The words of God Almighty in His Holy Book: {Do not consider your being summoned by the Apostle to be like your summoning one another. God knows those of you who go away surreptitiously. So let those who act in contravention of his command take heed lest a trial should befall them or a grievous punishment come upon them.” This verse is number 63 from surah An-nuur which indicates Allah’s honor to His messenger, (may the blessings and peace of Allah be upon him) who appears to have addressed all the prophets in the Qur’an by their names, so he said: “O Adam, you and your wife shall stay in Paradise”(Surat Al-A’raf: 19)

{And the Lord) said: “O Noah, disembark with peace and safety from Us and blessings} (Hud: 48) {“Desist from pleading, O Abraham,”} (Hud: 76) {What is that in your right band, O Moses?”} (Surah Taha: 17) {“O David, We have made you trustee on the earth.} ( Surah p: 26) {O Zachariah,” (it was) said, “We give you good news of a son by name of John.’} (Surat Maryam: 70) {John, hold fast to the Book} (Surah Maryam: 17).

(When God said: “O Jesus, I will take you to Myself and exalt you, and rid you of the infidels) (Surat Al-Imran: 55). Allah did not speak to him, may blessings and peace of Allah be upon him, except by saying: {OO Prophet, announce what has reached you from your Lord} (Surah Al-Maida: 67)

“O Prophet, We have sent you as a witness and a bearer of happy tidings and an admonisher” (Al-ahzaab 45)

“O YOU ENWRAPPED in the cloak (of Prophethood)” Keep watch all the night except some” (Al-Muzammil 1,2)

O YOU ENFOLDED in your mantle (of reform), Arise and warn.} (Surat Al-Muddathir: 1, 2). As for mentioning him without calling it may be in his name – may God bless him and grant him peace – (Muhammad, the Messenger of God) (Surat Al-Fath: 29).

“Muhammad is not the father of any man among you” (Surah Al-ahzab 40)

It is for this reason that God forbade the ummah to call him by his name, without the wording of honor. with reverence and humility, the Almighty said: {Do not consider your being summoned by the Apostle to be like your summoning one another} meaning: do not make your summoning and calling his name as you summon and call one another, but say: O messenger of Allah, or, O prophet of Allah with reverence, humility and lowering your voice, for that is forbidden, by the almighty’s saying: Do not raise your voices above the voice of the Prophet, and do not speak loudly to him as you do with one another lest your deeds are nullified unconsciously. (Surah Al hujuraat:2) This is to be polite with him while alive and dead.

And this politeness should be adhered to, for it – may God bless him and grant him peace – is not less than those who are respected with an abundance of titles and descriptions that God knows what motivates them.