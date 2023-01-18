Jesus 7 – Jesus P In Islam 7 The Second Coming Of Jesus P

AsSalamu Alaikum and welcome once again to Islam in focus.

me, please have a summary of last week’s format. Okay, last week we talked about what happened to Jesus peace be upon him, in view of the fact that the Quran said that he was not crucified. We particularly discussed the the meaning of the term moto seca and how it resulted in different interpretation as to whether mythos geka actually means causing you to die or finishing your term on earth.

And then we indicated that the Quran beyond that indicate that Allah will raise him unto himself. And again, we discuss the various meanings of raised whether it’s raising in status, or raising of the soul, or raising of the soul, and body. And we said that all of these are possibilities and one should not discount any of them.

We also describe the second coming of Jesus and whether that contradicts the Muslim belief that Prophet Mohammed is the last prophet. And he indicated that he’s coming not in the capacity of a new prophet or a new revelation or superseding, what has been revealed and completed.

The mission of Prophet Muhammad peace be upon him, but as a follower of Islam, as all prophets have been Muslims, and as Islam was brought to perfection to the mission of the last of these prophets.

Whether or not the question of the second coming of Jesus is a point of agreement or disagreement between Muslims and Christians, we discuss some elements of both

arguments. On the other hand, we began discussion in terms of the documentation of the second coming of Jesus in the Quran, and indicated that there are two verses in the Quran which are not conclusive, but may be interpreted to refer, indeed, in the second coming of Prophet Jesus peace be upon him. That was the end of the program, we had only time to save the first verse, which appeared in Surah 43, that is, passage number 61. And it says, and he or it is a sign or knowledge for the hour, that is the last day. So therefore, has no doubt have no doubt about it, and follow me I follow Prophet Muhammad, this is a straightway This was one of the differences of opinion that has

not been

explained, you know, I believe at this point, we’ve run out of time, maybe I’ll ask you to elaborate on that. On the on that verse. Yes, please. Okay. You know, there have been

three, I’d say two basic opinions, really, that has been given about the meaning of that verse, and begin with what I consider to be the weaker opinion, not a very strong one.

It says that, it could be a reference to the Quran, the Quran, or the coming from the Quran is a sign that the hour is getting close. And of course, close doesn’t mean next day, but in terms of the age of the Earth, that comparatively the hour is close.

Or that he if we take he instead of it refers to Muhammad peace be upon him that is becoming of Prophet Muhammad, as the seed of all of the prophets is a sign that the hour now with the comparatively New Year,

I agree with shikshan to it in his book, or verdicts, that this is not really a particularly strong opinion. The reason being is that if one checks the context of this passage, are these passages in the Quran,

probably will be more comfortable interpreting that as reference to Prophet Jesus.

This would be more clear if one would use the verses for example, between 57 and 67.

That is in the same sort of that’s number 43. Because verse 61, appears right in the middle.

And rather than taking all the time, too much time

deciding this versus

Just to give the essence of what he talks about, beginning from passage 57 we find that the Quran, he

describes how when the Quran itself, prays, and mentioned Jesus peace be upon him, the pagan Arabs around the Prophet at that time

claimed that their own gods or goddesses are better than Jesus. And the Quran replies to them, and indicate that Jesus was a feeble person by Allah, a servant who was favored by Allah, and that Allah sent him as a good example, to the Israelites. And it says that if a man wanted to send angels instead of human beings as prophets, he would have done that. And then it says that verse 61, we’re in number nine, and he is

acknowledged, or a son for the hour.

And then after that, even it keeps talking about how the mission of Jesus was, and how people different Christians even different about the nature of his mission, what I’m saying basically here is that the context

of the bad verse number 61, and soda 43 seem to be more reasonably interpreted to refer to Jesus peace be upon him as knowledge for the hour or sign for the hour.

But again, when it’s when it says, Jesus is knowledge for the hour, if we take that interpretation, what exactly does it mean? Again, we can have slightly different interpretations here, not necessarily contradictory, but perhaps different angles, you might say, of looking at

one, that Jesus by raising the people from the depths, and curing those who are never in the healing those who are blind and so on, was done by permission of Allah, and it is a sign for us as humans, that resurrection is possible, and that coming to life after death, is, is not something to be discounted. That’s one possibility.

looked at from another angle, you can also say that Jesus is the sign for the coming of the hour or Day of Judgment, because his miraculous birth without the normal materion husband wife relationship, that’s the virgin birth, is itself a sign also of the hours that Allah creates whoever he wishes in whatever way he wishes, and as such, returning us back to life is something that we should not, you know, think it’s too far away.

