Jesus 53 – Trinity Atonement Blood Sacrifice 20 Roots Of God Incarnate 1

we started first by continuing the analysis of the possibilities of reconciling the various stories about the resurrection,

crucifixion of Jesus peace be upon him and how the disciples did not believe it, even though they already heard him prophesied that

we indicated also that according to the gospel of john, even the closest people to Jesus, or personally, Peter and john did not even know not forget did not know that you’re supposed to be crucified and resurrected again, which seemed to indicate that the story seems to have been possibly added because of theological needs rather than historicity as such.

The second question we discussed was weird with Judah go and what explains the empty tomb on Sunday morning. And we indicated that according to some church historians, like Adolf harnack, the story cannot be regarded as a certain historical fact at all. And as far as what happened to Judas, we find again, a great deal of inconsistencies.

In the way, it was described in Matthew and in the book of Acts, how did he die? When did he die? What is the reason of calling the field

the field of large robots or persons the field? We don’t find really reconcilable stories at all. The third question was, where did Jesus grow between per person, crucifixion and resurrection. And again, we find variant explanations, ones that seemed to indicate that she was wanting to paradise in the same day to be with that rubber that was promised to be with him.

Another that that was some days after his appearance, or resurrection, and one story after 40 days. And we concluded that as far as the question of crucifixion, and resurrection of Jesus peace be upon if we look at it objectively, from the standpoint of history and analysis,

seem to be lacking really internal evidence whether on the basis of the Old Testament, by way of prophecies or the New Testament, the way the story has been

presented. And we began to look into the external evidence in terms of writings, such as Greco Roman history is the son of rabbinical in the writings of the Jews or other Jewish historians. And we indicated that even the most important Jewish historian,

Josephus did not mention anything about Jesus. And even when he mentioned something about him, it was found to be of editorial work, really of some other letters, Christian writers, but not really original work of presidents in all probability.

How will that explain and presume Well, how do we know that the story was a major addition and not to work? Of course.

Okay. Usually scholars have a number of criteria that they apply to that we’re not obliged, of course to accept it. But let me just give you an example to show that it’s not just a statement, you know, without any foundation. Dr. Cousteau, for example, when we caught it last time EOU ch or Eugene who showed on crucial,

he refers to two important works of the Jewish historian, Flavius Josephus. And he says in his second volume of the book, the words of the Jews, which covered the period of the fourth century before Jesus and and will be used 66, the year of the revolt against Rome

Of course, that is the period where one would expect that Jesus would occupy a very important place in this kind of history. But again, he says this is no mention of him in this particular reference.

But

in one reference, which is now lost, and is known only through Russian translation, we find that Jesus is mentioned. But the story is,

of what you might call Christian theology, which would have not been written obviously, by,

by josefus, redo

the second work

of Josephus, which is relevant here is his book, or volumes, actually ancient history of the Jews, and especially in volumes, it tends to 20, we find that the copies that we have now seem to be,

you might call Christian editions really.

And in volume 18, chapter three, it was noted as crucial reports, that there seemed to be an insertion there about Jesus appearing to be out of context, because it appears somewhere

in between the story of the riots that took place in Jerusalem, and how it was suppressed with clarity,

and between the exile of the Roman Jews to subdue, and he says that the way even look at that insertion, which is out of context to start with, indicates that the writer could have not been a Jewish history. And

now one topic, anything give us a few specific examples of that, in this, those expressions? Okay, let’s see what Jesus Himself, you know, quotes and how he analyzed and give reasons why it’s not possibly at I think, josefus.

He says that Josephus is quoted as saying, about the time of Jesus, quote, about that time, there came a wise man, not to see if he may be called, and then

he was the Messiah.

He was the Messiah. And then he goes on. Needless to say that he appealed to them that Jesus appeared to them, on the third day, restored to life. God’s prophets predicted this.

