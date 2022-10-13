Trading of Players

Player club stadium

The relationship between the players and their club is an issue left for the administration of the club and its players to decide.

It is legally permissible for players to move from one team to another for a salary agreed upon by the two parties. This is because the players gets their due payment for using their experience, skills, and efforts for the new team they are moving to. They are also supposed to devote all their efforts to serving the new team and gaining victories for it.

It is permissible in Islam to receive wages for offering one’s experience. Doctors, for example, receive wages for using their medical experience in treating patients. The same applies also to engineers, lawyers, teachers, and every person from whose profession people benefit.

By Sheikh `Abdul-`Azeem Al-Mat`ani**

________________________________________

** Sheikh `Abdul-`Azeem Al-Mat`ani is a professor at Al-Azhar University’s faculty of Arabic Language.

