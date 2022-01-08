A Gentle Nature So Hard to Find (Poem)
Come on dear little child
No need to cry to run and hide
Just come and sit right down with me
Cuddle up cosy on my knee
I want to tell a tale to you
Many know it – not just a few
It’s a tale from long ago you see
But its message rings true for you and me
It is about the greatest man
Allah sent him – ’twas His plan
Sending His guidance and mercy to us
So we could live and die in trust
To the One who created all that’s there
He knows everything and no one dares
To question Him – except for man!
And here we sit each day and choose
Right or wrong – makes us win or lose
Muhammad came with a word that’s kind
A gentle nature so hard to find
Amidst mankind’s greed and vicious lust
That stops at nothing till he’s dust
Muhammad came to stop wars and cries
Put down evil cheating and wiles
Help the orphan child to grow
In comfort safety he’ll come to know
That Allah alone has all the Power
He maintains and protects each day and hour
So Muhammad taught us not to fear
To love Allah most – to hold Him dear
For alone we’re born and alone we’ll die
And to Him we’ll return by and by
Muhammad was loved by all that’s good
But evil men against him stood
They cannot bear to hear the word
Of truth of peace that’s from our Lord
Telling man to stop his greed
The poor and needy he must feed
Not to kill and not to hate
But spread His message ‘fore it’s too late
For sure the hour will come at last
Tears will be spent for all that’s past
But hearts at rest will dwell in peace
A favour that will never cease
So come now my dear little one
Keep growing and learn to fear no one
For nothing moves without His word
Everything relies upon its Lord
So as you grow you find and learn
To love what’s good – all evil spurn
And together we will strive our best
And pass this life’s most difficult test
*By Selma Cook
