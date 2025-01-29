The Muslim greeting “As-Salamu Alaykum” in Arabic translates to “Peace be upon you.” This greeting is a cornerstone of Islamic etiquette and reflects the profound emphasis Islam places on peace and goodwill among individuals.

Historical Roots of the Muslim Greeting

It may come as a surprise to many that this greeting was taught by Moses (Musa, peace be upon him), the prophet of Judaism, and Jesus (Isa, peace be upon him), the prophet of Christianity. The continuity of this greeting across these Abrahamic faiths underscores the shared heritage and common values they uphold.

Linguistic Connections: Hebrew, Aramaic, and Arabic

Hebrew, Aramaic, and Arabic belong to the Semitic family of languages, sharing common roots and structural similarities. For instance, the root s-l-m signifies “peace” in Hebrew, Aramaic, Arabic, and other Semitic languages.

In Hebrew , the greeting is “Shalom Aleichem,” meaning “Peace be upon you.”

, the greeting is meaning In Arabic, the response is “Wa Alaykum As-Salam,” translating to “And upon you be peace.”

These linguistic parallels highlight the deep-rooted cultural and religious connections among these languages and the communities that speak them.

Biblical and Quranic Perspectives on Peace

Jesus taught the same greeting to his disciples, as evidenced in the Gospels:

“And into whatsoever house ye enter, first say, Peace be to this house.” (Luke 10:5)

“And as they thus speak, Jesus himself stood in the midst of them, and saith unto them, Peace be unto you.” (Luke 24:36)

“Then the same day at evening, being the first day of the week, when the doors were shut where the disciples were assembled for fear of the Jews, came Jesus and stood in the midst, and saith unto them, Peace be unto you.” (John 20:19)

“And after eight days again his disciples were within, and Thomas with them: then came Jesus, the doors being shut, and stood in the midst, and said, Peace be unto you.” (John 20:26)

Islam—or “living in peaceful submission to God”—is, at the initial level, our submission to the laws of nature; and we become “Muslims” (= those who submit) at this level, willingly or unwillingly. God says in the Quran, which means:

“[Whatever beings there are in the heavens and the earth do prostrate themselves to Allah (acknowledging subjection), with good will or in spite of themselves: so do their shadows in the morning and evenings.]” (Ar-Ra`d 13:15)

There is a second level of living in peace, which is what the ancient prophets and their followers did, as evident from this verse:

“[Say: ‘We believe in God, and in that which has been bestowed from on high upon us, and that which has been bestowed upon Abraham and Ishmael and Isaac and Jacob and their descendants, and that which has been vouchsafed by their Sustainer unto Moses and Jesus and all the [other] prophets: we make no distinction between any of them. And unto Him do we surrender ourselves.’]” (Aal `Imran 3:84)

The English sentence at the end of the verse, “And unto Him do we surrender ourselves,” is a translation of the original Arabic: “Wa nahnu lahu Muslimoon.” This can also be rendered thus: “and we are Muslims.”

The purport of the verse is: We believe in all the prophets of God and in all the revealed books of God—and we do not differentiate between one and another of the prophets of God because we are Muslims—and as Muslims, we give the same respect and honor to all the Muslim prophets of God. This is because all the prophets of God and their followers were living in “Islam.”

Then there is Islam as the complete submission to God Almighty, as revealed in the Last Testament called the Quran, to the man Muslims believe to be the final prophet of God, named Muhammad (peace be upon him):

“[This day have I perfected your religion for you, completed My favor upon you, and have chosen for you Islam as your religion.]” (Al-Ma’idah 5:3)

That is to say, Islam as taught by the earlier prophets was completed and perfected by Muhammad (peace be upon him).

The Essence of Islam: Peace Through Submission

The term “Islam” is derived from the same root as the Arabic word “Salam,” meaning “peace.” Thus, Islam signifies “peace through submission to God.” This submission is not only to divine laws but also to the natural laws governing the universe.

The Importance of Peace in Society and Religion

Peace is essential for the harmonious coexistence and healthy development of individuals, families, and societies. Historical evidence shows that the absence of peace can lead to societal decline and even extinction. Religions, including Islam, advocate for eternal peace in the hereafter, encouraging believers to strive for peace in all aspects of life.

Conclusion: Embracing Peace in Daily Interactions

Incorporating the greeting “As-Salamu Alaykum” into daily interactions fosters a culture of peace and mutual respect. As the best greeting we can offer to others, it encapsulates the essence of Islamic teachings and the universal desire for peace.

By Prof. Shahul Hameed