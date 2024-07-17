Lawful Wealth, Lawful Earning, and Wealth Management in Marriage

In the noble Qur’an, Allah the Almighty says:

“Beautified for people is the love of that which they desire – of women and sons, heaped-up sums of gold and silver, fine branded horses, and cattle and tilled land. That is the enjoyment of worldly life, but Allah has with Him the best return.” (Al-Imran: 14)

Money is among the desires that souls crave and cling to. It is the lifeblood of life, and worldly interests cannot be fulfilled without it. The Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) said: “Indeed this wealth is green and sweet. Whoever takes it rightfully and places it in its rightful place, it is a good helper. But whoever takes it without right, it is like one who eats and never gets satisfied.”

Lawful Wealth is part of goodness

Here, the Prophet likened the one who takes money through lawful means and uses it for himself, his family, and in acts of goodness, such as providing for oneself, one’s spouse, children, parents, relatives, and the poor, to a great blessing from Allah upon His Muslim servant. The Prophet said: “Good wealth for a good man is excellent” (Narrated by Ahmad and others, authenticated by Al-Albani).

Husband with a Lawful earning

Dear spouses, those whom Allah has blessed with wealth, whether through employment or inheritance from parents, must fear Allah and spend it on themselves in moderation and on those they are obligated to support. They should be generous to others, seeking Allah’s reward in doing so. The Prophet said: “You will not spend anything seeking thereby the face of Allah but you will be rewarded for it, even what you place in your wife’s mouth” (Agreed upon). He also said: “When a man spends on his family seeking the reward for it from Allah, it is counted as charity for him” (Agreed upon).

Spending on Family: A Path to Blessings

The question here for men is whether each of us intends to seek a righteous intention when providing for our family, paying for family purchases, rent, or utility bills like electricity and phone. Do we have this righteous intention when going on outings or buying school and household needs?

And for the wives, do they have the righteous intention when helping their husbands, giving to their children, and buying for the household, Eid, and themselves without expecting anything in return?

Real-Life Examples and Lessons

One woman says: “My husband has immense wealth that people envy us for, but our situation is filled with sorrow. Our children suffer from hunger and extreme stinginess. He accounts for everything from food and clothing to electricity, even removing most of the lights in the house to save on the electricity bill.”

Another man says: “I work day and night for my wife and children, bearing many debts for their sake. My wife has a lot of money, but she is stingy with me and the children, always saying: ‘I’m saving it for the future,’ and I don’t know when that future will come.”

Conclusion: Achieving Balance and Blessings

To every man – father, brother, husband – you should know that scholars believe that it is obligatory for a husband to spend on his wife and children moderately, and this is not specified but is considered according to the condition of both spouses. The Prophet said: “Fear Allah concerning women! Verily, you have taken them on the security of Allah, and intercourse with them has been made lawful unto you by words of Allah. Your right is that they should not allow anyone whom you dislike to sit on your bed (or cushion), and if they do that, then you may hit them lightly. Their right is that you should treat them well with regard to food and clothing” (Narrated by Muslim).

So, for every husband who possesses wealth:

Seek the reward from Allah when spending on your wife and children, for you are rewarded for every riyal you spend on them. Spending on your family is obligatory. If you neglect it, you are sinful and have betrayed the trust. Spending on the wife and children is one of the best and most excellent forms of spending and is prioritized over charity. Allah the Almighty says:

“They ask you what they should spend. Say, ‘Whatever you spend of good is [to be] for parents and relatives and orphans and the needy and the traveler. And whatever you do of good – indeed, Allah is Knowing of it.'” (Al-Baqarah: 215). Here, relatives are given priority over the poor and needy.

Know that if you do not spend your wealth in obedience to Allah and His pleasure on yourself, your family, and in acts of goodness and charity, it will be a regret for you in this world and the Hereafter. It will then be transferred to your heirs after you deprived yourself and your family of the permissible pleasures of this world.

And for the working wife or one who owns wealth:

Understand that she is not obligated to spend on herself or her children, but she should avoid creating problems with her husband such as deprivation, oppression, or physical abuse, or being denied outings, travel, or visits to parents or friends. She should cooperate with her husband in managing household and children’s affairs to succeed in her marital life. She should know that she is required to serve her husband, children, and home. If he permits her to work and waives his right to her service, she should appreciate that. Any assistance she provides with her money, whether hiring a maid to take her place at home or buying work necessities and clothes, should be in gratitude for his permission and waiver of her service duty. Use wealth as a means of happiness and achieving aspirations and desires, not as a source of torture, oppression, humiliation, and deprivation of the permissible pleasures of life. Otherwise, the wealth will go to heirs after depriving herself of it.

by Adnan Al-Dariwish