This particular opinion, the second one is the thing of Shake Shack with a prominent scholar. And he says that this is not likely because those who are addressed in this

verse

are people actually who deny even that there is an hour deny even the death, resurrection, and life after. And as such, in his opinion, he says, if that verse was referring to the second coming of Jesus, then it doesn’t mean much to them, because they don’t believe even in the Day of Judgment, let alone signs of the approaching of the Day of Judgment. And he says that even if you continue with the verses that say select them Coronavirus, I have no doubt with them. That is addressing the pagans have no doubt about the coming of the hour. That’s the second explanation. The third explanation, which is the more common opinion among Muslim jurists is that it actually refers

possibly to the Second Coming or descent of Jesus toward the end of the time. And that was the sense in the winter and the approaching of the Day of Judgment. And this is the more common one. And that’s how the Second Coming, wasn’t it. Now that you just explained one passage, how about the other one? What does that one say? Okay, the one that you mentioned in the previous program was there was another passage also, which again, is not a conclusive or direct reference, like saying that Jesus is coming again or descending again, but again, can reasonably be interpreted to refer to that, and that is in Surah, number four, passage 159 159.

What the Indian I mean, and Navajo cobbler notice that again, might pose a problem in translation, because again, it could carry different ways or could bear two different slightly different ways of translation. But basically, it says and various none of the people of the book I stopped here to clarify the

front of the book is a term used in the Quran, specifically to refer to Jews and Christians, that’s people who received the Holy Book before using Christians, and

then none of the people of the book, but must believe in Him, again, him, Jesus or who this is another, believe in Him before his death.

And on the Day of Judgment, he wouldn’t be witness against them.

You know, the two most common interpretation of that verse, that passage is that B, E, and now T, the original Arabic terms, that Biggie refers to Jesus. And notice, he refers to the people of the book, which means, in that sense, that no, there is no one, or none of the people have the book, except that he will believe in Jesus before his death. And his in that case refers to the people of the book, ie in order or Christian,

when fail to believe correctly, and who Jesus really was,

before his death, that everyone, every Jew and Christian before his death, would realize, at this threshold of death, who Jesus indeed was. In that sense, it means then, that a Jew, for example, at the threshold of death, was realized that he went too far into one extreme by rejecting Jesus peace be upon him. And he realized at the moment of death, that he should have actually believed in him as the Messenger of Allah. By the same token, a Christian also who worship Jesus or deified him, instead of or Besides, a lot, the creator would realize at the time of death only at the threshold of death when his soul is exiting his body, that he was not correct in his belief, and that you

should have believed in Jesus as a human being as the Servant and Messenger of Allah, as he himself said, as we see in an effort program, but it was wrong to deify him. That opinion, according to Section two, is traceable to many of the early chapters of the Quran. And it says that injury for example, trace that opinion to Edna is one of the companions of Prophet Muhammad peace be upon him, also to a famous jurist by the name of Jay, and others.

But of course, it should be clarified here that this belief at the moment of death is too late. It’s not very much of use. Because the Quran indicates a square as well as the think of Prophet Muhammad peace be upon him. That is to believe or to collect one belief, when the soul is already leaving the body doesn’t help much, that one should really take the opportunity while he can still think and consider to correct his path and inculcate his relationship with the God of all including the God of Jesus that is Allah alone, and not to associate others with him in worship, or deification. That’s one. The second opinion is that both the terms in Arabic B, and mo T, both refers to Jesus, peace

and blessings be upon him, which means then, that all of the people of the book

in Jews and Christians will believe definitely in Jesus as a messenger and prophet of Allah, before his death, his death, you’re referring to the death of Jesus, or his passing away, after his second coming. And this is quite interesting, because what it means simply is that when Jesus Himself comes, declared the fact that he was a messenger and Prophet, a great Holy Prophet of Allah, but not divine,

or the guts and Son of God, some people wanted to

explain it. When that takes place, there will be no reason for any Jew or Christian not to become Muslim. Because between Muslims and Christians, the basic area of difference really, is the question of deification of Jesus, amen and a prophet or God in human form. And also the Jews who rejected him once he come and declares that of course, the miracle of his descent, again, would leave no room for them really to reject them. And as such own people, indeed will become Muslims. And that sense so that proper belief in Jesus as he actually was a messenger and prophet of Allah, will take place before the death of Jesus in the FTB the second coming, and this is the opinion of some great

interpreters like nelarabine and some Australian and, and others

was the second coming of Jesus mentioned in sources other than the Quran, for example, in the sayings of the Prophet Muhammad one, the Second Coming

have referred Jesus peace and blessings be upon him has been mentioned in at least 77 07. Yes 70 saying attributed to profit from a peace be upon him, and the relative to a large number of companions.

