Self-Admiration and Its Remedy

islamonline_en
Self Portrait

It was reported on the authority of Abu Hurayrah that the Prophet (peace and blessings be upon him) said, “While a man was strutting in two gowns out of self-admiration, Allah caused the earth to swallow him up, and he has been submerging therein up to the Day of Resurrection.”

And it was reported that Ibn Masud (may Allah be pleased with him) said, “Destruction lies in two things: self-admiration and despair.” Ibn Masud put self-admiration and despair together because happiness cannot be obtained without exerting much effort; the despairing person does not make any effort because of his despair, and the self-admiring person believes that he has got what he wants, so he feels he does not have to make any effort either.

Self-admiration leads to pride, and pride leads to many destructive flaws.

The Remedy for Self-Admiration

Allah, Glorified and Exalted be He, favored man when He created him and provided him with all the blessings he has. Therefore, no one should be self-admiring because of his actions, knowledge, beauty, or wealth, as these are bounties provided by Allah out of His Grace. Even man’s being favored with such bounties is another favor from Allah upon him!

Moreover, even a person’s righteous deeds will not admit him to Paradise because it is Allah Who guides him and enables him to do them. It was reported on the authority of Abu Hurayrah that the Prophet (peace and blessings be upon him) once said, “The good deeds of any person will not make him enter Paradise.” They (the Prophet’s Companions) said, “Not even you, Messenger of Allah?” He said, “Not even myself, unless Allah bestows His favor and mercy on me.” (Reported by Al-Bukhari and Muslim)

Someone may say that a nobleman may be self-admiring because of his noble lineage, and he may wish that his noble relatives intercede for him on the Day of Resurrection.

Commenting on this, we can say that all Muslims wish for intercession on their behalf, and it is true that intercession may not be accepted when one’s sins are very great. Allah the Almighty declares, [… Verily the most honored of you in the sight of Allah is (he who is) the most righteous of you…] (Al-Hujurat 49: 13)

And the Prophet (peace and blessings be upon him) said to his daughter, “O Fatimah, I have no power (to protect you) from Allah in anything.” (Reported by Al-Bukhari)

Therefore, it is only a person’s righteous deeds and good qualities that make him noble or honorable in the sight of Allah. Besides, we have on the authority of Abu Hurayrah (may Allah be pleased with him) that Allah’s Messenger (peace and blessings be upon him) said, “I should not find that any of you should come on the Day of Resurrection with a growling camel mounted on his neck and should appeal to me for help saying, ‘O Messenger of Allah, help me,’ and I should say, ‘I have no authority to help you; I already communicated to you.’” (reported by Al-Bukhari and Muslim)

So, whoever knows and comprehends these facts will start occupying the rest of his life with as many acts of worship and obedience as he can, as this is the only road to success.

# Islam # Muslim characters # Pride # Self-Admiration

All articles published not necessarily the official points of view held by islamonline

Related Topics
A boy reciting the Noble Qur'an
Dhikr and Du`aa

The meanings and etiquettes of Dhikr (Allah's remembrance) and Du'aa (Supplication) are described through this article.

life choice and challenge
Tests for the Believers: Fluctuations of Life

True believers are those who maintain a clear level of faith throughout the worldly fluctuations. This article explains some benefits of hardship in Muslim's life

Surah As-Sharh Qur'an
With Every Difficulty There Is Relief

Whenever we are in any difficulty, the above verse inspires us to patiently persevere in our efforts and place our full hope and trust in Allah

Zakat of wealth
Taking Alms of Their Wealth.. Zakat al-Mal

The Muslim individual is required to pay zakah as an expression of obedience to Allah. It goes hand in hand with salah (ritual Prayers)

zakat or Islamic donation
Ramadan’s Special Charity.. Zakat al-Fitr

The giving of Zakah (obligatory charity) is the third pillar of Islam. It has two types: zakat al-mal (charity paid on one’s wealth) and zakat al-fitr.

The revelation of Qur'an
Living by the Qur’an

An explanation to the way Muslims can conduct themselves, their thoughts and decisions in compliance only with the Qur'an.

Top Reading
1
Remaining Steadfast After Ramadan
2
Forgiveness Despite Repeated Sins
3
The Life of Prophet Muhammad Part III
4
Abu Bakr As-Siddiq: Man for All Ages
5
Muslim and Non-Muslim Relations Reflections on Some Qur’anic Texts
6
Sunnah .. the Revelation Besides the Qur’an
7
The Concept of Work in Islam
8
Approach of the Prophet in the care of science and knowledge
9
Tips and Steps to Increase Taqwa (Piety)
10
Virtues of Ayat Al-Kursi
Recommended
Muslims after Ramadan: Change for the better or worse?
Muslims after Ramadan: Change for the better or worse?
Lord of Ramadan – Lord of the Entire Year
Lord of Ramadan – Lord of the Entire Year
Purifying Wealth
Purifying Wealth
What Is the Significance of Hadith in Islam?
What Is the Significance of Hadith in Islam?
Any Need for Hadith?
Any Need for Hadith?
The Prophet’s Forgiveness of His Enemies
The Prophet’s Forgiveness of His Enemies
When People’s Faith Is Tested
When People’s Faith Is Tested
The Bride Price: Dowry Abuse
The Bride Price: Dowry Abuse
The sincerity of the word: (There is no god but God)
The sincerity of the word: (There is no god but God)
5 Lessons from Surah Yusuf
5 Lessons from Surah Yusuf