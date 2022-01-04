Should I Say Sorry for Being Old?

I haven’t always been old you know

Many things helped me to grow

I had my dreams – every colour and hue

I hoped that they would all come true

My life is filled with events and more

Perhaps some surprises are still in store

Now I look around and see

Some photos; memories only to serve me

In years gone by I worked and planned and worked some more

So your father’d have more than me – to have life’s core

To take the best

And leave the rest

To grow up strong

Amidst life’s throng

Never fearing anyone

And grow he did

Did all I bid

But now he’s gone

Haven’t seen him for long

An empty space is left in me

It grows and grows just like a tree

To fill it needs a love that’s true

So that is why I turn to you

*Selma Cook