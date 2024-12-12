Fulfilling people’s needs is a great act of worship in Islam, as striving to facilitate the affairs of others is among the deeds that earn the pleasure and happiness of Allah. The Messenger of Allah ﷺ said: “By Allah, Allah is in the aid of a servant as long as the servant is in the aid of his brother.”

This topic explores the virtue of fulfilling people’s needs in Islam, supported by noble hadiths and examples from the lives of esteemed companions such as Abu Bakr Al-Siddiq (may Allah be pleased with him) and Umar ibn Al-Khattab (may Allah be pleased with him), who exemplified selflessness and sacrifice.

Fulfilling People’s needs in Islam

Fulfilling needs is a magnificent act beloved by Allah and His Messenger, and it stands as one of the highest and most noble deeds that benefit a person in the Hereafter and bring blessings in this world. In a hadith narrated by Abu Umamah (may Allah be pleased with him), the Messenger of Allah ﷺ said: “The acts of kindness protect one from the paths of evil, the secret charity extinguishes the anger of the Lord, and maintaining family ties increases one’s lifespan.”

This act of worship is encouraged in Islam because it deepens the bonds of brotherhood and facilitates the affairs of Muslims. It is also one of the greatest acts of goodness and closeness that leads to Allah’s love for His servant. Allah says: “And do good to others, for indeed Allah loves the doers of good.” (Al-Baqarah: 195). He also says: “Indeed, the mercy of Allah is near to the doers of good.” (Al-A’raf: 56).

A Muslim should recognize the virtue of this worship and strive to facilitate the affairs of his Muslim brothers, exerting himself to fulfill their needs, while realizing that Allah Almighty is in their needs as long as He is in the needs of his brother.

The Virtue of Striving to Fulfill People’s Needs

The Sharia encourages striving to fulfill people’s needs and highlights the immense reward of this work, even surpassing the merits of seclusion (I’tikaf) for a month in the mosque of the Messenger of Allah ﷺ. In a hadith about the Prophet ﷺ, it is reported: “Because I would walk with a brother of mine in need, it is more beloved to me than to seclude myself in this mosque for a month.” (Reported by Al-Tabarani).

Abdullah ibn Umar (may Allah be pleased with them) narrated that the Prophet ﷺ said: “The most beloved people to Allah are those most beneficial to the people. The most beloved deeds to Allah are bringing happiness to a Muslim, relieving him of distress, paying off his debt, or warding off hunger.”

The Messenger of Allah ﷺ and Fulfilling Needs

The best example of fulfilling needs is the Messenger of Allah ﷺ. In his story when he returned to his wife Khadijah after the event of revelation, he said: “I feared for myself!” Khadijah (may Allah be pleased with her) replied: “No! By Allah, Allah will never disgrace you. You are one who maintains family ties, speaks truthfully, bears burdens, supports the needy, hospitably hosts guests, and assists in the obligations of truth.”

What Did the Prophet Say About Fulfilling People’s Needs?

Anas ibn Malik (may Allah be pleased with him) narrated: “The women of the Ansar in Medina would take the hand of the Messenger of Allah ﷺ and set off with him wherever they wished.” (Reported by Al-Bukhari). In another hadith, he said: “A woman who had something on her mind said: ‘O Messenger of Allah, I have a need for you.’ The Prophet ﷺ said: ‘O Umm [so-and-so], look whichever way you wish until I fulfill your need.’ She stayed with him along some paths until her need was fulfilled.” (Reported by Muslim).

The Messenger of Allah ﷺ consistently fulfilled needs and encouraged others to do so. Abu Huraira (may Allah be pleased with him) reported that the Prophet ﷺ said: “Whoever alleviates a believer’s distress of the distressful aspects of this world, Allah will alleviate his distress on the Day of Resurrection. Whoever removes from a believer his burden of sins, Allah will remove his burden on the Day of Resurrection. Allah is in the aid of the servant as long as the servant is in the aid of his brother.” (Reported by Muslim).

Companions of the Messenger and Fulfilling Needs

The companions of the Messenger of Allah ﷺ (may Allah be pleased with them) were exemplary in humility and selflessness. It is narrated that Abu Bakr Al-Siddiq (may Allah be pleased with him), when he was appointed as a leader, went to the market to milk the sheep of a neighborhood before his caliphate. When he was pledged allegiance, a maid from the neighborhood said: “Now you will not milk for us.” He replied: “Yes, I will milk for you, and I hope that what I have entered into will not change me.”

Abu Salih Al-Ghifari narrated that Umar (may Allah be pleased with him) used to assist a blind woman in Medina at night. When someone else reached her first, he would act according to her wishes. Abu Bakr would come to her and fulfill her needs secretly while he was the caliph.

The Ansar (may Allah be pleased with them) had a significant share in fulfilling the needs of their migrant brothers. At-Tirmidhi narrated from Anas ibn Malik (may Allah be pleased with him): “When the Prophet ﷺ arrived in Medina, the migrants came to him and said: ‘O Messenger of Allah, we have not seen a people who give much and care for us with even a little as the Ansar do. They have equipped themselves and supported us in our needs.’ The Prophet ﷺ replied: ‘No, what you have asked Allah for and praised them for is better.’” (A Sahih Hadith).

Additional Hadiths on Fulfilling Needs

A Hadith from Aisha (may Allah be pleased with her)

Aisha (may Allah be pleased with her) reported: “The Prophet ﷺ would fulfill people’s needs and encourage others to do the same.” (General reference, no specific hadith number).

The Companions’ Examples in Fulfilling Needs

The Virtue of Compassion in Our Era

Striving to fulfill people’s needs brings happiness and delight known to those who have experienced it, as evidenced by the poet’s words:

“I have not seen kindness as sweet as its taste,

And as for its face, it is beautiful.”

And another saying:

“The most generous people among mankind are those who have a man

On whose hand needs of people are fulfilled.”

Hakim ibn Hizam (may Allah be pleased with him) stated that if a person wakes up in the morning and does not have someone at his door with a need, he should consider this matter as one of the calamities for which he asks Allah for reward.

Muhammad ibn Al-Munkadir (may Allah have mercy on him) said: “There remains no pleasure in this world except fulfilling the needs of the brethren.”

Taws ibn Kaysan (may Allah have mercy on him) said: “If Allah bestows a blessing upon a servant and then places the needs of the people upon him, if he endures and perseveres, Allah will keep that blessing with him; otherwise, that blessing will be lost.”

Conclusion

In conclusion, fulfilling people’s needs is a magnificent act of goodness that drives away much hardship and distress, bringing Allah’s blessings in this world and the Hereafter. Congratulations to those whom Allah has made easy to fulfill the needs of others, making them among those whom Allah loves and who love Him, and who fulfill the needs of His creation through their hands.