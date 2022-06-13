Muslim Unity and Solidarity in the Face of Crisis

Muslims all over the world are bound together, in heart and in spirit. This unity is the means of strength for the Muslim Ummah; in fact, it’s a divine gift that we Muslims must make use of. This unity is also required as regards relationship between Muslims and non-Muslims, in the sense that we are all brothers, if not in faith, in humanity. Just as a Muslim shares the agony of his fellow Muslims, he should also feel pain for what befalls his non-Muslim brothers.

In reaction to the present sorry state of affairs of the Muslim Ummah, it’s very important for Muslims to stand together and be united. We should live together as a group respecting and caring for each other. Allah gave us our lives so that we can help one another, and not to live just for ourselves.

It’s quite important for us also to realize the significance of unity and togetherness. Someone may ask, why is it so important to unite? The answer is very simple: Together we are strong! As one Ummah, we are a powerful force. This is certainly what the enemies of Islam dread most. With unity, mutual cooperation will materialize. With unity, love and affection will prevail in the society.

With unity, the Muslim Ummah will have a say in the world affairs, and, most importantly, Muslims will cease to be an easy prey for their enemies, as is the case nowadays.

Unity was the driving force behind the mechanism of forming the first Islamic State in Madinah. It helped the early Muslims gain victory in all their battles against disbelievers, hence putting an end to injustice and aggression. So what more do the present Muslims need to wake up from their sleep? They need to rise up to the present challenges facing them. It’s not enough for someone to claim that his cause is right, without having enough power to defend that cause; and a voice in isolation is always inaudible. So Muslims should get together and strive in the cause of Allah, Who says in the Qur’an: [And the believers, men and women, are protecting friends one of another; they enjoin the right and forbid the wrong, and they establish worship and they pay the poor-due, and they obey Allah and His messenger. As for these, Allah will have mercy on them. Lo! Allah is Mighty, Wise] (At-Tawbah 9:71).

One form of unity is to respond to the present situation of our Palestinian brothers and sisters, with whom all Muslims should express feelings of solidarity. All Muslims should do whatever is in their capacity to help the Palestinian brothers and sisters.

Helping and supporting fellow Muslims who are persecuted and prejudiced against is a prerequisite of a sound faith.

Muslims should first help and support their fellow Muslims physically if they are able to do so. Muslims should defend them by all available means. They should fight along with them to ward off any aggression against their souls, honor, and so on.

If one cannot support them physically, one should help them financially. If one finds that unaffordable, one should support their cause by means of speech, publicizing their rights and making people realize their agony and feel their pain.

Finally, if one cannot defend one’s brothers and sisters by means of the tongue or pen, let one detest and deny the aggression committed against them. This level is the least of faith.

By Dr. Abdul-Fattah Ashoor