One, it is quite obvious from this

physiology, you will, if you will,

is that it could have not been really listened by Josephus, look at the terminology. It definitely reflects a Christian theologians do

you say? Is there a period the wise man, if he may be called a man? If he may be called the man? What does that mean? Is that a reference, perhaps in the mind of whoever inserted that, of the argument that was very hot? Last time, about the nature of Jesus? Was he human, divine and how humanity and Divinity reconcile the question of between inches and so on? Secondly, what interests would a Jewish historian have, in quoting Jesus, and acknowledging him as the Messiah? Well, if you are accepting a dishonor when you become a Christian, he is no longer a Jew, really? Right? A third,

Josephus as a Jewish historian series that God’s prophets predicted, that predicted the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus and he still doesn’t believe in Jesus. I mean, to take this together, it is so obvious, and I’m really convinced of

a crucial argument that obviously this could have not been written by a Jewish historian. In fact, he says, and I quote him that’s crucial. Had Flavius Josephus written this, he would have been a Christian, and a publicly professed Christian,

which, of course, is quite obvious, Oh, actually can say that. Whether you look at it from the internal evidence in the Bible, or the university, or from the so called claimed external evidence of other histories. That doesn’t seem to be really that convincing analytical evidence that would support the very common story of, of crucifixion and resurrection. You know, our discussion, last program, and so far in this program, points quite clearly there. There doesn’t seem to be any evidence of crucifixion.

Or resurrection, they can be based either on the Bible or on external sources.

That is the case and seems to be, how did this idea emerge and why that was introduced and propagate? Whether it appears that on the basis of

not only the Quran, I just like to make that reference By way of comparison, because the Quran indicates that something confusing happened and they thought that it was Jesus was crucified. This is another issue discussed in previous programs. But in saying that, even on the basis of the, what appears to people that Jesus indeed was crucified,

it seems to have caused the scandals in early

Christianity, because on one hand, the people of other nations around them who believed in various mystical religions,

they believed that even various so called gods or sons of God that they believed in,

it has rocketed after death. And now something happened that is very confusing, and it’s really difficult to explain, in one sense, then Jesus can be regarded as the Messiah. So the question here is, was it possibly an attempt to

resolve this kind of unexplained out

by adding the story.

The other problem also is that, as we quoted previously, from the book of Deuteronomy, according to Jewish beliefs, a person who is crucified is a cursed

and is regarded as a false prophet. And maybe they started to teach the early followers of Jesus peace be upon him, they say, you know, you He must have been a false prophet. If you people say that he was crucified, then, according to Ron Williams, is a false prophet. So there is a possibility, then that the writers in the latest time, were trying somehow to resolve that issue and give some

convincing answer as far as they perceived it to be that no, he did not really die, he was not,

you know, dead, because of the actions of others, but he gave himself up voluntarily, and that followed,

a divine plan.

But the interesting part that I think would be quite useful here is that the origin of the idea of the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus, and the whole notion, even of blood sacrifice, can be understood best. By going back to the origin in Africa, religions are very, very similar ideas which existed prior to the spread of this notion, among early Christians. And this is interesting to notice that the very basic idea of designing God for the Son of God, dying for humanity

that already exists. In many religions, mythical religions, in particular, prior to the spread of Christianity outside of Jerusalem, or Palestine, wherever you are in the world, it this idea exists now I’m talking about before Christianity.

Maybe you can give us some references, which would address this issue. Okay, first of all, as far as where these ideas existed, many historians tell us they’re in the Middle Eastern area, particularly in the Mediterranean region, they mentioned of the so called sun gods,

that exists. In the East India, for example, in the midst of Krishna and Buddha, have very similar kind of nations. It was discovered that even in Latin America, the idea also has some traces there. As far as the references that address this. There are many I’ll just give you a few examples.

There is a book by t. w. Don’t do a and it’s called the Bible, the Bible. And there are parallels in other religions. Of course, the title is quite expressive.

There’s also Edwards Carpenter’s, the title of the book is pagan and Christian creeds. And then there are two books written by Jay M. Robertson. One is called Christianity and mythology. And the other one is called pagan Christ’s or the idea of dying Santa, pagan Christ’s.

