Al-Baqi`: The Madinah Cemetery

Al-Baqi` is the principal cemetery of the people of Al-Madinah Al-Munawwarah and has been so since the time of Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings be upon him). Of all of the historic places in Madinah, it is the closest to Al-Masjid An-Nabawi (the Prophet’s Mosque). It is located opposite the southeastern section of the wall of the masjid. Recently, some contiguous property was added to it to increase the land area available for burials.

An imposing new, high marble-clad wall has been erected around the entire perimeter of Al-Baqi, so that the old and new areas have been united. Its total area presently amounts to 56,000 square meters (13.8 acres). Al-Baqi contains the mortal remains of thousands upon thousands of Muslims.

This cemetery has been the final resting place of the residents of Madinah, as well as those of nearby neighboring areas and of visitors, since the time of Hijrah. It was the preferred final resting place of the noble Companions (may Allah be pleased with them all). This is evidenced by the fact that about ten thousand of the noble Companions (may Allah be pleased with them) are buried within. Among the notable Muslims interred there are the Mothers of the Believers (the Prophet’s wives), with the exclusion of Khadijah and Maymunah (may Allah be pleased with them all). Also buried there are the Prophet’s daughters, the Prophet’s son Ibrahim, the Prophet’s uncle Abbas, the Prophet’s aunt Safiyyah, and the Prophet’s grandson Al-Hasan ibn Ali (may Allah be pleased with them all). There are many, many other respected Muslims from throughout the history of Islam buried here who are too numerous to mention.

Several hadiths of the Prophet (peace and blessings be upon him) mention that visiting Al-Baqiis both virtuous and meritorious. The Prophet (peace and blessings be upon him) visited it at the end of the night and prayed for those who were buried there, saying, “Peace be upon you, abode of a people who are believers. What you were promised would come to you tomorrow, you receiving it after some delay; and God willing we shall join you. O Allah, grant forgiveness to the inhabitants of Baqi al-Gharqad.” Thus, it is recommended to visit Al-Baqi` and supplicate Allah for those buried in its noble earth.

