness, that there is no deity worthy of worship, but the one true God, Allah. And I bear witness that you are the Messenger of Allah, Prophet Muhammad,

what are you? What are your people? Where are you from? I believe that from afar,

the prophet looked at him knowing that we were mostly people who are robbers in high wherever he looked at him and he said, Tony, Allah guides, whoever whomever He wills,

a brother, having accepted Islam,

went back to his people and started to invite them to the test of Islam. And this is not the only case actually, we’re this kind of

warning against the Prophet backfired. But perhaps we have time in today’s program to examine yet another incident where these warnings to the pilgrims backfired. Could you perhaps share another instance? Yes, it was a sham. For example, another differences of reference in Sierra, describe the situation where a man by the name of file from a tribe called those that’s why it’s called to file a dosi. Which also, like bunny afar, was living in that vicinity,

was coming to Mecca.

As usual, people met him before he reached the city. And he was want, don’t listen to the sorcerer Muhammad, peace be upon him. If you listen to him, you might be bewitched. Be careful, don’t talk to him. So this man went to the Kaaba, the holy shrine. And before going, he stuffed his ear with cotton.

Just to make sure that if the profit is there, he would not listen to the Quran.

When he entered the Kaaba, he found the Prophet praying. And the Prophet was reciting the Quran in his prayer.

Despite the cotton in the ears of

the voice of the Prophet, reciting the Quran still penetrated to his ears. And as to find himself later describes, he says, God will, that I should hear this beautiful words or patterns occur. And

so he said, I said to myself, I am an inspired and an inspired man, I am a good point.

And I certainly know the difference between the fairies and the phone.

Why don’t you listen to what this man is saying? If it is fair, and accepted, if it’s powered, and injected, but apparently he lacked the courage to go straight to the prophet in front of everybody. And ask him, you know, people also feel reluctant to look like they don’t listen to their advice, not talking to the Prophet. So I said, I waited until the Prophet left. Then he said, I followed him to his house.

And then he said to him, that’s tough. I said, Mohammed,

I said, he said, Your people told me about you so and so describe the accusation. And they terrified me. They make me so frightened to listen to you, to the point that I stopped my ears with cotton so that they can tell you but God will do that. I could hear you reciting the Quran that’s in the Kaaba,

tell me the truth. Why.

So, the prophet recited to him, not from the Quran, explained Islam to him explain the nature of his message to mankind. So this man embraced Islam, and he went back enthusiastically. He said, Now, you know, I’ve tried to bring my people to Islam.

Apparently, he was not very successful. Only his father and his wife followed him, but the rest of the people held back.

So he came back disappointed to the prophet and maccha. And he said, All Mohammed is

I try to invite those people they didn’t listen. So I came to you to pray that you may put a curse on them.

But instead of that, the prophet prayed for that guidance. Yes. And he said to him, go back to people, invite them to the truth of Islam, and deal with them gently.

It worked. Because as time went on, more and more families came into the faults of Islam. And it should be added here, by the way, that even though all of these

measures were used by the pagans to prevent people from listening to the Prophet, listening to the Quran, some of those people who heeded that advice, and refused to listen or meet with the Prophet, he still has an opportunity to meet with some of the companions of the Prophet. and still they were able to hear something about the message of Islam and the teaching of that Prophet. In no time. His name was the talk of the Horn of Arabia for good or bad, the high the people who are attacking and accusing are people who started to wonder whether this is the truth actually, that they should, should follow. Failing this measures, they turned to the next

strategy that we mentioned earlier in the program, and that is to use persecution to intimidate the believers to try to make sure that the danger to their vested interest will not continue any

longer,

