Prostration in Some Sports

Bowing Islam

Muslims should be strong and well-established in all fields of knowledge, science, art, sport, and so on. For sure, a Muslim needs to have a balance in whatever he does and never goes to any extremes in his actions and beliefs.

Regarding prostration in some sports, you should refrain from making sujud and let it be known to your trainers that your religion doesn’t allow you to bow or make sujud to anyone other than Allah. This gesture from you would be a way of highlighting some of the principles of your religion to those people who ignore it and have no idea about its beautiful and balanced teachings. It is hoped that your trainers would respect your belief and exclude you from doing such an action.

I shall seize this opportunity to say that Muslims in south Thailand requested the king to exclude them from the way ministers and high officers greet him because that way is like performing a real sujud to human beings.

Thanks to Allah, Muslim ministers were exempted and allowed to greet the king in a respectful way. All in all, a Muslim should take this opportunity to introduce his religion in a nice and friendly manner as he does the same when he wants to have a food with a non-Muslim. He would certainly refrain from non-halal food as a respect to the teachings of his religion.

By Dr. Sano Koutoub Moustapha

# Bowing # Pillars of Salah # Prostration # Sport

All articles published not necessarily the official points of view held by islamonline

Top Reading
1
Reflections on Prophet Muhammad’s Character
2
Yusuf Al-Qaradawi, an Influential Islamic Scholar of the Present Age
3
The celebration of Muhammad’s birthday
4
The Prophet’s Life in Brief
5
Why Did Muhammad Come After Jesus?
6
The Truth About Muhammad
7
Mary, Jesus, Abraham, and Muhammad: A Shared Legacy
8
Accountability and the Day of Judgment
9
The Path to Happiness & Inner Peace: Remembering God: Your Way to a Happy Life (Part 1)
10
God, If You Exist Then Guide Me!
Recommended
Abou Bakr name on the wall
Abu Bakr As-Siddiq: Man for All Ages
benefit from the Quran
Understanding the Quran – How to Benefit from the Quran?
Surah As-Sharh Qur'an
Relationship With the Qur’an.. Basic Prerequisite
Muslim praying for Allah
Taqwa: Between Love & Fear
Inscription of Allah's name
Allah .. Both Transcendent and Immanent
A boy hold a happy face emoji
Smiling Is Charity
Prophet Muhammad and message
The Messenger is not sent except in the language of his people
Bilal ibn Rabah: Unbreakable Companion
Bilal ibn Rabah: Unbreakable Companion
11 Logical Proofs of Muhammad’s Prophethood
11 Logical Proofs of Muhammad’s Prophethood
pen chain and bullet and speech
Every Word Counts