Introduction: Why Are Festivals Important in Islam?

Festivals in Islam are closely linked to significant events and noble acts of worship. There are two annual festivals: Eid al-Fitr, which is connected to the blessed month of Ramadan, and Eid al-Adha, associated with the sacred rites of Hajj. Additionally, there is a weekly day that resembles a festival — Friday (Jumu’ah) — when Muslims gather for a unifying prayer and receive sound guidance.

Abu Dawud and Al-Nasa’i reported with an authentic chain from Anas (may Allah be pleased with him), who said: “The Messenger of Allah (peace be upon him) came to Madinah and found the people celebrating two days. He said: ‘Allah has replaced them for you with something better: Eid al-Adha and Eid al-Fitr.’”

1. Meaning and Purpose of Eid in Islam

One wisdom of Islamic festivals is to elevate the souls of Muslims by associating festivals with great legacies and profound spirituality. These occasions are universal and inclusive, enabling all people to participate, feel their blessings, and relive their meanings whenever the cycle of time brings them back.

Unlike worldly commemorations, Islamic festivals are not mere remembrances of past events or tributes to leaders. Instead, every Muslim has a personal and renewing connection with these days throughout their life.

2. Joy and Celebration in Islam: The Sunnah of Happiness

Expressing joy during Eid is recommended and part of the legislation that Allah has prescribed for His servants. Refreshing the body and lifting the soul in permissible ways that do not distract from obedience are part of Eid etiquette.

Lady Aisha (may Allah be pleased with her) narrated in Sahih Muslim:

“On the day of Eid, Abyssinians were performing in the mosque. The Prophet (peace be upon him) called me, and I rested my head on his shoulder, watching their play until I was the one who got tired and left.”

This illustrates how the Prophet invited his wife Aisha to watch the Abyssinians perform with spears — resembling a type of dance. The word “Yazfinun” means “they were dancing.” Aisha, being young, loved such events and watched until she was tired.

In another narration in Sahih Muslim, Umar ibn al-Khattab tried to stop them by throwing pebbles. The Prophet (peace be upon him) said:

“Let them be, O Umar.”

3. Takbeer: Glorifying Allah on Eid

The wisdom of Eid also appears in the practice of Takbeer (saying “Allahu Akbar”), which is to be recited by all Muslims — men, women, and children — from the night before Eid until the Imam enters for the Eid prayer. This applies to homes, mosques, markets, and other places.

Allah says about fasting:

“Complete the prescribed period and glorify Allah for guiding you” (Al-Baqarah: 185)

And in Hajj:

“Thus has He subjected them to you so that you may glorify Allah for what He has guided you to” (Al-Hajj: 37)

Even after daily prayers, Allah commands remembrance:

“And when the prayer is concluded, disperse in the land and seek the bounty of Allah, and remember Allah much that you may succeed” (Al-Jumu’ah: 10)

“And glorify Him at night and after prostration” (Qaf: 40)

Accordingly, the Sunnah encourages saying SubhanAllah, Alhamdulillah, and Allahu Akbar after the obligatory prayers. Ibn Abbas said in Sahih al-Bukhari:

“I used to know the end of the Prophet’s prayer by the Takbeer.”

Some scholars said the Takbeer of Eid al-Adha continues after the obligatory prayers until the afternoon of the third day of Tashreeq.

The Prophet (peace be upon him) would go to Eid prayer via one route and return by another so the Takbeer would echo throughout the land.

For Eid al-Fitr, it’s preferred to eat something before leaving home — to break the fast. In the agreed-upon hadith:

“The Prophet would not go out for Eid al-Fitr until he had eaten some dates.”

For Eid al-Adha, he would not eat until after the prayer, when he would eat from his sacrificed animal.

4. Eid Prayer: Unity and Spiritual Renewal

Part of the wisdom of Eid is that the Prophet (peace be upon him) encouraged all Muslims to attend the Eid prayer, even those excused from praying.

Umm Atiyyah said in an authentic narration:

“The Prophet (peace be upon him) ordered us to bring out young women, menstruating women, and women in seclusion on Eid days. The menstruating women were to stay away from the prayer but witness the gathering and the goodness.”

“Young women” refers to unmarried girls, and “women in seclusion” refers to married women who usually stay indoors.

