Jesus 43 – Trinity Atonement Blood Sacrifice 10 Crucifixion 2

Today’s program will be our 43rd series, Jesus delivered this feature of our law and it will be our test on Trinity, atonement and birth sacrifice. Last week we started on crucifixion and today inshallah will continue. I’m your host and Shawnee Mission here once again from St. Mary’s University is Dr. Jamal Arsenal I can look

at the Jamal, could you please give us a very quick summary of last week’s program? Okay, first of all, it was indicated that this notion of Jesus dying on the cross was is not as unanimous as it appears

that there are those who believe that Jesus was saved from the cross and someone else was crucified. And we said that this is not only the belief that is common among Muslims, but there are also some Christian sects in the early days that believed in the same thing that there are some documents that were discovered later, like the Gospel of Barnabas, St. Barnabas, and the, the natural Hammadi scrolls, which seem to point basically the same thing. We began to examine this issue of crucifixion from the standpoint as to whether the crucifixion was a fulfillment of the Old Testament prophecies. And we have seen again that in some cases, many people have been taking bits and pieces from

prophecies. But if one examines those prophecies quite carefully, it will show that Jesus was saved he was raised, and the one who plotted against him actually was punished. More specifically, we discussed three key songs. The first one was some number 22, which has statements that might sound attractively, in the beginning as applicable to crucifixion, like God, God, why have you forsaken me the vision of the garment, piercing of hands and feet, counting the bones. But by examining the context, it showed that this applies to the invasions by the Amalekites, of ziklag. And that, if we even for the sake of argument ticket, as applicable to Jesus, it shows that he will, he will be

delivered, and the one who betrayed him will be put to shame. We also examine briefly some numbers 31 and 34. And again, we said some writers have a tendency to pick bits and pieces that does not really make

complete picture, like in by hand, I committed my spirit, somebody was corn, his bones will be saved intact. And by analyzing each of them separately, we have seen again, that basically, it shows that that person, if you apply to Jesus was saved actually was not killed, or crucified. And finally, we indicated that there are several prophecies, especially in the Psalms of David, which shows

that there is some credibility for the theory that it was Judah, Scarlet who was crucified, instead of Jesus, that it’s not something that can be dismissed easily, according to the prophecies

wouldn’t be possible if you could give us some other examples, which would shed light on this interpretation. Well, let us take, for example, the other sounds that might show again, whether there’s some consistency in this interpretation or not.

These are some numbers 3537 and 41.

In this songs, you find statements such as people who made false witness, again, is the person who’s making that prayer.

a righteous person who says that the one who ate his bread actually turned his heel against him.

Let’s look at this at each of this rather quickly. In the 35th Psalm,

we find a righteous person who make a prayer First of all, that God will put to shame and dishonor those who plot against the life of that righteous person

to

that those who plotted our notice the word thing turned back on

Wouldn’t be turned back and confounded. I just like to make a footnote here. In the Gospel According to john chapter 18, verse six, it says that when the soldiers came to arrest Jesus, and he came to them and said, I am he, then they turned back and said,

three,

it also indicates that the enemies of that righteous person have head and neck

or bad.

See, and that that righteous person is praying that those who hit back net will actually be ensnared by and otherwise they will fall in the tip, they made it for him.

Firstly,

it speaks also quite clearly that that person will be saved, the righteous person will be saved will not be killed, as we find in verse, verses 24 and 27 of that song,

complete, integrated picture, some number 37.

Again, it speaks about a person who is wicked, plotting.

Again, a righteous person

talks about people who want to slay that righteous person. But it says that the Lord will less advocate in verse 13,

that those who plot will fail. And notice here in verse 15, their souls will enter into their hearts. In other words, the thing that they want to do to Jesus will be done to them, their swords will enter into their hearts, and that God will never forsake that righteous person in verse 33, will uphold him in verse 17. Again, an integrated pictures of ISIS who saved and the flutters to be punished, Jesus versus Judah,

invert and based on number 41.

