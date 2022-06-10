Hajj 1443
Hajj 1443

Barka Da Sallah

Experiencing ‘Eid Al-Adha in Nigeria with Hamiidah …

islamonline_en
Abuja National Mosque, Nigeria

“I’m leaving with whoever’s ready! Anybody else can find his or her way!” my dad bellowed as he headed for the car, dressed in his white, perfectly ironed agbada. Male cousins and uncles rush out of their rooms adjusting their traditional outfits and so do the females. Nobody wants to miss the ride to the `Eid ground.

Eid Al-Adha is a marvelous holiday in Nigeria. Days before, a great number of cars can be seen leaving the major cities and heading for the villages. It is called ‘Ile ya’ by the Yorubas while the Hausa call it ‘Sallah’ because of the prayers said on the morning of Eid.

The Eid grounds are always so full that people have to form rows for Prayer on the roads. The festivity fills the air and settles on everyone. Children look forward to their ‘aso odun’ (festival clothes) every year. Some entire families wear outfits made from the same fabric – this probably makes it easier for mothers to find their children in the crowd! The symphony of color on the grounds is simply breathtaking to behold. The imam slaughters his sacrificial lamb after the prayers and as people leave the grounds, cries of ‘Taqabballahu minni wa minkum’ (may Allah accept from all of us), ‘Eid Mubarak’ and ‘Barka Da Sallah’ (BlessedEid) can be heard reverberating.

Back home animals are sacrificed. Hausas are more likely to skin their sacrifice while Yorubas shave off the hair and cut up the meat including the skin. After that the cooking, frying and distribution of meat begins. Sometimes the meat is distributed raw, but most times it is fried. In large families and in the villages, cooking is done in the open using firewood and huge cooking pots. It is usually fun because everyone comes out to sit around the cooking pots and chat, munching on different snacks before the main meal is ready.

You will most likely be served rice if you visit during `Eid: white rice with stew, Jollof rice or fried rice. Other traditional dishes are prepared and everything is topped with some of the meat from the sacrifice. The Hausas have more interesting traditional drinks and you can be sure there will be loads of chilled kunu, zobo and ginger drinks. Soon enough, the food is ready and everyone tucks in heartily.

Most families spend the first day of Eid at home; the visits begin in the evening and continue throughout the last two days ofEid. There is a lot of exchange of goodwill, cheer and fried meat. Different Muslim organizations arrange fun outings for the whole family at different parks and recreation centers around the country. In the North, colorful Durbars are held and visits to the Emir are also common. Some families just prefer to stay home and enjoy the festivities together.

In sha’ Allah, this year’s Eid will be my first with my husband and my two step-sons. I plan to make it as exciting as I can and to enjoy it even more. I want the boys to know how special Eid is and to take the memories of the day with them always.

May the joy and happiness of `Eid ul-Adha always be with us.

Excerpted with kind permission from sisters-magazine.com
# Eid al Adha # Eid celebration # Eid prayer # Hajj # Muslim culture # Nigeria

All articles published not necessarily the official points of view held by islamonline

Related Topics
monument Minar-e-Pakistan
All in a Day’s Work on `Eid Al-Adha

Not long after the dust has settled from the excitement of Eid Al-Fitr in the dusty, humid seaport of Karachi[1], the bleating of goats and cattle signals the imminence ofEid Al-Adha. Goat-sellers appear in open spaces amid the hustle and bustle of budget-bazaars to display their wares. Soon the streets of high-rise apartment blocks and

Jamarat in Mina Hajj
Difficulty in Performing Hajj Calls for Juristic Facilitation

This year’s season of Hajj has arrived, renewing many issues that are raised and discussed only during Hajj. Perhaps the most important of these issues are those related to some fatwas and questions addressing matters newly introduced into Hajj and juristic rules pertaining to important rituals, such as the rulings on throwing the pebbles before

In the Land of Lost Eids
In the Land of Lost Eids

Eid celebrations in the Muslim world was largely absent in American Eid, the Eid was celebrated nonetheless.

Fulfilling the Rights of Brotherhood
Fulfilling the Rights of Brotherhood

Brotherhood holds an important place in Islam. It harvests the fruits of faith and love for the sake of Almighty Allah.

Scent of the Holidays: The Science Behind `Eid in The Western World
Scent of the Holidays: The Science Behind `Eid in The Western World

As Muslims, we wonder - how can we get our children to be that excited about Eid? How can we create an atmosphere of Eid?

`Eid Al-Adha Sermon
`Eid Al-Adha Sermon

Eids in Islam are not man-made; Allah is the One Who created them. He also laid down special rules and etiquette to be followed during these Eids.

Top Reading
1
The Qur’an: A Divine Guidance or a Historical Document
2
Allah in Pre-Islamic History
3
Reflections on the Almighty’s saying: (May God forgive you for permitting them..)
4
Self-Admiration and Its Remedy
5
Dhikr and Du`aa
6
Concentration in Prayer
7
The First Revelation
8
How the Qur’an Differs From the Bible
9
Is the Qur’an for Arabs Only?
10
Tests for the Believers: Fluctuations of Life
Recommended
How Were Chapters Of The Qur’an Arranged?
How Were Chapters Of The Qur’an Arranged?
Zakat [Obligatory Charity] for Coronavirus (COVID-19) Patients – A Glance at the Sayings of Jurists.
Zakat [Obligatory Charity] for Coronavirus (COVID-19) Patients – A Glance at the Sayings of Jurists.
Determination vs. Starvation
Determination vs. Starvation
There Is Good in Every Event
There Is Good in Every Event
The Obligations Muslims Owe the Qur’an
The Obligations Muslims Owe the Qur’an
Anger: Causes and Remedy
Anger: Causes and Remedy
Determination
Determination
Relationship With the Qur’an.. Basic Prerequisite
Relationship With the Qur’an.. Basic Prerequisite
A New Society Being Built
A New Society Being Built
Our Sacrifice Today
Our Sacrifice Today