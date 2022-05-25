Yusuf: Trials in Plenty

islamonline_en
Chapter Yusuf Quran

Surat Yusuf is a single, complete unit with a clear Makkan character reflected in its subject matter, message, and ambience. It reflects the nature of the critical period in which it was revealed. Prophet Muhammad was enduring a time when he felt lonely and alienated from his social surroundings, and his followers felt the strains of isolation. With the revelation of this surah, God tells His noble Messenger Muhammad (peace and blessings be upon him) the story of a noble brother, one Yusuf (Joseph) ibn Ya`qub (Jacob) ibn Ishaq (Isaac) ibn Ibrahim (Abraham) (peace be upon them all).

Yusuf too had to endure a series of tests and trials: first, his brothers schemed to get rid of him, then he was thrown into the well where he found himself in fear of his life. This was followed by his becoming a slave sold like an inanimate object, having no say in the matter and losing all the care and love of his parents. He then faced temptation and seduction, followed by the wicked scheming of his master’s wife and her fellow women. He then had to endure long imprisonment after having lived comfortably in a palace. A change of fortunes then saw him in a position of power where he had full control of people’s basic food requirements and their lives. He subsequently faced a trial of a totally different nature when he met his brothers whose plot against him had started this whole scenario.

Throughout, however, Yusuf remained a steadfast believer, using these trials to propagate the divine message. He emerged triumphant at the end, reunited with his parents and family, witnessing the realization of his early dream in perfect relief:

[Joseph said to his father: ‘Father, I saw in a dream eleven stars, as well as the sun and the moon; I saw them prostrate themselves before me.] (Yusuf 12:4)

At this point, all Yusuf’s thoughts and concerns are focused on turning to God, his Lord, with pure devotion and dedication, giving little importance to worldly considerations:

[When they all presented themselves before Joseph, he drew his parents to himself, saying: “Enter Egypt in peace, if it so pleases God.” And he raised his parents to the highest place of honor, and they fell down on their knees, prostrating themselves before him. He said: “Father, this is the real meaning of my dream of long ago. My Lord has made it come true. He has been gracious to me, releasing me from prison, and bringing you all from the desert after Satan had sown discord between me and my brothers. My Lord is gracious in whatever way He wishes. He is All-Knowing, truly Wise. My Lord, You have given me power and imparted to me some understanding of the real meaning of statements. Originator of the heavens and the earth. You are my guardian in this world and in the life to come. Let me die as one who has surrendered himself to You, and admit me among the righteous.”] (Yusuf 12:99-101)

This was his ultimate request at the moment when he was in a position of power and affluence, reunited with his family. All he wanted was that God should let him die in a state of complete self-surrender to Him and to admit him among the righteous. To him, this was the crowing jewel after long series of trials, endurance, and then triumph.

# Prophet Yusuf # Surat Yusuf # The Holy Quran

All articles published not necessarily the official points of view held by islamonline

Related Topics
جمع وترتيب القرآن الكريم
How Were Chapters Of The Qur’an Arranged?

The Qur’an was being revealed to the Prophet (May the peace and blessing of Allah be upon him) in a piecemeal, i.e., piece by piece over a period of twenty-three (23) years. This is for certain wisdom mentioned in the Qur’an by Allah, the Most High, “And (it is) a Qur’an which We have divided

Red and Brown of Quran
There Is Good in Every Event

Every event that happens to the Muslim has one sort or another of goodness in it. Allah states that even events that seem to be unfavorable..

Woman in Hijab Reading a Quran
The Obligations Muslims Owe the Qur’an

Here is the list of the five things that the Noble Qur'an demands from every Muslim. They forms the obligations that Muslims owe the Qur'an.

Surah As-Sharh Qur'an
Relationship With the Qur’an.. Basic Prerequisite

Certain basic states and attitudes of the heart and mind are necessary prerequisites to any fruitful relationship with the Qur’an. Develop them as much as you can. Make them part of your consciousness, keep them ever-alive and active. Integrate them in your actions. Let them penetrate the depth of your being. Without the help of

camels on desert
When a Small Army Triumphs Over a Host

One of the objectives of Qur'anic stories is to infuse Muslims with a spirit of endurance and to raise their morale.

Qur'an with a blue cover
Ubayy bin Ka’b and his high rank in recitation

Ubayy bin Ka’b was one of the chosen few companions of the Prophet (Pbuh) who transcribed the Qur'anic revelations and had his own Mus-haf.

Top Reading
1
Did Muhammad Liberate Women from Slavery and Abuse?
2
I was sent to perfect morals!
3
I leave nothing but your name
4
Qur’an: the Eternal, Living Reality
5
To Benefit from the Qur’an
6
The Messenger’s approach in changing behavior and habits
7
The Origin of Life – an Islamic Perspective
8
Are We “Born to Be Free”?
9
Allah .. Both Transcendent and Immanent
10
The Obligations Muslims Owe the Qur’an
Recommended
When a Small Army Triumphs Over a Host
When a Small Army Triumphs Over a Host
What Is the Significance of Hadith in Islam?
What Is the Significance of Hadith in Islam?
Any Need for Hadith?
Any Need for Hadith?
Ubayy bin Ka’b and his high rank in recitation
Ubayy bin Ka’b and his high rank in recitation
The Prophet’s Forgiveness of His Enemies
The Prophet’s Forgiveness of His Enemies
When People’s Faith Is Tested
When People’s Faith Is Tested
The Bride Price: Dowry Abuse
The Bride Price: Dowry Abuse
The sincerity of the word: (There is no god but God)
The sincerity of the word: (There is no god but God)
5 Lessons from Surah Yusuf
5 Lessons from Surah Yusuf
Educational methods and principles used in the Madinah era (1)