Some writers take one verse, that’s what I call bits and pieces approach. Take verse nine. And they say that the person who is praying there say that the one who was closest to him who ate his bread, turned his heel against him. And they say, look, this is exactly what happened with Judah. Actually, in the Last Supper, Jesus gave him even the morsel of bread, as some writers in the New Testament say, and they say, clearly it applies to Jesus. What they forget, however, are three points. One, this son clearly indicates that God will deliver, deliver, or save that righteous person in the day of the trouble. That’s one, two, that God will protect him. And in verse two, it says, we’ll keep

him alive. That’s pretty, that’s pretty straightforward, exact will keep him alive, it didn’t say he wouldn’t be crucified or

three, that righteous person is praying to God to raise him up, so that his enemies will not prevail over him. Find that in verses 10 and 11. To me, if you take against that

proposition, that is what Jesus was saved and raised before the cross, and Judas Iscariot, who was punished in his place, in whatever method, I think we described that in a previous occasion,

whether his face changed and looked like Jesus and caused him to be punished, and crucified for his betrayal. But in any case, in all of these songs, the elements are quite clear, somebody is making, digging a pit, or setting a net,

to ensnare Jesus, but they themselves get ensnared, Jesus will be saved and is to heaven. Well, this sounds sounds quite, quite exciting, actually. And maybe, maybe we should elaborate on this. If you could

maybe elaborate by giving other references. I mean, this this does seem to contradict and different from the common notions that Yes, it does. And I’m sure for many of our brothers who are watching perhaps this might be the first time they ever heard of it, even though it’s certainly quotations from the Bible. And in many respects, it’s based also on the work of many biblical scholars, and you stated the references. Exactly. Let me give you four more examples just to see you know, where we’re going from there.

Take some number nine.

Again, this has been one of the Psalms that some people refer to as containing things pertaining to the crucifixion of Jesus. But if you take the sum as a whole, you will notice that it contains, I’d say, six basic points to some

Rather than reading or spend all the time reading, you can go ahead and read it some number nine, first of all, righteous person who offer thanks to God because He did some wonderful deed or something unusual to him. One,

two, that the enemies of that righteous person stumbled and perished, stumbled and perished, they were turned back. Remember what we said about study of is to Jesus very similar to some 35. Three, that God

is the stronghold of the oppressed in the time of traveling

for that the rescue of that righteous person will be by lifting him from, quote, The gates, OR gates of death,

from the gates of this very close to the time of crucifixion, and that’s in verse 13,

that this righteous person number five, will rejoice because of his deliverance.

Six, that those who made a threat or head and neck are the ones who are going to fall into it, verses 15 and 16. Now, if we take that righteous person to be Jesus peace be upon him, I hope nobody would dispute that he’s definitely a righteous person who was about to be crucified as bad grades of death as the sound quality, because of a net or a trick

played by Judah and his associates, and that God’s saved Jesus in the time of trouble, and that those who tried to conspire against him, actually are the ones who were punished. And that’s why that servant of God rejoices because God lifted him

a complete picture, second exam, some numbers 20.

Again, we find similar, righteous person prays to God in the day of trouble. Secondly, that God will help his anointed with mighty victories, I should stop for a footnote here.

And note, it actually comes from the Hebrew machine.

machine, which means Christ, or anointed means that, but in several places when its uses the term in reference to Jesus,

the translators of the Bible use the term Christ.

when something does not fit Jesus, because the anointed here would have victory and will not be crucified instead of translating his Christ. They translated anointed, but it’s actually does it serve his Christ, if he wants to stick to the same standards of translation, that’s in verse six mighty victories might be something beyond our imagination beyond his power as an individual.

The fifth element is that the enemies again will collapse and fall, and that the righteous servant will rise and stand up. Again, a picture of righteous servant, anointed, or Christ, Jesus peace be upon him, receiving the help of God in the most critical moment before arrest, and his enemies would fall in his place, Judah being arrested in his place,

this is confirmed in a third, some number 21, the following month, which seems to flow nicely from the previous one.

Because in some points you want, again, that servant of God,

indicate that God

listen to him,

held his prayers, that God gives him life forever, which, of course, could be an allegory that give him life for a long, long time that, according to Muslim believe Jesus was raised to heaven, and most interpreters of the currency that is alive, and he will come back before the end of the days. So that might possibly relate that God will give him life forever or for a long period of time.

And finally, it shows that those who devise evil will not succeed. The fourth one, notice again, the same basic profile.

Again, try to imagine in this some number 109,

that the one who made that prayer is Jesus,

again, is the one who betrayed him, Judah,

and that Judah actually will be brought to trial and condemned for by mistake to be this.

First of all, in that Psalm, it indicates that God will not be silent, because the wicked have spoken against the righteous. Even though that righteous person loves them, and prays for them. See the relationship between Jesus and he said he loved them. He prayed for them, but still, the wicked conspired or spoke against.