There is a very useful combination of the basic thesis of those writings. In a very good book. It’s called Islam and Christianity in the modern world in the modern world by Ansari and s. Ri, very scholarly work.

But in addition to what Ansari mentions, from whom it goes

to benefit a great deal in this coming programs, there is also two very important papers, one by Michael Gunther G, or you and Dr. It’s called the two roots of the Christian myth. And the other one by Francis young. It’s called two routes, or a tangled mess. And both of these papers were published as part of the connection,

edited by john Hecht, the renowned world theologian, H. icpa, called the myth of God, a parent.

All of these differences touch on this issue of the origins of this mythical Son of God dying for, for humanity.

I like to start off in astrology of some worship. Now, what was this based on? What do you see the worship of the Sun is an idea or a myth that was quite popular in many religions, for many races of humanity.

The reason is that for many people, the sun and the phases in which it goes, appears to give an occasion for those people to express their fears, and their hope, in the form of festivals. Because of course, the sun is not only the source of life, but it’s also regarded by some of them, like the Lord of Light. Okay, so the phases became very important to me, by way of expressing their emotions.

If you notice that the sun begins to decline, in the autumn,

and as such, the nights become longer than the days, in other words, the forces of darkness becomes more prominent than the forces of light, if you can, symbolically, alright, that decline rates it reaches its final stage, when winter draws close.

As you begin the winters periods, the sun begins to

increase,

as if it is a sin into the horizon. In other words, the days after it, which is really very, very minimum that the forces of life becomes the minimum, there is a new hope, again, because the days begin to become a little bit longer. And the nights become a little shorter.

That progress continues until you reach the spring. Where do you reach a point where the days and nights exactly are basically equal in length, synthetically, that represents a crisis, unresolved crisis in the forces of, of darkness in the sources of light, the Lord of darkness and result of life itself is a draw, you might say.

But again, as this drone emerges, we find that this crisis is resolved in the spring, by the victory of the forces of light over the forces of darkness in the form of the day is becoming beginning to become longer demands beginning to become

shorter. All right, now, in the the whole idea of sun worship, then we find that the coming of the autumn.

This is an occasion to express fears, the coming because, of course, I feel that there’s loads the sun has fallen into the clutches of the forces of the prince of darkness. On the other hand, the winters

becomes the beginning of hope, because again, the days begins to increase the struggle is going on, but there is a hope now. And that was that of course, coincides Christmas. We know as many scholars have indicated that there is no evidence that Jesus actually was born in winter, this is an issue another issue, but at least some particular study was given method and attributed to Jesus because it conside coincides with this new hope. And also we find that the the the spring

is the simple again

join because the sun god, sun gap Su and Vanguard has already achieved victory over the forces of darkness and the days began to become longer than the night. The things which which might be really interesting to remember is that sun worship su n at the time of appearance of Jesus peace be upon him was quiet.

prominence in many places under the Roman Empire, even though the exact name given to the Son of God.

But it was quite common. Can you acquaintance with some of these sun gods, and in what sense, it’s related to the doctrine of crucifixion of sacrifice. First of all, if you take, let’s say, the Central Asia miners,

the people that believed in a sun god issue and called attis. He is notice here, they believe that he was born of a version called Nana, him.

He was regarded as, quote, only begotten son. He was regarded as saviors. And it is said that he bled to death

at the foot of a pine tree,

and that they believe that his blood actually gave fertility to the earth. And as such new life was brought to humanity through his blood,

exactly is very interesting.

And then it says that Atlas rose from death. And his followers every year, he used to celebrate this resurrection by fastening his image to a pine tree. And then they go through it in truth, while crying and mourning, and then they come in the following day to find that the tomb is empty.

