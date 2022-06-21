Spending the Night in Muzdalifah

The pilgrim spends the whole day walking towards Mina. In order for him to have some rest and to relieve himself, the Divine Legislator (Allah the Almighty) prescribed for him spend the night in Muzdalifah as a sign of mercy and pity for his labor all day long. It is a fact that Islam is the religion of mercy and easiness; Allah the Almighty never burdens a person with that which it cannot endure or carry out.