Introduction: The Power of Faith and Divine Support

God never breaks His promise, and His support is assured for those who uphold faith. However, when we face division, disunity, and humiliation, it stems from our own actions. As mentioned in the Quran:

“When a disaster struck you, even though you had inflicted twice as much, you said, ‘How did this happen?’ Say, ‘It is from yourselves.’ Indeed, God is over all things competent.” (Quran 3:165)

Lessons from the Battle of Uhud: Following Divine Commands

The companions of the Prophet (peace be upon him) were defeated at the Battle of Uhud because the archers disobeyed the Messenger’s instructions. This disobedience led to unexpected consequences:

“Until you failed and fell to disputing about the order, and disobeyed after He had shown you what you loved. Among you are some who desire this world, and among you are some who desire the Hereafter.” (Quran 3:152)

Sheikh Shaarawi (may God have mercy on him) explains:

“If they had been victorious despite disobeying the Messenger (peace be upon him), it would have diminished the importance of his commands in their eyes. Therefore, God wanted to teach them the pain of temporary defeat so they would adhere firmly to the Messenger’s guidance.”

?How Supporting God Ensures Victory

“If you support God, He will support you,” even if you are few in number. This is evident from the victory at the Battle of Badr, where Muslims, though fewer and weaker, received divine assistance because of their faith and dedication:

“And Allah had already given you victory at Badr when you were few in number.” (Quran 3:123)

Similarly, God supported the believers during the Battle of the Confederates:

“When they came at you from above you and from below you, and when eyes grew wild and hearts reached the throats, and you were harboring doubts about Allah. There the believers were tested and shaken with a severe shaking.” (Quran 33:10-11)

Facing Adversity with Patience and Faith

The situation described in the Quran reflects the struggles faced by Muslims throughout history. When surrounded by powerful enemies, the faith of true believers is tested, distinguishing them from hypocrites.

Today, we see a similar situation in places like Gaza, where a small, resilient group of believers stands firm against overwhelming odds:

“How many a small group has overcome a large group by the permission of God. And God is with the patient.” (Quran 2:249)

The Key to Victory Lies in Our Hands

God has placed the key to success in our hands. As modern expressions suggest, “the ball is in our court.” If we support God, He will support us, regardless of our enemy’s strength, numbers, or advanced weaponry. As mentioned in the Quran:

“If you support God, He will support you and make your feet firm.” (Quran 47:7)

Even during the Exodus, when the followers of Moses (peace be upon him) feared Pharaoh’s army, Moses reassured them:

“Indeed, with me is my Lord; He will guide me.” (Quran 26:62)

Likewise, during the migration, the Prophet (peace be upon him) comforted Abu Bakr in the cave, saying:

“What do you think of two, with God as their third?”

Preparation and Reliance on God

Someone might say, “The matter requires preparation, equipment, and numbers.” This is true, but preparation alone is not sufficient. As emphasized in the Quran:

“And prepare against them whatever you are able of power and of steeds of war.” (Quran 8:60)

We must make every effort within our capability and leave the rest to God, who provides support beyond our means:

“And you did not throw when you threw, but it was God who threw.” (Quran 8:17)

Real-Life Examples of Divine Support

Victory is not just a theoretical concept but has been demonstrated in real life. For instance, during the Battle of Hunayn, Muslims initially relied on their numbers and faced defeat because of their overconfidence:

“Allah has already given you victory in many regions and on the Day of Hunayn, when your great numbers pleased you, but they did not avail you at all, and the earth seemed constricted for you, despite its vastness. Then you turned back, fleeing.” (Quran 9:25)

Despite the challenges and struggles, the resilience of Muslims in places like Gaza is a beacon of hope. It reignites the flame of optimism and shakes off the dust of despair:

“Do not weaken and do not grieve, and you will be superior if you are [true] believers.” (Quran 3:139)

Conclusion: Strength Through Faith and Action

To achieve true support from God, we must believe sincerely and act according to His commands. Let us prepare ourselves, follow the path of “do” and “do not do,” and place our trust in God for support as individuals, groups, and nations.

By: Abay Muhammad Mahmoud