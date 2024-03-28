The most blessed time of Ramadan is approaching; the showers of mercy and blessings are heaped on the believers during the last ten nights of Ramadan. It is time to put more effort and be more dedicated. It is a golden chance for those who were careless in the past days of Ramadan to make up and get a great share of the Ramadan’s reward. And it is a long awaited season for the devoted to get closer to Allah and to ascend in higher ranks of dedication.

Following is a collection of the Prophet’s hadiths that shed light on the privileges of these nights and how the Prophet (peace and blessings be upon him) spent them:

1 – `A’ishah (May Allah be pleased with her) reported:

When the last ten nights (of Ramadan) would begin, the Messenger of Allah (peace and blessings be upon him) would keep awake at night (for prayer and devotion), awaken his family and prepare himself to be more diligent in worship. (Al-Bukhari and Muslim).

`A’ishah also reported:

The Messenger of Allah (peace and blessings be upon him) used to strive more in worship during Ramadan than he strove in any other time of the year; and he would devote himself more (in the worship of Allah) in the last ten nights of Ramadan than he strove in earlier part of the month. (Muslim).

2 – Anas ibn Malik (may Allah be pleased with him) reported that one year, when the month of Ramadan started, the Prophet (peace and blessings be upon him) said:

This month (of Ramadan) has begun and there is a night in it better than one thousand month. (So,) any one deprived of its (blessings) is actually deprived of all goodness. Indeed, He is truly deprived who is kept away from its good. (Ibn Majah and authenticated by Al-Albani)

3 – `A’ishah (May Allah be pleased with her) reported:

The Messenger of Allah (peace and blessings be upon him) said, “Seek Lailat Al-Qadr (Night of Decree) in the odd nights out of the last ten nights of Ramadan.” (Al-Bukhari).

4 – `A’ishah (May Allah be pleased with her) reported:

The Prophet (peace and blessings be upon him) used to engage himself in I`tikaf (seclusion for worship in the mosque) during the last ten nights of Ramadan till he passed away; his wives followed this practice after him. (Al-Bukhari and Muslim).

5 – Abu Hurairah (May Allah be pleased with him) reported:

The Prophet (peace and blessings be upon him) used to observe I`tikaf every year (during Ramadan) for ten days; in the year in which he passed away, he observed I`tikaf for twenty days. (Al-Bukhari).

6- Abu Hurairah (May Allah be pleased with him) reported:

The Prophet (peace and blessings be upon him) said, “Whosoever performs Qiyam (night vigil prayer) during Lailat Al-Qadr (Night of Decree), with faith and being hopeful of Allah’s reward, will have his former sins forgiven.” (Al-Bukhari and Muslim)

7 – `A’ishah (May Allah be pleased with her) reported:

I asked: “O Messenger of Allah! If I realize Lailat Al-Qadr (The Night of Decree), what should I supplicate in it?” He (peace and blessings be upon him) replied, “You should supplicate: Allahumma innaka `afuwun, tuhibbul-`afwa, fa`fu `anni (O Allah, You are Most Forgiving, and You love forgiveness; so forgive me).” (At-Tirmidhi)

8- `A’ishah (May Allah be pleased with her) reported:

The Prophet (peace and blessings be upon him) kept standing (in prayer) so long that the skin of his feet would crack. I asked him: “Why do you do this, while you have been forgiven of your former and latter sins?” He said, “Should I not be a grateful servant of Allah?” (Al-Bukhari and Muslim).

9 – Abu Hurairah (May Allah be pleased with him) reported:

The Messenger of Allah (peace and blessings be upon him) said, “The best month for observing fasting after Ramadan is Allah’s month of Muharram, and the best Salah after the prescribed Salah is Salah at night.” (Muslim)

10 – Abu Hurairah (May Allah be pleased with him) reported:

The Messenger of Allah (peace and blessings be upon him) said, “May Allah show mercy to a man who gets up during the night and performs Salat, awakens his wife to pray and if she refuses, he sprinkles water on her face (to make her get up). May Allah show mercy to a woman who gets up during the night and performs Salat, awakens her husband for the same purpose; and if he refuses, she sprinkles water on his face.” (Abu Dawud).

11 – Abu Sa`id and Abu Hurairah (May Allah be pleased with them) reported:

The Messenger of Allah (peace and blessings be upon him) said, “When a man awakens his wife during the night and they both perform two-Rak`ah prayer together, they are recorded among the men and women who celebrate remembrance of Allah.” (Abu Dawud)

12 – Jabir (May Allah be pleased with him) reported: I heard the Messenger of Allah (peace and blessings be upon him) saying,

“Every night there is a special time during which whatever a Muslim asks Allah of any good relating to this life or the Hereafter, it will be granted to him; and this moment comes every night.” (Muslim).

By Muhammad Fathi