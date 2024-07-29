Beware of oppression, for oppression will be darkness on the Day of Resurrection. Oppression can take many forms: injustice to oneself, to others, or even against the rights of Allah. It shows up in various ways, like denying people’s rights, taking lives or causing harm, humiliating and subjugating individuals, and violating sanctities, which we often refer to today as human rights violations. Such violations include weakening people, depriving them of their needs, and persecuting them without justification.

The Nature and Sources of Oppression

Oppression is inherently detested by human nature, but some find a twisted pleasure in the power and revenge it brings. Aggressive behavior is not inherent but learned, often stemming from wrong upbringing methods or traumatic events that lead to psychological distortions. This contradicts the view of the poet Al-Mutanabbi who said: “Oppression is a trait of souls; if you find one abstaining from it, it is for a specific reason.”

While this view might have been prevalent among the powerful circles Al-Mutanabbi mingled with, it does not reflect the general state of humanity. He may have touched on a truth when he noted the reason preventing one from accepting oppression, which is faith in Allah and adherence to His message, contrary to aggression and revenge. Sound souls seek refuge in Allah from oppression due to its ugliness and opposition to their morals and virtues.

The Severe Consequences of Oppression

Allah, the Exalted, said on the tongue of Yusuf (Joseph), peace be upon him: “He said, ‘I seek refuge in Allah! Should we take anyone except the one with whom we found our property, we would indeed be unjust.’” [Yusuf: 79].

Oppression often leads to stronger counter-oppression, potentially resulting in the destruction of the oppressor and their associates, as stated by Allah: “And fear a trial which will not strike those who have wronged among you exclusively.” [Al-Anfal: 25].

Unexpected complications for the oppressed can occur, such as severe psychological or physical illnesses. Studies have shown that many psychological and mental illnesses stem from severe pressures resulting from significant oppression by stronger parties.

Among the harsh consequences of oppression are wars and both collective and individual revenge, manifesting as physical and moral aggression, leading to bloodshed, violation of honor, coercion, theft of wealth, and usurpation of land and dignity. At the very least, this incurs the wrath of Allah and the anger of living consciences among people. Allah said: “We have not been unjust; surely, we would then indeed be unjust.” [Al-Ma’idah: 107].

Loss of Security and Feeling of Fear

The worst impact on the human soul is the loss of security and the feeling of fear and anxiety, leading to frustration, diminished hope, humiliation, and exclusion. This results in a lack of material and moral support and minimal creativity, which requires psychological stability and complete security from all kinds of fear. Thus, Allah granted security to the Quraysh as one of the most important human needs, saying: “Let them worship the Lord of this House, who has fed them, [saving them] from hunger and made them safe, [saving them] from fear.” [Quraysh: 3-4].

The Danger of Oppression in the Qur’an

Reading some verses of the Qur’an reveals that the danger of oppression is not limited to the oppressed but is more severe and dangerous for the oppressors, as it leads them to Hell, to the extent that it seems Hell was created solely for them due to the enormity and danger of oppression. Allah said: “For them will be a bed from Hell and over them coverings [of Hellfire]. Thus do We recompense the wrongdoers.” [Al-A’raf: 41].

From some verses of the Qur’an, we understand that the common trait of all inhabitants of Hell is oppression. Allah said: “And the companions of Paradise will call out to the companions of the Fire, ‘We have indeed found what our Lord promised us to be true. Have you found what your Lord promised to be true?’ They will say, ‘Yes.’ Then a crier will proclaim among them, ‘The curse of Allah is upon the wrongdoers.’” [Al-A’raf: 44].

Forms of Oppression: Aggression

The term aggression is mentioned in the Qur’an sixty-seven times in the context of its condemnation and prohibition. Its terms are next to those of oppression in number and similar in meaning. This attribute is associated in the Qur’an with sin, hatred, and oppression. Allah said: “And whoever does that in aggression and injustice – We will drive him into a Fire. And that, for Allah, is [always] easy.” [An-Nisa’: 30].

Aggression is forbidden in Islam as it is a tool of oppression and a means to achieve it. Aggression is only permissible in retaliation against an aggressor, without exceeding the limits of their aggression. Allah said: “So whoever has assaulted you, then assault him in the same way that he has assaulted you.” [Al-Baqarah: 194].

Aggression is oppression, whether against a Muslim or a non-Muslim. The Prophet praised the Hilf al-Fudul (Alliance of Virtue) that was formed in the pre-Islamic period because it called for defending the oppressed, regardless of their origin. Those who formed the alliance pledged to stand with any oppressed person in Mecca, regardless of whether they were from the city or had come from elsewhere. The Quraysh named this alliance the Hilf al-Fudul.

The Prophet (peace be upon him) said of it, having witnessed it: “I witnessed in the house of Abdullah the Alliance of Virtue, and I would not wish to have red camels in its place. If I were called to it in Islam, I would respond.” The prohibition of oppression is even more emphasized for the protected people (dhimmis) who are under the state’s protection and retain their religion. It is narrated from several sons of the companions of the Prophet from their fathers that the Prophet said: “Whoever oppresses a person with a covenant or burdens him beyond his capacity or takes anything from him without his consent, I will be his opponent on the Day of Resurrection.”

How strange it is that despite the claims of fear of Islam and warnings against the Book of Allah on the pretext of inciting violence, or that it does not accept others, does not engage in dialogue with them, does not respect the freedoms of non-Muslims, or does not protect their rights, these claims are proven false by clear evidence. It becomes evident that aggression, a physical manifestation of oppression, is categorically rejected by Islam in all its forms. The verses of Allah and the hadiths of the Prophet (peace be upon him) address aggression with detail and examples.

Contemporary Relevance

Today, we witness various forms of oppression globally—from systemic racism and economic inequality to political corruption and environmental injustice. The teachings of Islam provide a moral framework for addressing these issues, urging us to stand against all forms of oppression. Whether it’s participating in social justice movements, advocating for human rights, or simply treating others with fairness and respect, the principles outlined in this article are timeless and highly relevant.

By understanding and implementing these teachings, we can strive for a more just and compassionate world, where the dignity and rights of all individuals are upheld.

By Ali Al-Sallabi