And that apparently, is the celebration of the resurrection of God, address of the Sangha, that is, in addition to this, they used to eat a sacramentum meaning, and they also believed in the baptism of blood. Let me give you an idea about you know, in Syria, for example, there was a very similar basic notion also of a sunguard, but a different different meal. It’s called Adonis in D o n is sometimes also it used to be called tammuz, he a new z. Again, it was said that God adronis was born of a version, that he was the Savior for Savior, that He died for the redemption of mankind, and that He resurrected again in the spring. In his book,

mythology of the ammunitions GW Cox

says that that person actually must be called the crucified Tao, or the Divine Love, personified, Divine Love, personified

a third mythical son God also that was worshipped in Greece, before Christianity was called by Mrs. Di o n, one s. r us, sometimes also called backless, da, WC. h us.

Again, he was regarded as the only begotten Son of Jupiter, that he was born of a virgin called Demeter, the ETR that he was born notice in the 25th of December, that he was the redeemers moderators and savior of mankind, that he was called the slain one and the sin bearer. In fact, in another reference

by

Godfrey Higgins,

he says that he was quoted that is the the the stats on God was quoted as saying, it is our job to protect you, and who says you, I am the answer. And

another interesting thing about the discard diagnosis is his passion. The his passion is celebrated every year, including this decision descent into him, and resurrection. Again, that was reported in dp D up is a book called The origin of all religious worship. These three examples I’m sure for anyone who is familiar with the narratives in the gospels,

supplies in what I might call a very striking

example. very striking examples of the similarity and great similarity between this son Gods my god and what was attributed to Prophet Jesus, peace be upon him in a later time.

Were there any other sun gods in the Mediterranean area, or even around

Yes, they were, for example, take Egypt, this is perhaps one of the most famous.

That was very common in very powerful in that time, in the midst of Osiris

again, Osiris was believed to have been born on the 29th of December, that’s close enough.

From a version who was called by the Egyptian, the Egyptian, the version of the world. Notice you that he thought, gentleness and peace,

that he was betraying himself

that he was betrayed by a person called piping t YPHN. That he was slain, dismembered, and in third, that he came back to life again, after he stayed and held for three days to manage.

And it is interesting to say that his followers used to make an image for him, and put it in a box and bring it out to worship. And we used to cry around that and say, Osiris is reason. Cyrus isn’t, according to the opinion of many scholars, the suffering and death

definitely was the most important or the greatest mystery of the old Egyptian religion.

In fact, they considered him also to be the judge of the dead in future life.

One, that’s a demon, I find, basically, no difference, really, from the stories attributed to Jesus in the Gospels. A second example of that, in the same area, more or less in the Middle East, is the god Mithra, MIT HR a.

That’s even more surprising. He was regarded also as the son god of the question. The new elements in his life include, first of all, he was born reversion, notice the similarity in all this mythical religions. To that he was the divine savior of mankind.

Three, that he came to the world as an infant, and was born on the 25th of December.

For that the first people to worship him with Shepherd

Shepherd files that he taught self control and strict morality. Finally, that his followers used to observe seven important sacraments, among the most important that they believed in baptism, confirmation, Eucharistic surplus, which they first took,

you know, and they believe that they are taking the divine nature of Mithra under pieces of bread, and wine,

or necessity, but let me add one observation also, that even in the Bible,

in Babylon,

there was also a son God known as den or ban da L. And his story is also strikingly similar to the Christian pashtoon story as attributed later, and that we can then unfortunately important after an important archaeological discovery in 1903, it can even became much more obvious in terms of analogy was that discovery was a song you see in the in the years 19, or through 1904 number of gentlemen, excavators working in the sight of ancient assured, they discovered two documents, and one of these two documents were deciphered. It was found to contain the Passion Play of bell. The translation of that story was published in English German, called the quests in London in January of 1922. And

anyone who examine the story as recorded or the documents, and the comparison or analogy, with the passion study of Prophet Jesus peace be upon him cannot help but get exceedingly surprised not only about the similarities, but almost the identity of both stories, maybe with the exception of the change of names and other minor details. So here respectively, once again,

