Hajj: Getting Ready

Hajj is a lifetime journey for which the faithful hearts are longing. Indeed, it is a great favour Almighty Allah has bestowed upon His servants so that they can draw closer to Him and have their sins —no matter how numerous and grave they may be— forgiven. Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings be upon him) is reported to have said,

“He who performs Hajj without speaking or committing indecencies (abstains from sensual and sinful acts) will return as free of sins as he was on the day when his mother gave birth to him.” (Al-Bukhari and Muslim)

Although the performance of Hajj requires physical and financial ability, most, if not all, Muslims wholeheartedly wish to perform it and visit the sacred places, even if they are exempted from this obligation due to their limited means or weak bodies. It is indeed a beloved obligation.

However, before embarking on a long journey, proper preparations and provisions should be in place. Prospective pilgrims, therefore, need to get prepared —spiritually, financially, physically, and mentally— for their blessed journey. They have to turn over a new leaf with their Lord, repenting sincerely to Him, and pledging to be true believers whose sole aim in this world is to please their Creator. This new beginning should also include their relationship with their spouses, relatives, neighbours, fellow Muslims, and all people in general. It is by preparing adequately for this obligation and by performing it properly and sincerely that the pilgrim can wish that his or her Hajj be accepted by Almighty Allah.

*By  Living Shari`ah Staff