It also says

Or indicate that this righteous person is making prayer to guard against the word kids, that he will be accused, he will go on trial he will be accused and he will be indicted he would be regarded as guilty, and that he will be sentenced to death

that his wife will become little and his children will be fatherless.

It also shows that this person, the wicked, saw the curse, but did not respond to the blessing. Imagine Judah, Judas, this Guardian, having had all the opportunity for holiness because of his closeness to Jesus being one of the disciple, but he rephrases rejects this blessings, and seek the curse or seek the conspiracy conspiracy which brought him to crucifixion. And by the way, the word curse is quite significant. Because according to the Old Testament, in the book of Deuteronomy, chapter 21, verse 23, it says that anyone who is hand that was crucified is cursed. So in other words, he brought curse upon him said that is Judas miscarried.

And then it indicates that even if that person keeps praying, after he discovered his mistake, and his sin, his prayers will not be accepted. But a prayer would be like a sin. Verse seven, finally, that God saved the righteous person, but not the wicked, and saved him from those who tried to kill him. And as such, he is offering thanks to his creators, we find that in verses 30, and 31, in all of these four, as well as the present, and the others, that he covered the picture seem to be quite clear.

Are there any songs that you’re aware of? Where the speaker may be Judah, instead of Jesus? Meaning instead of someone righteous person playing Yeah, yes, in fact, in.

In the study of some number 69,

you will notice that it appears that the one who speaks there really is Judas, and not Jesus. And it is rather amazing how some writers refer to the very same Psalm number 69, to say that it applies to Jesus because superficially some statements here or there might somehow resemble the story of crucifixion. But what they forget is that the rest of the Psalm, obviously speak about someone who’s a sinner. And this description doesn’t apply to Jesus with these reference examples.

In verse two, the person who’s playing that song says that he, I think, in deep Maya, for a month.

And that is, of course, an expression of a person who did something very shameful, very bad that he says, I’m sinking in the mud or sinking into Maya, would that apply to Jesus? Obviously not. It would apply to Judah, but not to Jesus. In verse four, it says that those who hate me are more than the hairs in my head, and that they hate me without reason. And make lies against superficial if it’s a part of that may apply these users because they hated him without Of course, and he said that.

But let us stop, as Tableau help suggests, at this expression, that those who hate me are more than the hairs in my head. Now, if you go back to the New Testament, you find that Jesus was not hated by so many people, he was hated by some, not that many. For example, in the,

in the Gustin, in the various gospels, all of them in Matthew chapter four, and nine, in john chapter six, in Mark, chapter 11, and 14, in all of these ensures that Jesus peace be upon him, was immensely popular. People really loved him that the great masses loved him so much.

Those who hated him, of course, are well known, the, the the clergy, the priests and those who follow them. And the expression here is more than the hairs of my head seems to be an exaggeration could apply to you that perhaps, because of course, generation after generation hated him and still hate him, for the betrayal that he did to his master, even those who are not Christians, of course, they would not appreciate a person like that. So you can talk about more than the head, the hairs in your head, and I don’t know how many times I’m sure you’re talking about what hundreds of 1000s of here’s

the other thing also is that which is very crucial, in risk five.

The speakers there’s acknowledges that he committed sins and folly, sins and folly, and still speak again in verse 19. About his shame and dishonor. Well, can we really say that Jesus

committed sins and folly, not according to Christianity, not according to Islam. He’s well respected in both that applies more to Judas, not to Jesus. Okay, in verse six, he indicates that those who have hope in God will be put to dishonor and shame. Of course, again, with the reference we made before to Deuteronomy, chapter 21, verse 23, that Don whose hands are put on the cross is a cursed, that doesn’t apply to a prophet that applies to Judas.

In verses seven to 12, we find that that speaker, in his moment of distress, recounts his history, his good deeds that he did before committing that sin and folly, that is before betraying Jesus, that he was a sincere follower of Jesus, even though it doesn’t say in so many words, but you can see that he

received lots of hurts because of his following Jesus are following that righteous person, that he had a great deal of zeal for the house of God. So he’s just recounting this, in the hopes that God would save him after committing this folly. Now in verse 21, and that’s an interesting part that has been misinterpreted and applied by mistake to Jesus. He says, They gave me poison for food, and vinegar to drink and say, Look, in the story of crucifixion, Jesus was giving vinegar, but lots of stuff at the work in case you can’t take it literally here because simply the term vinegar appears, as john, in chapter 19, verse 29, mentions No, because if you take it, then in that literal sense,

you have to read what they gave him before. Vinegar, he said, they gave me poison. And the person who takes poison dies of poisoning, not of crucifixion, or bleeding, you see the point. So apparently, you can’t really take it as applicable to Jesus in that case.

