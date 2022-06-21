Hajj 1443
Hajj 1443

Spending the Night in Muzdalifah

Hajj time al Muzdalifah

The pilgrim spends the whole day walking towards Mina. In order for him to have some rest and to relieve himself, the Divine Legislator (Allah the Almighty) prescribed for him spend the night in Muzdalifah as a sign of mercy and pity for his labor all day long. It is a fact that Islam is the religion of mercy and easiness; Allah the Almighty never burdens a person with that which it cannot endure or carry out.

People at Minna, Hajj Makkah
Standing in Al-Mash`ar Al-Haram

Al-Mash`ar Al-Haram is the Valley between Muzdalifah and Mina, where pilgrims should make a Du`a’ after they have slept in Muzdalifah while they are going to Makkah to throw Jamrat Al-`Aqabah on the morning of the 10th of Dhul-Hijjah. The rationale behind this is that the Arabs during the Pre-Islamic period used to gather together

Hajj from Muslims
What’s After Hajj?

Those whom Allah favored to perform Hajj and `Umrah, should be thankful to Allah, Glorified and Exalted be He, Who has chosen them from among His servants to perform these acts of worship, and they should implore Almighty Allah to accept their good deeds. That is very important, for it reflects their belief that being

Madinah Mosque
Visiting Madinah

Visiting Madinah is not a rite of Hajj or `Umrah, but the unique merits of the Prophet’s city and his mosque attract every pilgrim to visit it. Muslims’ hearts are always drawn to the city that witnessed the construction of the edifice of Islam and from which the shining rays of the message spread. Muslims

picture kabah
Good Deeds After Hajj: A Sign of Acceptance

When one’s supposed-to-be good deeds are not accepted, the loss in this world and the Hereafter is manifest!

Hajj rites
Mistakes During Sa`i Between Safa and Marwah

The following are not authenticated actions during Sa'i between Safa and Marwah.

Hajj time al Muzdalifah
Common Mistakes at Muzdalifah

The following are not authenticated regarding going to or staying at Muzdalifah.

