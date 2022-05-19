Anger: Causes and Remedy

islamonline_en
اسلام اونلاين

Anger is a flame of fire, and when man is angry he has some relation to the accursed Satan who said, as the Qur’an tells, [… Thou didst create Me from fire, and him from clay.] (Al-A`raf: 12)

Anger is condemned in Islam because it produces malevolence and envy. Once a man said to the Prophet (peace and blessings be upon him), “Advise me!” and the Prophet said, “Do not become angry.” The man asked (the same) again and again, and the Prophet said each time, “Do not become angry.” (Reported by Al-Bukhari)

Causes and Remedy of Anger

The remedy of any defect mainly depends on the elimination of its causes. Self-admiration, joking, argumentation, and betrayal are among the primary causes of anger. Undoubtedly, these are ill morals that the Shari`ah condemns, and in order to get rid of them, people should treat each of them with its opposite.

To remedy the habitual anger, the Muslim, male or female, should do certain things, as follows:

First: He should become well acquainted with the virtues of forgiveness, forbearance, endurance, and restraining anger.

Second: He should frighten himself with the punishment of Allah the Almighty by saying to himself, “Allah’s might over me is much greater than my might over that person (who has enraged me), so if I punish him now, I cannot be sure I will be safe from Allah’s punishment on the Day of Resurrection, and I am much more in need of His forgiveness (than His punishment)!”

Third: He should warn himself against the consequences of enmity, revenge, and glee at the misfortune of his disputants, for, like them, he is not free from calamities that may afflict him at any time.

Fourth: He should meditate on how ugly his image seems when he is angry and on that he should not lead himself to such a terrible image.

Fifth: He should think over the cause that invites him to take revenge. For example, the cause of his anger may be because Satan says to him, “You should not stand still after hearing such humiliating words (that he may have just heard from someone), otherwise you will become humble in the sight of people.” At that moment, he should say to himself, “Do you fear that you should become humble in the sight of people and do not fear of being humble in the sight of Allah, the angels, and prophets?” In this way, he may restrain his anger and escape from the destructive traps of Satan.

Sixth: He should remember that his anger has been caused by something that happened according to Allah’s will and not his own will, so how can he comply with his own will other than the will of Allah the Almighty?

This is how the Muslim should act when he has the flaw of anger so that he may avoid its ruinous and baleful consequences.

# Anger # Islam # Muslim characters # Self-Admiration

All articles published not necessarily the official points of view held by islamonline

Related Topics
Woman in Hijab Reading a Quran
The Obligations Muslims Owe the Qur’an

Here is the list of the five things that the Noble Qur'an demands from every Muslim. They forms the obligations that Muslims owe the Qur'an.

Grass growing in the Pavement
Determination

Determination is the most significant attribute of a believer. Believers never lose their enthusiasm and their devotion. Believers engage in their struggles only to earn the pleasure of God, which is why no difficulty proves to be a hindrance to their endeavors. The only goal of believers is to deserve the favor of their Lord,

Surah As-Sharh Qur'an
Relationship With the Qur’an.. Basic Prerequisite

Certain basic states and attitudes of the heart and mind are necessary prerequisites to any fruitful relationship with the Qur’an. Develop them as much as you can. Make them part of your consciousness, keep them ever-alive and active. Integrate them in your actions. Let them penetrate the depth of your being. Without the help of

Self Portrait
Self-Admiration and Its Remedy

Learn about the Islamic view on self-admiration, its destructive nature and the remedy prescription from the Prophet (Pbuh) tradition

A boy reciting the Noble Qur'an
Dhikr and Du`aa

The meanings and etiquettes of Dhikr (Allah's remembrance) and Du'aa (Supplication) are described through this article.

life choice and challenge
Tests for the Believers: Fluctuations of Life

True believers are those who maintain a clear level of faith throughout the worldly fluctuations. This article explains some benefits of hardship in Muslim's life

Top Reading
1
Remaining Steadfast After Ramadan
2
Forgiveness Despite Repeated Sins
3
The Life of Prophet Muhammad Part III
4
Abu Bakr As-Siddiq: Man for All Ages
5
Muslim and Non-Muslim Relations Reflections on Some Qur’anic Texts
6
Sunnah .. the Revelation Besides the Qur’an
7
The Concept of Work in Islam
8
Approach of the Prophet in the care of science and knowledge
9
Tips and Steps to Increase Taqwa (Piety)
10
Virtues of Ayat Al-Kursi
Recommended
Muslims after Ramadan: Change for the better or worse?
Muslims after Ramadan: Change for the better or worse?
Lord of Ramadan – Lord of the Entire Year
Lord of Ramadan – Lord of the Entire Year
Purifying Wealth
Purifying Wealth
What Is the Significance of Hadith in Islam?
What Is the Significance of Hadith in Islam?
Any Need for Hadith?
Any Need for Hadith?
The Prophet’s Forgiveness of His Enemies
The Prophet’s Forgiveness of His Enemies
When People’s Faith Is Tested
When People’s Faith Is Tested
The Bride Price: Dowry Abuse
The Bride Price: Dowry Abuse
The sincerity of the word: (There is no god but God)
The sincerity of the word: (There is no god but God)
5 Lessons from Surah Yusuf
5 Lessons from Surah Yusuf