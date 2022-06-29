Hajj 1443
Hajj 1443

Ihram and Talbiyah from the Miqat

A Pilgrim at Miqat

When a pilgrim reaches the Miqat and embarks on uttering Talbiyah, he feels himself answering the call of the Almighty and fulfilling His obligation. There is a mixed feeling of hope and fear in his heart. There is also a feeling of utter surrender and dependence on Allah. Sufyan Ibn `Uyaynah said: “Ali Ibn Al-Husain, may Allah be pleased with both of them, performed Hajj. When he made Ihram and then rode his mount, he became pale and shivered and could not make Talbiyah. When asked about this, he said: ‘I fear that it is not accepted from me.’”

Raising his voice with Talbiyah, a pilgrim remembers that he answers the call of the Almighty and that there will be another call on the Last Day, when people will be either accepted or refused, punished or rewarded, elevated or debased.

# Hajj # Ihram # Talbiyah

Green Dome Close up- Madinah
Mary, Jesus, Abraham, and Muhammad: A Shared Legacy

The article reflects the unique legacy of Ibrahim and his sons, Mary and her son Jesus, and the legacy of Muhammad (Pbuh).

Eid al Adha sweets
The Joy in `Eid

Congratulation on the blessed Eid! May Allah make such occasions a continuous joy for all Muslims! O my beloved, this isEid; it is the day of joy, delight, and purity. Allah says: [Say: In the bounty of Allah and in His mercy therein let them rejoice. It is better than what they hoard] (Yunus 10:58).

Mount of Uhud
Uhud: A Mount that the Prophet Loved

Mount Uhud is located north of Madinah. Uhud has an attractive look. The Prophet loved and felt relieved on seeing it.

Common Mistakes Made before Ihram

The article contains different fabricated acts to be done before the Ihram.

The Essence of Hajj
The Essence of Hajj

The point we should ponder over is why Allah and His Messenger granted Hajj so much importance.

Masjid Al Haram's entrance
Ar-Ramal: Walking in Dignity

Ar-Ramal is the ritual where male pilgrims are required to walk briskly in dignity.

The Rebirth of My Soul
The Rebirth of My Soul
Women and Hajj
Women and Hajj
Hajj Fatwas
Hajj Fatwas
Prayers and Healing
Prayers and Healing
What Should Be Done With the Sacrifice?
What Should Be Done With the Sacrifice?
Conditions of Udhiyah
Conditions of Udhiyah
Ihsan: Goodness and Perfection
Ihsan: Goodness and Perfection
Zakat (Charity) and Sadaqah
Zakat (Charity) and Sadaqah
Smiling Is Charity
Smiling Is Charity
The smile of the Prophet (Pbuh).. facts and secrets
The smile of the Prophet (Pbuh).. facts and secrets