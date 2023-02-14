Valentine’s day and Islam

Valentine’s Day is a holiday that is believed to have originated from the ancient Roman festival of Lupercalia, which was celebrated on February 15th. The festival was a fertility celebration and involved the pairing of men and women by lottery. In the 5th century, the Christian church replaced Lupercalia with St. Valentine’s Day, which was celebrated on February 14th. The holiday was named after St. Valentine, a Christian martyr who was executed on February 14th in the year 270.

Over time, Valentine’s Day became associated with romantic love, and in the Middle Ages, it became a common practice to exchange love letters and tokens of affection on this day. Today, Valentine’s Day is celebrated in many countries around the world as a day to express love and affection to romantic partners, family members, and friends.

Islam and Valentine’s day

In Islam, the concept of love is highly regarded, but the celebration of Valentine’s Day is a topic of debate among scholars and Muslims worldwide. Some Muslims choose not to celebrate it due to its association with non-Islamic traditions and beliefs.

While expressing love and affection towards one’s partner, family members, and friends is encouraged in Islam, some argue that the celebration of Valentine’s Day promotes values and behaviors that are not in line with Islamic teachings, such as premarital relationships and the objectification of women.

However, there is no clear consensus on the permissibility of celebrating Valentine’s Day in Islam, and some Muslims choose to celebrate it as a secular holiday and separate it from its historical and religious roots. Ultimately, the decision to celebrate or not to celebrate Valentine’s Day is a matter of personal choice, and Muslims should strive to uphold Islamic values and teachings in their romantic relationships and daily lives.

Romance with wife in Islam and Valentine’s day

In Islam, expressing love and affection towards one’s spouse is highly encouraged and considered a part of a healthy and fulfilling marital relationship. Islam promotes a romantic and affectionate relationship between husband and wife, with mutual respect and care for one another.

Muslims can express their love and affection towards their spouse at any time of the year, and there is no specific day set aside for celebrating Valentine’s Day in Islam. However, there is no harm in celebrating Valentine’s Day as long as it is done within the framework of Islamic teachings, and it does not involve any haram or prohibited activities.

Muslims can celebrate Valentine’s Day by expressing their love and affection towards their spouse through gifts, kind words, and gestures of love. However, it is important to remember that these expressions of love should be done with respect and dignity towards one’s spouse, and should not involve any behavior or actions that are contrary to Islamic teachings.

Where Islam stands in men and women relationship before marriage?

Islam emphasizes the importance of modesty and respect in all interactions between men and women. The Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) said, “Modesty is a part of faith, and faith leads to Paradise. Obscenity is a part of hardness of heart, and hardness of heart leads to Hell” (narrated by al-Tirmidhi). This hadith emphasizes the importance of maintaining modesty and purity in all aspects of life, including interactions between men and women.

In addition to promoting modesty and purity, Islam also encourages Muslims to treat each other with kindness and compassion. The Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) said, “The best of you are those who are best to their women” (narrated by al-Tirmidhi). This hadith highlights the importance of treating women with respect and kindness, and encourages men to be loving and caring towards their female partners.

Overall, the relationship between men and women before marriage in Islam is based on mutual respect, trust, and compatibility. Islam promotes a relationship that is pure, dignified, and respectful, and discourages any behavior or actions that may lead to haram or forbidden relationships. Muslims are encouraged to pursue marriage as a means of building a strong and lasting relationship between a man and a woman, and to treat each other with kindness and compassion.

What Quran and Sunnah tell about romance between men and women before marriage? In Islam, the Quran and the Sunnah prohibit any kind of sexual or romantic relationship between men and women who are not married. This is based on the teachings that sexual relations are only permissible within the context of marriage.

The Quran, which is the primary source of Islamic teachings, contains several verses that emphasize the importance of chastity and modesty in both men and women. For example, in Surah Al-Isra, verse 32, it says, “And do not approach unlawful sexual intercourse. Indeed, it is ever an immorality and is evil as a way.”

Similarly, in Surah An-Nur, verse 30, it says, “Tell the believing men to lower their gaze and be modest. That is purer for them. Indeed, Allah is Acquainted with what they do.”

These verses and others in the Quran make it clear that sexual relationships outside of marriage are considered to be a major sin in Islam. The Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) also taught his followers to avoid any kind of physical intimacy or inappropriate behavior with members of the opposite sex.

While Islam places great emphasis on modesty and chastity before marriage, it also encourages and promotes healthy relationships between men and women within the context of marriage. Spouses are encouraged to show love, respect, and kindness to one another, and to enjoy physical intimacy within the bounds of Islamic teachings.

In summary, the Quran prohibits any kind of romantic or sexual relationship between men and women who are not married. While Islam places great importance on modesty and chastity, it also encourages healthy relationships within the context of marriage.

There are several Prophetic traditions in Islam that emphasize the importance of avoiding any kind of inappropriate interaction between men and women before marriage. Here are a few examples:

The Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) said: “Whoever believes in Allah and the Last Day, let him not be alone with a woman who has no mahram (a male family member who is forbidden to marry her), for the third one present with them is the devil.” (Narrated by al-Tirmidhi)

The Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) said: “No man is alone with a woman but the Shaytan is the third one present.” (Narrated by Ahmad and al-Tirmidhi)

The Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) said: “Modesty is a part of faith, and faith leads to Paradise. Obscenity is a part of hardness of heart, and hardness of heart leads to Hell.” (Narrated by al-Tirmidhi)

These traditions highlight the importance of maintaining modesty and avoiding any kind of inappropriate interactions with the opposite gender. Islam promotes respect, dignity, and purity in all interactions between men and women, and encourages Muslims to avoid any behavior that may lead to temptation or indecency.

By Obaidul Hoque