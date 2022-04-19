banner
banner

8 thing to Do on the Day of `Eid

islamonline_en
Eid Mubarak Islamic Design

On the day of `Eid, there are some Sunnah acts that we should do, among which are the following:

1- Engage in takbir (saying “Allahu akbar”) from fajr until the imam comes out for salah. Takbir is recommended for males, females, young and old.

2- It is also important to make sure to pay zakat ul fitr before the salah. Ideally, it should be given in advance so that the poor can enjoy their `Eid.

3- Appear in the best clean clothes dress that you can afford to, that are reasonable and modest.

4- It is recommended to go early to the prayer place.

5- And most importantly, to wish every one the joy of `Eid and show true signs of Islamic brotherhood by shaking hands and embracing and supplicating: “Taqabal Allahu Minna wa Minkum” (May Allah accept it from us and you).

6- It is also considered a good Islamic practice to visit one another and exchange gifts. The Prophet (peace and blessings be upon him) said: “Exchange gifts in order to foster love.”

7- Remember the true spirit of `Eid is reflected in our extreme generosity to the poor and the needy. So, be charitable as best as you can.

8- Make lots of istighfar (asking Allah for forgiveness) and pray that Allah accept our fast, prayers and devotion, and may He grant the Ummah glory and success

# Eid celebration # Islam # Zakat al-Fitr

All articles published not necessarily the official points of view held by islamonline

Related Topics
a work of charity
The Purpose of Zakat al-Fitr

Every Muslim is required to pay Zakat al-Fitr at the conclusion of the month of Ramadan as a token of thankfulness to God

_Muslim Man Praying
Tips and Steps to Increase Taqwa (Piety)

Taqwa (piety) is a comprehensive term denoting a believer’s strict observance of the commandments of the Shari`ah and the Divine laws of nature and life

Ramadan lantern symbol
Ramadan Calls for the Preservation of Time

Allah describes the discourse between Himself and the reckless and negligent on the Day of Judgement

Ramadan with Tree Bokeh background
Fasting in Ramadan: Lessons & Moralities

We must examine ourselves now and see what we have learned and achieved during this month of Ramadan

Quran holy book of muslims
Easy Ways to Connect With the Qur’an in Ramadan

This article outlines the connection between Ramadan and frequent reading of the Qur’an. It shows some ways to connect with Qur'an.

islamic new year celebration
The Islamic Calendar

The Islamic or Hijri calendar is based on a lunar month of 29 to 30 days, with the day starting at sunset

Top Reading
1
Tarawih Prayer
2
A day in the life of Prophet in the month of Ramadan
3
Ramadan’s Four Elements
4
The Prophet in Ramadan
5
Fasting and Your Biological Rhythms
6
The Guidance of the Prophet (PBUH) in Taraweeh Prayer
7
How was the Prophet (Pbuh) preparing for Ramadan?
8
Introduction to Ramadan
9
The Meaning and Rules of Fasting
10
Ramadan and the Lunar Calendar
Recommended
About Ramadan: Interesting Facts to Know about Ramadan
About Ramadan: Interesting Facts to Know about Ramadan
Striving for a Night of Mercy
Striving for a Night of Mercy
5 Tips on How to Perform Qiyam Easily
5 Tips on How to Perform Qiyam Easily
The Night of Power
The Night of Power
Fasting in Different Religions
Fasting in Different Religions
Accountability and the Day of Judgment
Accountability and the Day of Judgment
11 Logical Proofs of Muhammad’s Prophethood
11 Logical Proofs of Muhammad’s Prophethood
Proofs of Muhammad’s Prophethood
Proofs of Muhammad’s Prophethood
Taqwa: Between Love & Fear
Taqwa: Between Love & Fear
True Teachings of Islam
True Teachings of Islam