The other thing also that we can say that when that speaker usually refers to poison, and vinegar, it is probably allegorical to refer to his suffering and his and his pains. But it doesn’t have to be literally.

The rest of the psalm

indicates, again, that he is praying for salvation. But this is different from the prayer of the righteous person, any person, whether he’s righteous or not, at the time of distress, he would still have some hope, and pray to God to serve him.

But again, like I said before,

you cannot really say that this applies to Jesus, as the person acknowledges that he committed many followers and sins. So what I’m trying to emphasize here is that

the person who was making this prayers,

obviously, it’s not Jesus, it’s probably Judas. documenta. Were you given excellent examples? Can I push you into giving any more examples that you may have?

Okay, I give another example on the same line that is prophecies that have been falsely attributed to Jesus whereby applies to someone else Exactly. Okay. In

Okay, in some number 38, especially verse 11, we find some

evangelists who use that particular reference that 811

the speaker, they says that his friends stood away from him. And they say, look, this is exactly what happens in the crucifixion that the disciples ran away. You find that in the Gospel, according to Mark in chapter 15, and 27, the Gospel according to Luke chapter 23.

But if you read that some carefully, number 38, you will find that in verse a teen verse 81,

the person himself acknowledges that he is a sinful person, he says, quote, I confess my integrity, I am sorry, for my sins, could that possibly apply to Jesus? Obviously not. So that’s very similar to the previous one. What is more amazing also, and that sound number 38. that in addition to acknowledging his sin, the person

ended indicates are the sun indicates that the rescue not of the person of the righteous against whom that person plotted will be in a way which is unusual with the involvement of angels. And that sounds to me quite revealing.

That that is revealing but maybe I’m gonna ask you clarify that and could you give me the phone number? Do you have within

Yes, I do. In fact, you have found that in some number 91 Yeah, this is

a one to make.

Sales I tried to give various numbers also have some key issues. So that Yeah, please use it to check on that. First of all, in terms of salvation of the person, in verse, verses one, two and nine, it describes a person who dwells in the shelter of the Most High that takes that as his refuge or fortress. Okay to

in verses 347 1014 and 15, it is clearly stated they very, that God the Most High will rescue him and nobody will came near him, that no evil will touch him.

Three,

he speaks also in verse eight, about the contents or punishment of the wicked, that he will see that punishment. Remember here again, if the story of Judah, God changing his face to look like Jesus being addressed, please you just saw that in front of him,

before he was listed,

for that his rescue will be through angels, and that he will be raised up that is before crucifixion. You can see that in verses 11 and 12. Now, notice here that the use of engine is not allegorical in that particular case, because the engines were said to have been serving Jesus. During his ministry, you find that in the Gospel of Mark in chapter one, the first chapter also the gospel according to to john, another seminary reference also beside the 91 is number 118.

Again, we find the elements of comparisons are quite similar.

But again, we find that some writers

take that to apply to,

to Jesus, for example, in the first Peter, chapter two, verse seven and Roman, 932, and 33.

This has been referred to as the rejected stone that can be the headstone.

But again, if you look carefully into that Psalm, you’ll find that is a person in distress, who prays to God, that God responded to his prayer, give him victory against those who hated him, saved him, and according to one verse, has not given me over to death. And then it ends by thanking God.

In the short time that we have maybe I’ll finish this by asking you what we can conclude from the study of of the songs. Okay, even though the Psalms are not the only references, but perhaps since so far we have been discussing basically the sons of David, we find that there are seven basic elements that Amidon perhaps summarizes in Brasilia called Psalms, one, the conspiracy by chiefs to kill Jesus, to that they use someone who was trusted by Jesus, that is Judah.

Least interpreted to be Judas. Three, that’s when Jesus feels that danger, he will pray to God to save him. For that that righteous person will make prayer again, is the one who betrayed him that he will be destroyed. Five, that God will respond to the sincere prayers of that righteous person, and that conspiracy will fail. Six, that God’s will also respond by punishing the person by making him fall in the same pit that he made for him for the righteous person. Seven, that the way of salvation or rescue of the righteous person would be unusual by raising him up to heaven. This is really very interesting indeed. I couldn’t agree with you more. Thank you very much talk to Jamal who’s going to

