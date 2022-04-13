banner
banner

Why they hate Niqab?

islamonline_en
Why they hate Niqab?

It is not surprising that some attitude of some Western governments that take a position on the Niqab, on the pretext that this contradicts fundamentals of politics and ruling. The world has witnessed tremendous demonstrations in Muslim countries when France decided to ban wearing of Niqab in public places. However, it is very astonishing that the opposition of Niqab comes from some Muslims. There are some voices coming from university lectures, ministers who stated their clear position against Niqab. The question here is

Why some Muslims oppose Niqab?

The Muslims reference should be the Quran and Sunnah, not the worn traditions, nor the alien culture of Western societies. The Muslims understand their religion by returning to the trustworthy scholars in the past and present. The Islamic civilization is deeply rooted in history and very rich in culture and knowledge. It is very foolish that some voices e.g. journalists are demanding that Muslims should abandon leave their culture, civilization, thinking and jurisprudence, and revisit again fundamentals of religion.
All nations are supposed to respect their cultures and history as an integral part of its composition, and no future for the nation without its past and present, , and the nations that rebel against the past, and break away from its history, it is going to be defeated because they will  have nothing to rely .
The least degree of the veil in Islam it is a virtue, virtue does become a sin in Muslim countries?
There is a difference of opinion amongst scholars in Islam as to whether or not covering the face is obligatory (fard). The niqab has continued to arouse debate between Muslim scholars and jurists both past and present concerning whether it is fard (obligatory), mustahabb (recommended/preferable), or ‘urf (cultural).

The opinions of the four traditional Sunni schools of jurisprudence are as follows:

Maliki: In the Maliki madhhab, the face and the hands of a woman are not awrah; therefore covering the face is not obligatory. However, Maliki scholars have stated that it is highly recommended (mustahabb) for women to cover their faces.

Hanafi: The Hanafi School does not consider a woman’s face to be awrah; however it is still obligatory (wajib) for a woman to cover her face. While the Hanafi school has not completely forbidden a male’s gaze towards a female’s face when there exists absolutely no fear of attraction, the woman has no way of knowing whether the gazes directed towards her are free of desire or not, especially when she is out in public. The Hanafi School has thus obliged women to cover their faces in front of strangers.

Shafi’i: The Shafi’i school has had two well-known positions on this issue. The first view is that covering the face is obligatory at all times when in presence of non-mahram men. The second view is that covering the face is preferred in general, but obligatory only in a time of fitnah (where men do not lower their gaze; or when a woman is very attractive).

Hanbali: According to the Hanbali school, there are two differing views on whether a woman’s whole body is awrah or not. Mālik, Awzāʿī, and Shafiʿī suggest that the awrah of a woman is her entire body excluding her face and her hands. Hence, covering the face would not be obligatory (fard) in this madhhab. According to scholars like Tirmidhī and Ḥārith b. Hishām, however, all of a woman’s body is awrah, including her face, hands, and even fingernails. There is a dispensation though that allows a woman to expose her face and hands, e.g. when asking for her hand in marriage, because it is the center of beauty. It is enough pride for the women who wear Niqab that they resemble the prophets wives and daughters.

By Dr. Masoud Sabri

All articles published not necessarily the official points of view held by islamonline

Related Topics
Opening pages of holy book Qur'an with lights
The Qur’an as a Motivator of Change

The Qur'an reforms the character and remolds it into a new form that is loved by Allah.

Moon sighting 3
The Astronomical Calculations: A Fiqhi Discussion Part 3

This part of article addresses another reason for Muslim jurists rejecting the calendar based upon astronomical calculations

دعاء القنوت في صلاة الوتر
Dua Qunut (Supplication) in Witr prayer

Tahajjud or night prayer is the supererogatory prayer that is observed desirably in the night after a nap. Allah the Most High indeed commanded His Prophet (may the peace and blessings be upon him) to observe witr regularly and He encouraged him to establish it. He said: “And wake up during the night and pray,

Quran holy book of muslims
Easy Ways to Connect With the Qur’an in Ramadan

This article outlines the connection between Ramadan and frequent reading of the Qur’an. It shows some ways to connect with Qur'an.

islamic new year celebration
The Islamic Calendar

The Islamic or Hijri calendar is based on a lunar month of 29 to 30 days, with the day starting at sunset

Ramadan podium background
When to Draw the Line

Fasting in the month of Ramadan is one of the five pillars that are obligatory requirements that a Muslim needs to fulfill

Top Reading
1
Tarawih Prayer
2
A day in the life of Prophet in the month of Ramadan
3
Ramadan’s Four Elements
4
The Prophet in Ramadan
5
Fasting and Your Biological Rhythms
6
The Guidance of the Prophet (PBUH) in Taraweeh Prayer
7
How was the Prophet (Pbuh) preparing for Ramadan?
8
Introduction to Ramadan
9
The Meaning and Rules of Fasting
10
Ramadan and the Lunar Calendar
Recommended
About Ramadan: Interesting Facts to Know about Ramadan
About Ramadan: Interesting Facts to Know about Ramadan
Striving for a Night of Mercy
Striving for a Night of Mercy
5 Tips on How to Perform Qiyam Easily
5 Tips on How to Perform Qiyam Easily
The Night of Power
The Night of Power
Fasting in Different Religions
Fasting in Different Religions
Accountability and the Day of Judgment
Accountability and the Day of Judgment
11 Logical Proofs of Muhammad’s Prophethood
11 Logical Proofs of Muhammad’s Prophethood
Proofs of Muhammad’s Prophethood
Proofs of Muhammad’s Prophethood
Taqwa: Between Love & Fear
Taqwa: Between Love & Fear
True Teachings of Islam
True Teachings of Islam