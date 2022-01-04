Should I Say Sorry for Being Old?

I haven’t always been old you know
Many things helped me to grow
I had my dreams – every colour and hue
I hoped that they would all come true

My life is filled with events and more
Perhaps some surprises are still in store

Now I look around and see
Some photos; memories only to serve me
In years gone by I worked and planned and worked some more
So your father’d have more than me – to have life’s core

To take the best
And leave the rest
To grow up strong
Amidst life’s throng
Never fearing anyone

And grow he did
Did all I bid
But now he’s gone
Haven’t seen him for long

An empty space is left in me
It grows and grows just like a tree
To fill it needs a love that’s true
So that is why I turn to you

*Selma Cook

