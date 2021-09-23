The Last Testament

The Holy Qur’an clearly states that the divine guidance of Allah is completed with the revelation of the very last verse revealed in the Qur’an, which was in Surah 5, verse 3:

*{This day have I perfected for you your religion and completed My favor on you and chosen for you Islam as a religion.}*

The occasion of this revelation was the last sermon of the prophet, delivered during his last pilgrimage. On this occasion he (pbuh) said:

“O people! No prophet or apostle will come after me and no new faith will be born. Reason well, therefore O people! And, understand words that I convey to you. I leave behind me two things, the Qurï؟½an and the sunnah and if you follow these you will never go astray.”

It is evident from these words that:

(a) Muhammad (pbuh) was the last prophet.

(b) The Qur’an, along with the sunnah – which, in fact, is the practical interpretation of the Qur’an – is the perfected guidance of Allah to mankind.



The prophet has also said:

“O Allah, be my witness, that I have conveyed your message to Your people.”

It was as part of this sermon that the prophet recited to a revelation from Allah, which he had just received, and which completed and finalized the Qurï؟½an, for it was the last passage to be revealed (Surah 5, verse 3 – quoted above).

Towards the end of his sermon, the prophet asked:

“O people, have I faithfully delivered unto you my message?”

A powerful murmur of assents: “O Allah! Yes!” arose from thousands of pilgrims and the vibrant words “Allahumma na`am” (God! Surely yes) rolled like thunder throughout the valley.

The prophet raised his forefinger and said:

“O Allah bear witness that I have conveyed your message to Your people.”

In addition, we can read the following verse too in the Qur’an – Surah 33, verse 40:

*{Muhammad is not the father of any of your men, but he is the messenger of Allah and the seal of all the prophets. And Allah knows all things.}*

Scholars of Arabic language are unanimous in the meaning of the word khaatam (seal). Every mufassir (commentator of the Qur’an) has translated khaatam to mean final, including Ibn Jarir al-Tabri, Imam Fakhru-din al-Razi, Imam Jalaalu-din Suyooti, and Ibn Kathir. The commentators have also agreed that anyone who denies that Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) is the final and last prophet, is not a Muslim.

There are several sayings of Prophet Muhammad (pbuh), which make clear that he is the final prophet. Abu Huraira reports that the prophet said:

“My position, in relation to the prophets who came before me, can be explained in the following example: A man erected a building and adorned his edifice with great beauty, but he left an empty niche in the corner, where just one brick was missing. People looked around the building and marveled at its beauty, but wondered why a brick was missing from that niche! I am like unto that one missing brick and I am the last in line of the prophets.ï؟½” (Reported by Bukhari and Muslim.)

The prophet (pbuh) is also reported to have said:

“The chain of messengers and prophets has come to an end. There shall be no messenger nor prophet after me.” (Reported by Bukhari and Muslim.)

Islam lays a great deal of emphasis upon the one eternal truth, which had been there from the very beginning, that is the truth of tawhid or the oneness of God. There has never been a time when the religion of God, which calls man to the One and Only God, has not existed in some place or the other. But, the deviations and distortions of that one and true religion made it necessary for its being renewed again and again, by successive revelations.

This was until the guidance of God was completed, through the Last Testament of God, revealed to the last prophet. It is clearly stated in the Qur’an itself that it would be safeguarded from all corruption and that it will be protected until the Day of Judgment. This is quite in contradistinction to other scriptures, which came before it. All those scriptures were corrupted and for that reason, replaced by the Qur’an in Godï؟½s scheme of things.

Thus, Islam is the final religion; Muhammad (pbuh) is the last prophet and the Qur’an is the Last Testament of God. Islam expresses, in the most complete and perfect manner, the principle of tawhid (oneness) as encompassing all aspects of human life; thus proving itself to be the very perfection of the message of oneness.

Since Islam is the original religion of all of humanity – since prophet Adam, through all prophets to Prophet Muhammad – as well as being the final religion, Allah reveals at the end of the prophet’s mission this message – again as mentioned above in Surah 5, verse 3:

*{This day have I perfected for you your religion and completed My favor on you and chosen for you Islam as a religion.}*

*by Shahul Hameed