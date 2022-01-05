Hisbah (Islamic Duty of Enjoining Good and Forbidding Evil)

islamonline_en
Islam awareness to society

Shari`ah-oriented political scientists define Hisbah as the duty of enjoining good when it is neglected and forbidding evil when it is prevalent in society.

Ibn Khaldun (d. AH 808) considers Hisbah as a religious post. That is why jurists differentiate between the Muhtasib (one who practices Hisbah), who is appointed by the head of state to look after the state’s subjects, and the Mutatawi` (volunteer), who practices Hisbah without being assigned by the political authority.

Historically, Hisbah as a system was founded in the political life of Muslims during the era of Caliph `Umar ibn Al-Khattab. However, the term itself was known only in the era of the Abbasid caliph Al-Mahdi. According to Sheikh Yusuf Al-Qaradawi, Hisbah started in a simple form in the early days of Islam, but acquired various features and ramifications over time. In fact, some contemporary government ministries and departments — such as those of health, social affairs, municipalities, transport, and police — are now assuming duties that used to be entrusted to the Muhtasib.The Muhtasib must be a capable, discerning Muslim adult. This person serves as the eye of the law on both state and society.

Hisbah, as defined earlier, is the duty of promoting what is good and preventing what is evil. It is a collective duty or obligation of the Muslim community. Hence, a considerable number of individuals should assume this responsibility, take an affirmative stand toward it, and put it into practice whenever there is a need for it.

Hisbah is a broad Qur’anic principle that encompasses both the government’s responsibilities as well as any effort exerted by the individual to resolve a conflict or misunderstanding between two individuals, groups, friends, families, or strangers. Hisbah thus encourages the individual to participate and get involved in society as an active agent who is mindful of the problems and concerns of the community where he or she lives.

There are several verses in the Ever-Glorious Qur’an on Hisbah, which is also one of the major themes of the Prophetic Sunnah. Muslim jurists have also spoken at length on the conditions and valid application of Hisbah, which need not be reviewed here. However, one deems it mandatory to mention that Ibn Taymiyah (d. AH 728) specified certain conditions for one to be eligible to be a Muhtasib such as knowledge, leniency, and patience.Pillars of Hisbah

1. The Muhtasib, who must be a capable, discerning Muslim adult. This person serves as the eye of the law on both state and society. In other words, this person supervises the application of the law in society, especially in the marketplace, to protect it against treachery, mishandling, monopoly, usury, exaggerated profits, and the like.
2. A flagrant evil that exists. It should be so clear to the Muhtasib, in such a way that requires no effort exerted for noticing it.

3. The process of Hisbah itself, which refers to the regulation or censorship of public morals as described above.

*By  Dr Ali Al-Halawani

Sources:
Al-Qaradawi, Yusuf. Madkhal li-Dirasat Al-Shari`ah Al-Islamiyyah [Introduction to the Study of Islamic Shari`ah]. Cairo: Maktabat Wahbah, 1991.
As-Salahat, Sami M. Mu`jam Al-Mustalahat As-Siasiyyah fi Turath Al-Fuqahaa’[Dictionary of Political Terms in the Legacy of Faqihs]. Herndon, Virginia: International Institute for Islamic Thought; Cairo, Egypt: Shorouk International Bookshop, 2006.
Hashmi, Sohail H., ed. Islamic Political Ethics: Civil Society, Pluralism, and Conflict. Princeton: Princeton University Press, 2002.
Ibn Khaldun. Al-Muqadimah [The Introduction]. Beirut: Dar Al-Fikr, 1979.
Ibn Taymiyah. Al-Hisbah fil-Islam [The Islamic Duty of Enjoining Good and Forbidding Evil]. Verified by Sayyed Abu Si`dah. Kuwait: Dar Al-Arqam, 1983.
Kamali, Mohammad Hashim. Freedom, Equality and Justice in Islam. Cambridge: The Islamic Texts Society, 2002.
# Islamic civilization # Islamic Jurisprudence

All articles published not necessarily the official points of view held by islamonline

Related Topics
Sheria'h
Hajj: Getting Ready
Sheria'h
Should I Say Sorry for Being Old?
Sheria'h
So That Our Hajj May Be Accepted
Sheria'h
A Look at the Generation Gap
Sheria'h
Why Do Young People Rebel Against the Older Generation?
Recent Articles
Traditional Muslim Prayer Set Bundle
Symbolism Has Significance in Rituals: The Qiblah as an Example
Makkah Arafat Hajj Muslims
Hajj: Getting Ready
Recovery and Challenging in Life
Mum! Life’s full of potholes and dead dogs
Portrait of Young Muslim Twin Sisters!
Bridging the Generation Gap – A Critical and Worthy Endeavour
Recommended
prophet's biography books
Fabricated Hadiths (3)
Quran building human character
Building human personality in the Qur’an
Masjid tower appearing in the sky
Islam and the Nature of the Universe
Food provision
“We divided among them their livelihood..” Quran (43:32)
congregational prayer inside the Mosque
Steps in Ritual Prayer (3)
sincerity and Ikhlas as part of Islam
Purity of Intentions (1)
Muslims performing Hajj
The Call of Ibrahim
العمل الصالح
What are good deeds?
A boy hold a happy face emoji
Smiling Is Charity
clearing of trashes
Taking Care of the Environment as an Act of Faith
Top Reading
1
What is a captive that the right hands possess?
2
The Prophet’s Care for People With Special Needs
3
The Best Biographies of Prophet Muhammad (Book Review)
4
Forgiveness Despite Repeated Sins
5
Classification of Hadith According to the Nature of the Text and Isnad
6
Classifications of Hadith
7
“We divided among them their livelihood..” Quran (43:32)
8
Prayers and Healing
9
The Preventive and Healing Wonders of Ablution
10
The Prophet in the mirror of a French writer