8 thing to Do on the Day of `Eid

On the day of `Eid, there are some Sunnah acts that we should do, among which are the following:

1- Engage in takbir (saying “Allahu akbar”) from fajr until the imam comes out for salah. Takbir is recommended for males, females, young and old.

2- It is also important to make sure to pay zakat ul fitr before the salah. Ideally, it should be given in advance so that the poor can enjoy their `Eid.

3- Appear in the best clean clothes dress that you can afford to, that are reasonable and modest.

4- It is recommended to go early to the prayer place.

5- And most importantly, to wish every one the joy of `Eid and show true signs of Islamic brotherhood by shaking hands and embracing and supplicating: “Taqabal Allahu Minna wa Minkum” (May Allah accept it from us and you).

6- It is also considered a good Islamic practice to visit one another and exchange gifts. The Prophet (peace and blessings be upon him) said: “Exchange gifts in order to foster love.”

7- Remember the true spirit of `Eid is reflected in our extreme generosity to the poor and the needy. So, be charitable as best as you can.

8- Make lots of istighfar (asking Allah for forgiveness) and pray that Allah accept our fast, prayers and devotion, and may He grant the Ummah glory and success