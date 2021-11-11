Who is a Martyr?

islamonline_en
Mosque of the Martyrs in Baku

Jabir ibn `Utayk reported that Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) said: “There are seven kinds of martyrs besides those killed in wars, defending the cause of Allah:

  • A person who is killed in an epidemic
  • A person who is drowned
  • A person who has bedsores, causing fever and cough resulting in his death
  • A person who dies of a stomach disease
  • A person who dies in fire
  • A person who dies under falling debris [in a disaster]
  • A woman who dies during childbirth.”

(Ahmad, Abu-Dawud and Nasaï reported this hadith, based on sound authority.)

Abu-Hurayrah also reported that God’s messenger (Pbuh) asked: “Who do you consider to be a martyr?”

They said: “O Allah’s prophet, he who is killed fighting for the cause of Allah.”

The prophet (peace be upon him) said: “[If this is so] then very few in my community will be martyrs!”

They asked: “Who else are they, O Allah’s messenger?”

He said:

“He who is killed fighting for Allah’s cause is a martyr, he who dies in the cause of Allah is a martyr, he who dies in an epidemic is a martyr, he who dies from a stomach disease is a martyr, and he who dies of drowning is [also] a martyr.” (Reported by Muslim.)

Also, Sa`id ibn Zayd reported that the prophet (pbuh) said:

“He who is killed while guarding his property is a martyr, he who is killed while defending himself is a martyr, he who is killed defending his religion is a martyr, and he who is killed protecting his family is [also] a martyr.” (Reported by Ahmad and Tirmidhi. The latter considers it a sound hadith.)

*by Daud Matthews

# Epidemic # Islam

All articles published not necessarily the official points of view held by islamonline

Related Topics
Discover Islam
The Origin of Life – an Islamic Perspective
Discover Islam
Progression with new reverts
Discover Islam
I Had Not Gone Shopping for a New Religion
Discover Islam
Austin Roe’s Journey to Islam at 10 years old (2)
Discover Islam
I took my Shahadah in Ramadan
Recent Articles
Work Life Balance
The Concept of Work in Islam
Mosque at dusk with full moon
What are the white days?
Muslim state economy
An Introduction to Religion and Economics
Historical picture of Islamic scientist
The Origin of Life – an Islamic Perspective
Recommended
The Description of the Prophet (Pbuh) by the companions
The Description of the Prophet (Pbuh) by the companions
ابتسامة الرسول
The smile of the Prophet (Pbuh).. facts and secrets
The prophetic approach to strengthening self-confidence
The prophetic approach to strengthening self-confidence
أفعال الرسول محمد صلى الله عليه وسلم
Types of actions of the Messenger, may God bless him and grant him peace
العلم والمعرفة
Approach of the Prophet in the care of science and knowledge
استغفار
The Prophet’s seeking for forgiveness
بناء الرسول للجانب الاقتصادي
Shaping the Economy of Madinah by the Prophet (Pbuh)
Muhammad (PBUH), the Human Messenger
Muhammad (PBUH), the Human Messenger
O Prophet, Why should you forbid (yourself) what God has made lawful for you, in order to please your wives?
O Prophet, Why should you forbid (yourself) what God has made lawful for you, in order to please your wives?
Top Reading
1
kindness is the basis for the formation of the family system in Islam
2
The status of the Messenger (Pbuh) in the Holy Quran
3
Muhammad (PBUH), the Human Messenger
4
The authenticity of the Qur’an and the Bible
5
Approach of the Prophet in the care of science and knowledge
6
Why Did Muhammad Come After Jesus?
7
Common Grounds Between Moses and Muhammad
8
Was Muhammad a Prophet?
9
Heraclius’ Investigation on Muhammad
10
Any Need for Hadith?