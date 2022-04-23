Eid Al-Fitr: Day of Gratefulness

Eid Al-Fitr is a day of thanksgiving and jubilation, as it signifies the successful completion of the sacred month of Ramadan. This festival marks the completion of an act of duty and devotion. It teaches us the lesson that real happiness arises from performing one’s duty and making sacrifices for a noble objective.

Fasting is one of the most significant pillars of Islam. The practice of fasting sublimates the inner self of man and inculcates discernment of the pangs and hardships that the poor and needy suffer. This feeling is awakened in all those, whether young or old, who observe fasting. It is the loftiest achievement of moral exercises that is celebrated with the greatest zest and verve on the day of `Eid Al-Fitr.

All kinds of spiritual adorations during the sacred month of Ramadan are in celebration of the revelation of the last and perfect message of Allah to humanity, for the limitless and vast favor on mankind in the shape of the Glorious Qur’an and its implication in the dedication and devotion in the month of Ramadan. Says the Qur’an: [Allah has revealed to you the Book and Wisdom and taught you what you did not know before. Allah’s goodness to you has been great indeed] (An-Nisaa’ 4:113).

Fasting equips man to swim in the roughest seas of life. It is in this concept that the Qur’an has clearly expressed the act of fasting as a blessing and not a calamity: [Allah desires ease for you, not your discomfort. He desires you to fast the whole of the month, and that you may magnify Him for giving you His guidance, and that you may give thanks] (Al-Baqarah 2:185).

It is with this spirit of thanksgiving that the Muslim Ummah all over the world observes `Eid Al-Fitr by offering Prayers to Allah, and by rejoicing and festivity on the accomplishment of an act of dedication and submission to the Almighty. The Muslim Ummah meditates and prostrates to their Lord in congregation, displaying the real spirit of brotherhood and equality through the Prayers and through the zest of meeting and embracing Muslim brothers and sisters.

On this happy occasion of Eid Al-Fitr, we should pray to Allah to bless the Muslim Ummah. We should not forget those who are afflicted with poverty, ignorance, disease, and other misfortunes. Charity in the form of zakat al-fitr is obligatory at the end of the fasting month. The real happiness ofEid lies in sharing our happiness with others.

By Ziauddin Ahmad