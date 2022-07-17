How Does the Heart Fast?

Hajj 1443
[And if anyone believes in Allah, Allah guides his heart] (At-Taghabun 64:11)

Having a guided heart is the basis of all guidance, the secret of all success, the origin of every good deed, and the core of every action. Illuminating this fact, The Prophet said

Truly there is a piece of flesh in the body which if it should be wholesome, the whole body will be healthy, and if it should be corrupt the whole body will be corrupt. Truly it is the heart.

Thus the goodness of your heart is the guarantee of your happiness in this world and in the hereafter. Likewise, the heart’s corruption is the surest way to destruction.

The heart of the believer fasts during Ramadan and in the whole year. The fasting of the heart is done by purifying it from all sorts of corruption, including the different forms of shirk (associating others with Allah), false beliefs, evil suggestions, filthy intentions, and degenerate thoughts.

The believer’s heart is adorned with the love of Allah. It shines like the sun and increases in faith whenever the believer listens to the verses of the Qur’an. It grows in conviction when it contemplates its verses, and increases in guidance when it reflects on its provisions.

O Allah, guide our hearts to the straight path!

By Aa’id Abdullah Al-Qarni

Excerpted with some modifications from www.discover-islam.com.
