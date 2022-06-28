Hajj 1443
Hajj 1443

Examples of Hijrah

Examples of Hijrah

Hijrah has played a significant role in Islamic history. It might be described as an uninterrupted process, beginning in the very early days of Islam, and continuing right up to the present day. Hijrah means, literally, to leave one’s homeland and settle in another place. In Islam, this self-exile is not just a matter of moving from one place to another. And it is not meant to serve any material interests; it is meant rather to be undertaken for the sake of Allah: in other words, for some higher purpose.

Hijrah has always had, and still has a great role to play in the process of da`wah. Some examples from Islamic history will demonstrate this.

The first incident took place during the life of the Prophet. As is well known, the Prophet migrated from Makkah to Madinah, a move which had a far-reaching effect upon Islamic history, for it gave Muslims the opportunity to establish an important center there for Islam. There the work of da`wah entered upon a new and better phase, and where Makkah had been the arena for its early struggles, Madinah now became a great field of victory for Islam.

The second incident took place after the death of the Prophet. In his well-known sermon – “The Farewell Sermon” – which he preached near the Mount of `Arafah, the Prophet addressed all the Companions present, saying: “I am the final Prophet. Allah has sent me to mankind till the Day of Judgment: therefore, convey my message on my behalf to all the nations of the world.” After the death of the Prophet, most of the Companions, left their homeland and settled in adjacent countries. There, and wherever else they went, they engaged in da`wah work, and that is why there are now more than one billion Muslims spread across the globe. They intensified their activities to such an extent that they were able to transform entire societies. Eventually, whole nations changed their faith, their culture and even their languages. For example, before the coming of Islam, the Egyptians spoke the Coptic language, but now their mother tongue is Arabic.

It was this Hijrah of the Companions after the Prophet’s death which brought into existence this vast Islamic domain, now commonly referred to as the Arab world. This process of da`wah, of which there are many outstanding examples, took place everywhere.

The fourth example is that of the Indian subcontinent, to which, as is well known, there came many Muslims who had left their own countries — Arabia, Iran, Afghanistan, etc. Once there, they engaged themselves, sometimes directly and sometimes indirectly, in da`wah work. It is thanks to their great efforts that approximately half of the total world Muslim population lives on the subcontinent.

The fifth example of Hijrah refers to the exodus from most of the Muslim countries to the U.S.A., Australia and the European countries. It has been estimated that there are at present about 20 million Muslim migrants. A whole new phase in da`wah work has been started by this universal migration.

Access has been gained to Western countries by the large-scale settlement of Muslims there. Thousands and thousands of Mosques and Islamic centers are being built by these migrant Muslims. Every day there are meetings and conferences on Islamic subjects. There is widespread interaction between Muslims and non-Muslims, so that wittingly or unwittingly, Islam is being introduced into these non-Muslim host countries.

One further point is to be made in this discussion. The Muslims of the early period had to face the difficulties and hardships created for them by their contemporaries, both at the individual and the national level. At that time, in addition to other kinds of adversity, religious persecution was rife. But present day Muslims are living in an age of religious freedom in which there is no hint of religious persecution. Moreover, there have been many favorable developments, like the revolution in technology, which has so speeded up communications that it is now possible to reach a much vaster audience than ever before. Now, there is nothing to hinder them from doing da`wah work: the facilities are there, and the opportunities are endless.

By Wahiduddin Khan

# Da'wah # Hijrah # Islam # Muslim # The life of…

All articles published not necessarily the official points of view held by islamonline

Related Topics
Evolution in the Light of Islam
Evolution in the Light of Islam

This article attempts to evaluate the theory of evolution in the light of the textual sources of Islam.

Kindness to a Non-Muslim Neighbor :Tips for Interaction
Kindness to a Non-Muslim Neighbor :Tips for Interaction

The neighbor holds a special status in Islam that encourages Muslims to treat neighbors in a gentle way.

Sheikh Ahmed Deedat : Demystifying Islam and Debating Christianity
Sheikh Ahmed Deedat : Demystifying Islam and Debating Christianity

Within the context of his upbringing and his times, Deedat became a visionary.

masjid dome and sunset
Western Perceptions of Islam The 19th Century Perceptions of Islam: From the Pilgrim to the Orientalist

Outside the world of theology, philosophy and literature, there were many Europeans whose thirst and curiosity for the Orient could not be quenched by reading books. So they went to the Islamic world and produced a sizeable literature of travel accounts about Muslim countries, their customs, cities, and so on. These were the European travelers

Education and Islam
Islam and Civilized Societies

It is frequently claimed that Islam is valid only for primitive people, as it elevates them to a better standard, and that is why it appealed to tribal communities, while in civilized societies it is no longer in use. But, what is meant by civilized societies? Does this refer to modern societies which are based

Qur'an pages side picture
How the Qur’an Differs From the Bible

It is a common allegation by Christians that the Qur’an is a mere copy of the Bible; that Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings be upon him) simply plagiarized “his” book from the pages of the Bible. It is true that Prophet Muhammad received the Qur’an AFTER the Bible came into existence; and it is also

Top Reading
1
Chanting Labbaik… What a Pleasure!
2
The Concept of Animal Sacrifice in Islam
3
Restrictions of Ihram
4
About Hajj and `Umrah
5
Hajj: Getting Ready
6
So That Our Hajj May Be Accepted
7
Muslim and Non-Muslim Relations Reflections on Some Qur’anic Texts
8
What is an accepted Hajj?
9
The Call of Ibrahim
10
What are good deeds?
Recommended
The Rebirth of My Soul
The Rebirth of My Soul
Women and Hajj
Women and Hajj
Hajj Fatwas
Hajj Fatwas
Prayers and Healing
Prayers and Healing
What Should Be Done With the Sacrifice?
What Should Be Done With the Sacrifice?
Conditions of Udhiyah
Conditions of Udhiyah
Ihsan: Goodness and Perfection
Ihsan: Goodness and Perfection
Zakat (Charity) and Sadaqah
Zakat (Charity) and Sadaqah
Smiling Is Charity
Smiling Is Charity
The smile of the Prophet (Pbuh).. facts and secrets
The smile of the Prophet (Pbuh).. facts and secrets