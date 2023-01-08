Toward Understanding Islam & Muslims Check Your Bag Before You Leave!

A journey is the act of moving from the place where we are to the place where we are going to. Everyone cautiously plans to guarantee comfort and safety when setting for a journey. When you decided to travel to a place for a long or short time, did you ever think of just putting all things randomly inside your suitcase, and when you arrived at the airport you discovered that your luggage was overweight? Life is the same. This world is no more than a temporary journey where a person is to fulfill a certain purpose then returns back to his original place.

In Islam, life is not created aimlessly; rather it is a place of purpose and hard work. A Muslim has a task to accomplish in this life, according to Islamic rules and guidance.

So what are the rules that allow you to have a safe trip back to the Abode of Peace?

What necessary elements are you going to put in your life valise?

Only Goodness Will Benefit You

Doing good is commendable in Islam. Do good and you meet good. When you do good in your life, you will certainly find it in this life and the next. When you treat people with kindness, bring happiness to their hearts, help them, alleviate their grief… all these good acts elevate your position among them and makes you win their hearts.

Doing good deeds doesn’t just benefit others. Knowing the rewards of being kind to others, and the fact that you are the one who benefits most should give you a motivation boost. God says in the Quran:

{Whoever acts righteously, it is for [the benefit of] his own soul.} (Al-Jathiyah 45: 15)

Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) said:

“There is nothing heavier upon the scale of a believer on the Day of Judgment than good character.” (At Tirmidhi)

The Prophet commands us to have a good character and extend kindness to ourselves and to others; this certainly determines our position in this world and before God in the Hereafter.

Also in a hadith reported by Anas ibn Malik that Prophet Muhammad said:

“Three things follow the bier of a dead man. Two of them come back and one is left with him. His family, wealth and his good deeds: The members of his family and wealth return back, and only his deeds remain with him.” (Al Bukhari)

Validate Every Deed With Intention

Everyone has an ultimate goal and destination he strives to attain; each one of us wants to live a comfortable life, have a decent career with a good salary, a luxurious car… and nothing is wrong with that. Sometimes we do something just to please ourselves and to reach happiness in this life while it is required from a Muslim, before doing anything, to formulate the right intentions for the purpose of his deeds.

So, in Islam, all deeds should be based on good intentions and the true believer has to purify his intentions and make them, sincerely, for the sake of God alone. Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) said:

“Actions are but by intentions, and every person will have only what he intended.” (Al Bukhari & Muslim)

According to intentions, the deed is either valid or unacceptable. For example when a person donated charity or built a mosque, only his intention will determine whether he will be rewarded for it or not; if his intention was free from show off and pleasing other than God, then surely it will be accepted and rewarded.

Seek Knowledge

Seeking knowledge has a high importance in Islam. It is the central part of Islamic creed. The first verse in the Quran was {Read in the name of your Lord} (Al-Alaq 96: 1)

Prophet Muhammad emphasized the importance of seeking knowledge by saying:

“If Allah wants to do good to a person, He makes him very knowledgeable.” (Al Bukhari & Muslim)

He also said:

“Whoever seeks a way to acquire knowledge Allah will make easy his way to Paradise.” (Muslim)

Prophet Muhammad instills us to seek knowledge; as knowledge is the foundation of all good. Through knowledge, we are able to search and research the nature and truth about everything; it enables us to increase our love for God, to contemplate His creation and most importantly, to value our life.

With these basics, you are set for a safe journey to the ultimate destination, Paradise.

By Fouzia Hakkou