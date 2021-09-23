Some Notions on Women’s Rights

islamonline_en
A woman reading the pages of Quran

Deprived and treated as inferior throughout historical epochs and civilizations, Islam brought about significant changes to women along with their status, function, and, hence, rights. The cardinal Islamic doctrines concerning women are the following:

First, that women are equal counterparts to men in humanity is the keystone in assessing the cross-sex relations before the Maker. And that the ‘sin’ (otherwise known as Eve’s sin) is not the responsibility of the woman but both Adam and Eve share it is a second principle.

Third, both man and woman equally follow the same assessment on their deeds before the divine. Forth, the grief that accompanies the birth of a female along with the tradition of burying her alive were prohibited and frowned upon due to the direct orders of Islam. Actually, this was a normal tradition in Arabia before the appearance of Islam.

In addition, well-treatment of the woman, all as a daughter, wife, and a mother, was ordained. Her right to education was acknowledged and praised. Also, the right to inherit – unprecedented before Islam in any civilization or tradition – was given to her. What’s more, as a wife, she was granted many rights, yet under the command of the husband, whereby no injustice or domination should be committed against her, and her right to divorce was assured. In addition, Islam regulated and limited polygamy which was not regulated in other cultures or under other monotheistic faiths.

All these doctrines paved the path for her competency. A woman is to independently lead her life and deal with its conditions; trade, expenditure, proxy, association, etcetera. All that was reflected upon three main dimensions in her life; the human, social and legal; she became a full and independent ‘human’ and a partner in human development; while it was not the case at all before Islam. Also her social role was acknowledged, all as a mother, wife, daughter, and partner in work and home; and, finally, her financial independence was bestowed upon maturity.

All that opened the door for women to many choices and rights. She has the right to engage in the political life or a public office job. Also, under Islamic jurisprudence the right to vote was given to her. Employment is also her right, and all the morals and bylaws of are to grant her equality.

Although many such intellectual and civil advancements were unprecedented, still, many cultural and ethnic restraints have stopped the women in the Muslim world from realizing their destiny. It is the deterioration and decadence of Islamic morals and teachings that lead to the sad reality that we in the Muslim world – men and women alike – share.

This has backfired on women status and rights and now they are back to the same position of women in all traditional Eastern societies! Yet, to say that women are not better off nowadays as they were in the pre-Islamic days is not completely true. Of course many legal and social reforms took place and there are many groups working on both the grass-root and international level.

As for the cultural distortions, which stigmatize the Muslim attitude towards women, we must dig beneath such surfaces to see the truth of the reality of women under Islamic teachings. Of course, the roots and ideological misconceptions which stemmed from the Orientalistsï؟½ canons come to the fore.

There is a gulf of difference between the cultural fallacies of life in the East made by oreintalists, and are not particular to the Muslim, but extend to all Asian civilization. In that, it is the veil, for example, which is assumed to the chief way to oppressing women. But pornography, in return, is not seen as means to the enslavement of women to their own bodies and the manly desires.

 

# Human right # Women in Islam
صورة رمزية للكاتب - اسلام اون لاين

islamonline_en

Has148 Post
Muhammad's Mercy to Mankind
A day in life of the Prophet (may the peace and blessing of Allah be upon him) in the month of Ramadan
Muhammad's Mercy to Mankind
Lessons on the patience of female companions around the Messenger
More by author

All articles published not necessarily the official points of view held by islamonline

Related Topics
Discover Islam
The status of women
Discover Islam
The Last Testament
Discover Islam
From Drury Lane to Makkah
Discover Islam
From Tibetan Mountains to Mount Sinai: A Portuguese Woman Discovers Islam
Discover Islam
“My Mercy Prevails Over My Wrath”
Recent Articles
a family walking and buying
The status of women
Ayah sophia's mosque
The Last Testament
People doing Tawaf aroun Ka'abah
From Drury Lane to Makkah
A man reading Quran
From Tibetan Mountains to Mount Sinai: A Portuguese Woman Discovers Islam
Quran teaches about Allah's qualities
“My Mercy Prevails Over My Wrath”
The pages of Quran
Allah – God of Monotheism
Adhan towers
Experiencing Allah’s Mercy
Recommended
The Description of the Prophet (Pbuh) by the companions
The Description of the Prophet (Pbuh) by the companions
ابتسامة الرسول
The smile of the Prophet (Pbuh).. facts and secrets
The prophetic approach to strengthening self-confidence
The prophetic approach to strengthening self-confidence
أفعال الرسول محمد صلى الله عليه وسلم
Types of actions of the Messenger, may God bless him and grant him peace
العلم والمعرفة
Approach of the Prophet in the care of science and knowledge
استغفار
The Prophet’s seeking for forgiveness
بناء الرسول للجانب الاقتصادي
Shaping the Economy of Madinah by the Prophet (Pbuh)
Muhammad (PBUH), the Human Messenger
Muhammad (PBUH), the Human Messenger
O Prophet, Why should you forbid (yourself) what God has made lawful for you, in order to please your wives?
O Prophet, Why should you forbid (yourself) what God has made lawful for you, in order to please your wives?
Top Reading
1
Was Muhammad Possessed and Suicidal?
2
Prophet Muhammad in Hindu Scriptures
3
The Adhan in Turkey
4
What Islam says about the Bible
5
`A’ishah bint Abu Bakr
6
Did Islam Grow By Killing Non-Believers?
7
Should an Apostate be Killed?
8
Prophetic guidance in promoting women
9
The Messenger’s approach in changing behavior and habits
10
The Messenger is not sent except in the language of his people