Progression with new reverts

Many signs appear to the eye from the countries of the world with the increase in the number of reverts and those who enter the religion of Allah in waves of groups from the east and west of the earth, and from the north and south, as Islam is the highest spread religion according to the latest statistics, and it will almost surpass Catholicism after years by the will of Allah, and this is a promise that will not be left behind as the Almighty said: {It is He who sent His Messenger with guidance and the religion of truth to manifest it over all religion, although those who associate others with Allah dislike it.} (Al-Saff, 9).

It is also a confirmation of the truthful and trustworthy person who said in the hadith: “This matter (i.e., Islam) will certainly reach everywhere that night and day reach, and Allaah will not leave any house or tent [i.e., all dwellings, in towns and in the desert], but Allaah will cause this religion to enter it, and some people will be honoured because of it [by converting] and others will be humiliated because of it [for refusing to embrace it], and they will be ruled by the Muslims, an honour which Allaah will bestow on Islam and a humiliation which He will inflict on kufr (disbelief).”

The promise has been fulfilled and Islam has spread to all corners, and there is no part of the land that does not have a mosque in with the remembrance of Allah the Almighty, and that proclaims monotheism, and preaches goodness and righteousness to people in the present and success in the end.

The needs of the reverts to Islam are many, and they bear heavy burdens, but they fall short in front of the missionaries who dedicate themselves to save humanity from the delusions of Satan and his parties. Among those needs are the following:

1. Psychological support: How heavy and hard is it to leave the followings of parents and grandparents, and how difficult is it to separate from the nurturing environment, and this is why the reward of the previous Companions who attained satisfaction was great for their departure from the shameful past of ignorance, and the same is the reward of the people of the book who believed in Muhammad, may Allah bless him and grant him peace, and left the void of their rabbis and monks. who tampered with their religion for centuries drifting from delusions and suspicions and evidence in the eyes of their companions, and we read in the Qur’an: {Those to whom We gave the Scripture before it – they1 are believers in it.* And when it is recited to them, they say, “We have believed in it; indeed, it is the truth from our Lord. Indeed we were, [even] before it, Muslims [i.e., submitting to Allah].”* Those will be given their reward twice for what they patiently endured and [because] they avert evil through good, and from what We have provided them they spend.}(Al-Qasas 52-54) .

And in the hadith: “There are three (classes of persons) who would be given a double reward. One who is amongst the People of the Book and believed in his apostle and (lived) to see the time of Apostle Muhammad (ﷺ) and affirmed his faith in him and followed him and attested his truth, for him is the double reward”

This psychological support, follow-up, and care requires strenuous efforts from Muslim educators, preachers and psychologists in tracing the chains of the reverts, knowing their cognitive needs, and their spiritual longings for more reassurance with this new birth.

2. Scientific support in belief: It is the greatest concern entrusted to scholars who must constantly follow up on the important philosophical doctrines and the likes, in addition to renewing the study of theological and comparative studies of religions, and religious sociology, and the emergency preparedness to answer challenging questions with the strongest of evidences and the most powerful intellectual weapons, because doubt and questioning are inherent in human nature, and in the hadith we read: “some of the companions of God’s messenger came to the Prophet to consult him saying, “We have thoughts which none of us dare to talk about.” He said, “Have you experienced that?” and when they replied that they had, he said, “That is clear faith.”

”[Muslim, Kitab al-Iman, 132], and if this is true in the case of the well-established, then how is the matter with the newly reverted, and here it is better to design programs and websites that monitor suspicions and transformations and in different languages and cultural levels to fulfill this.

3. Practical doctrinal support: by facilitating religiosity, and choosing the first words in practical devotions for other places in the lands of the East and the West, in a way that removes the embarrassment of the new reverts until their sticks are hardened, and they are leveled, which opens the door to more da’wah with the possibilities of gradual implementation of rulings, and the removal of the obstacles, and the exit from the cocoon of the former life, and the matter is not denied, neither in the Prophetic Sunnah, nor Islamic jurisprudence. The Prophet, may Allah bless him and grant him peace, obligated upon everyone the principles of religion from the pillars of faith and the complexes of morals, but he differentiated between them in adherence to the branches of religion, as he took into account the situations of Muslims The new Bedouins and others, so he did not obligate them with what he obligated the believing of the previous Muhajirun and Ansar, and in the hadith: “A man came to the Prophet, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him, and he embraced Islam on the basis that he would only pray two prayers, so he accepted that from him, and in another saying “that he does not pray except a prayer, so he accepted it.” [Ahmad, 20287]

In the hadith of Hakim bin Hizam: “I gave my pledge of allegiance to the Messenger of Allah (ﷺ), pledging that I would go down (in prostration) only after standing up from bowing.'””