Jabir ibn Abdullah narrated in Sahih Muslim:

“I attended the Eid prayer with the Prophet (peace be upon him). He began with the prayer before the sermon, without any call to prayer or iqamah. Then he stood, leaning on Bilal, and advised people to fear Allah, obey Him, and he gave admonition. Then he went to the women, reminded them, and told them: ‘Give in charity, for most of you are fuel for Hell.’ One woman asked, ‘Why, O Messenger of Allah?’ He replied: ‘You complain too much and are ungrateful to your husbands.’ So they began giving their jewelry in charity.”

The Eid prayer is two rak’ahs. In the first rak’ah, there are seven Takbeers (excluding the opening Takbeer), and in the second rak’ah, five (excluding the standing Takbeer). The prayer can be performed in congregation or individually. It is offered between sunrise and noon. The Imam gives two sermons afterward, starting the first with nine Takbeers and the second with seven. There is no adhan or iqamah for the Eid prayer.

5. Halal Entertainment and Music in Eid

On the wisdom of Eid, Sahih al-Bukhari reports from Aisha (may Allah be pleased with her):

“The Prophet (peace be upon him) entered while two girls were singing about the Day of Bu’ath. He lay down and turned his face. Then Abu Bakr entered and rebuked me, saying: ‘Musical instruments of the devil in the presence of the Messenger of Allah?!’ The Prophet said: ‘Let them be.’ When he turned away, I signaled them to leave.”

This event took place in the Prophet’s house on Eid. The two girls were singing verses related to the Battle of Bu’ath (a battle between the Aws and Khazraj). The Prophet did not disapprove; rather, he rested while turning away — out of respect for his own position.

When Abu Bakr objected, thinking the Prophet was unaware, he was corrected. The Prophet said:

“Let them be, O Abu Bakr. Every nation has a festival, and this is ours.”

In another narration, Aisha was helping with a wedding, and the Prophet said:

“O Aisha, did you not have any entertainment? The Ansar love entertainment.”

In another narration, he said:

“Why didn’t you send along a girl who could sing and play the drum?” She asked, “What should she sing?” He said:

We have come to you, we have come to you,

So greet us, and we greet you.

Were it not for the brown wheat,

Your young women wouldn’t be healthy.

In another version:

Were it not for red gold,

We wouldn’t dwell in your valley.

Were it not for the brown wheat,

Your maidens wouldn’t be healthy.

6. Islam’s View on Modern Music and Culture

Scholars have differed over the ruling on singing. The balanced view is that singing — defined as melodious voice — whether by a man or woman, is generally permissible if it remains within the bounds of modesty, decency, and without lewd words or sinful actions.

The prohibition lies in indecent content, arousing desires, mixing with forbidden elements, or wasting excessive time.

Imam Al-Ghazali compares permissible singing to a beauty mark on the cheek — when moderate, it beautifies, but too much spoils the face. Likewise, not everything beautiful is good in excess.

However, most modern forms of singing are filled with obscenity and immorality. They often promote vulgarity, sexual suggestiveness, and corrupt ideals — all of which destroy moral values and social cohesion. This is something no sound mind, let alone divine guidance, can approve.

7. Lessons from the Prophet’s Life: Kindness and Joy

Another example of the Prophet’s kindness and noble companionship:

He had a servant with a melodious voice named Anjasha, who would chant poetry while leading the camels carrying the Prophet’s wives. The Prophet said to him:

“O Anjasha, take it easy — don’t break the glass vessels!” (Reported by Bukhari, Muslim, and Al-Nasa’i)

He likened women to fragile glass, fearing that the emotion in Anjasha’s chanting could overly affect them.

Conclusion: Embracing Eid with Faith, Joy, and Gratitude

Eid in Islam is more than celebration. It is a spiritual revival, a reminder of unity, and a means of expressing gratitude to Allah. Whether it is Eid al-Fitr after Ramadan or Eid al-Adha during Hajj, Muslims are encouraged to:

Pray together

Express halal joy

Share food and charity

Glorify Allah with Takbeer

Let us revive these sacred days with faith, gratitude, and balance — as taught by the Prophet Muhammad ﷺ.

By: Dr. Muhammad Sayyid Ahmad Al-Musayyir

Professor of Creed and Philosophy | Al-Azhar University