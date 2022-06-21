Your Shields

Hajj 1443
Hajj 1443

How to protect yourself from the whispers of Satan? How to repel his continuous attempts to ensnare you? How to guard your faith against his malicious tricks? Imam Ibn Al-Qayyim recommends the following ten shields in your ceaseless war with Satan:

    1. Seeking refuge with Allah from Satan. Allah the Most High says,

    [And if a whisper from the devil reach thee (O Muhammad) then seek refuge in Allah. Lo! He is the Hearer, the Knower.] (Fussilat 41:36)

    2. Reciting the two surahs of Al-Falaq and An-Nas, as they have a wondrous effect in weakening Satan and protecting one from his evils. This is why the Messenger (peace and blessings be upon him) described them to be of incomparable effect when seeking refuge (An-Nasa’i, 5337).

    3. Reciting Ayat Al-Kursi (Al-Baqarah 2:255).

    4. Reciting Surat Al-Baqarah. The Messenger (peace and blessings be upon him) said, “The house in which Al-Baqarah is recited is not approached by Satan” (Muslim).

    5. Reciting the final part of Al-Baqarah. The Messenger (peace and blessings be upon him) said, “The last two verses of Surat Al-Baqarah will suffice whoever recites them at night” (Muslim).

    6. Reciting the first three verses of Surat Ghafir.

    7. Saying “la ilaha illa Allah wahdahu la sharika lah, lahul mulku wa lahul hamdu wa huwa `ala kulli shay’in qadir” (There is no god worthy of worship except Allah, He has no partner, His is the dominion and praise, and He is able to do all things) a hundred times.

    8. Among the most beneficial forms of protection from Satan is the abundant remembrance of Allah the Exalted.

    9. Ablution and prayer, which are among the greatest means of protection, especially at the time of anger or desire.

    10. Abstinence from excess speech, food, and mixing with people.

Finally it is important to note that the above supplications need to be uttered with full reflection and comprehension. The point here is that they are kinds of remembrance (dhikr), and to remember Allah is not a matter of lip-service. Rather it is a process that involves one’s tongue, heart, and mind. How could one truly remember Allah while the mind is engaged with alien things?

**Abridged from Imam Ibn Al-Qayyim’s Bda’i` al-Fawa’id, here excerpted, with some modifications,