Moreover, the Prophet, may Allah’s prayers and peace be upon him, formed the Thaqif tribe, who are the last of the tribes in Islam, when he did not obligate them to jihad and charity. And in the hadith of Wahab he said: I asked Jabir about the condition of Thaqif when they took the oath of allegiance. He said: They stipulated to the Prophet (ﷺ) that there would be no sadaqah (i.e. zakat) on them nor Jihad (striving in the way of Allah). He then heard the Prophet (ﷺ) say: Later on they will give sadaqah (zakat) and will strive in the way of Allah when they embrace Islam.

In response to this advocacy jurisprudence, Ibn Rajab said: “Imam Ahmad took these hadiths and said that Islam is valid on the corrupt condition, then all the laws of Islam are required, and it is not hidden that this is for those who are not Muslims who are intended to compose it on Islam” [Jami al-Ulum and al-Hakam, vol. 1, p. 229 ].

It is the jurisprudence of da’wah that the Prophet, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him, legislated when he differentiated between the ranks of the guided, so he did not obligate the latter with what he obligated the former, and sufficed from some with the minimum, as is the hadith of the one who mentioned to to the Prophet that he will be limited to the obligatory duties only. The Prophet, peace and blessings be upon him, said: He will succeed if he is true.” [Muslim, Book of Faith, 11]

The same thing emerged in the jurisprudence of Omar Ibn Al-Khattab when he accepted changing the name of the Jizyah from Christians, he overpowered so that they would not be the backers of the Romans, so he doubled them in charity, and stipulated that they should not Christianize their children or baptize them, which is what led to the Islam of this large tribe over time thanks to the call and good neighborliness, And involvement in the whole nation.

Accordingly, our Maliki jurists said not to obligate adult converts to circumcision, because it is an innate Sunnah that does not correspond to the obligation of covering the private parts except for necessity, and it is not from it, or circumcision may the reason for him turning away from Islam and the matter is left to the discretion of the jurists who are well-established in teaching, purification and progression with the reverts regarding the matters of faith and the ranks of Ihsan.

4. Social and financial support: This is what some of the reverts need whose economic and living conditions falter because of their Islam, or their shortcomings in their own hands, and there are many situations like this, where reviving the share of those whose hearts are attracted to faith (a category of zakat) from the zakat banks is necessary, and it is known that many Arabs converted to Islam as a result of the kindness of their leaders giving. In the hadith of Anas, on the authority of his father, he said: “Whenever the Messenger of Allah (ﷺ) was asked a thing by one who is about to accept Islam, he would give it. A man came to the Prophet (ﷺ) and he gave him a herd of sheep scattered between two mountains. When he returned to his people, he said to them: “O my people! Embrace Islam because Muhammad gives like one who has no fear of poverty.”” [Muslim, Book of Virtues, 2312], and in the hadith of Safwan bin Umayyah bin Khalaf he said: “(By Allah) Allah’s Messenger (ﷺ) gave me what he gave me (and my state of mind at that time was) that he was the most detested person amongst people in my eyes. But he continued giving to me until now he is the dearest of people to me.”[Muslim, Book of Virtues 2313]

There is no harm in the matter, people are made to love charity, and morals transcend the slave, and how much Christianity has spread in our time and swallowed many lands with a crumb of bread, and it does not harm a person if the door is opened for him to eat, and if he is satisfied, the idea ferments and settles, and he accepts religion, knows its advantages, and consolidates his faith ,and the guidance is from Allah alone: {Not upon you, [O Muḥammad], is [responsibility for] their guidance, but Allah guides whom He wills. And whatever good you [believers] spend is for yourselves, and you do not spend except seeking the face [i.e., approval] of Allah. And whatever you spend of good – it will be fully repaid to you, and you will not be wronged.} [Baqarah 272].