Some of these sayings, mind you are comparatively less authentic than others,

some of which are authentic but known as a head. Again, that’s a term in the science of hobbies, which is not involved, but too many to mention very briefly and concisely for the purpose of understanding what we mean by that is that this is a hobbyist which is sound, and acceptable, and both in terms of the text and transmission. But in the chain of transmission, we don’t find larger group of people narrating the same thing through a larger group of people through a larger group of people. In other words, the chain of narration is somewhat limited, but trustworthy. It doesn’t mean that this adage should be rejected simply means that it is good sound, but it is comparatively less

authentic than sayings of the Prophet that has been narrated by large number of people. And there’s only so many chins, dealing basically with the same thing. According to chef abou, Zara, Zara, and also chef chef toots and others. They say that even a sound saying of the prophet like that the strong one, but lacking instance,

to some extent, as compared to others, are not compulsory for Muslims, in the matter of belief. In other words, if one does not take it, you cannot say he’s got outside of the boundaries of Islam, others say no, if you have this type of saying of the Prophet, and it is confirmed, there have been so many similar,

not exactly words, but similar meanings repeated, and the happiness has been narrated from so many sources, then it should also be accepted as a source of beliefs. But I should add an observation is that the matter of the second coming of Jesus can possibly be interpreted as a matter of right or unseen knowledge of what will happen of the unseen, not exactly as a matter of belief, because the belief is there, there is no difference among Muslims, that Jesus was a great prophet and messenger of Allah only when Muslims reject belief in Jesus does he get outside of the boundaries of Islam, but what, what is the nature of the Second Coming and what are the Second Coming is not really, as

decisive as a matter of belief, it’s more of an unseen. But anyway, leaving this issue of,

of methodology of interpreting the same of the Prophet,

we find that great scholars, makeshift shelters, for example, say that some people, even if you interpret or mean by this, saying of the Prophet, that Jesus is coming again,

he says, could also be interpreted symbolically. For example, some saying of the Prophet speak about the dead, the false messiah, or the Antichrist. And he said that what some people have interpreted that to mean the evil, the predominance of evil and corruption, and conflict, which will precede the coming of Jesus. And then he says, By the same token, they interpreted the second coming of Jesus or the descent of Jesus peace be upon him, that this is also a symbol of the forces of good that the sources of good will eventually

have victory over evil.

But in any case, I would say that, because of the sheer numbers of saying attributed to the Prophet about the second coming of Jesus, I think must be treated perhaps carefully and not to be discounted and be regarded all

as symbolic and references that it could possibly mean a real physical distance of Jesus talking about me at this time, ask you a few questions on the main contents of the hudy. For example, was there any indication

as to the time of the Second Coming in terms of dates or or when? Okay, of course, in terms of this, like some people who say, on such and such day? Of course, I can’t answer that question. There is nothing like that in the Quran speaking with specific

data such but there are two indications about the approximate time when this will take place. The first indication is that it’s separate. I’m not trying to go through each one of the 70 now, but I’m just giving you the gist of what is contained there and that Jesus will descend again, close to the day of July.

Because the sin saying of the Prophet indicate that he will live for a certain period of time and then he will die and he will be buried like any other prophets before him, and that shortly after that, the hours of the day of judgment will be forthcoming.

A second indicator is that he will come or come down at the time when there is a great deal of turbulence even and corruption on Earth, a great deal of ungodliness led by the Antichrist or that Jad in the Arabic term, or antichrist, false messiah. And the hammers come at the time when it will be Muslims who will be the main force really standing up to this ungodliness and fighting the antichrist in his Legion. Some references that could be found, for example, in Muslim, Muslim reference, prophetic saying,

no question atrus Nia, where where is he just going to present there are some sayings of the Prophet, which was narrated, actually, in several differences in Muslim, a Buddha would utter movie and imagine all of these references of prophetic scenes,

especially in under the, you know, sub chapters like the Jad, the false messiah malattia. And Satan,

that Jesus peace be upon him will descend in the eastern part of Damascus, which is now the capital of Syria. In one thing, even it says you will come down

near the White Tower, the White Tower even specifies an area where he comes down.

And it even goes on to say that he will be dressed into yellow garments.

Some other saying of the Prophet as narrated in Abu Dhabi. And

it says, it gets even a description of Jesus peace be upon him physical say, says he will be of medium height, of ruddy and fair complexion that is reddish and fair complexion, that the head of his head will appear

as though water was going to trickle down from it, even though it is not wet.

Now, let me take it one one step further, any indication as to the time of day that he will descend, even that also behind mentioned in more than one saying, of profiting from it. That’s an amazing thing about the specificity of this description. That’s why, like I said before, he cannot discount this thing and say it’s on the symbolical.

In Muslim, Atma, for example, one reference of hobbies,

we’ll find a description that he will come down at dawn, or daybreak. That is the time when Muslims actually performed the first prayers of the day. And actually, it says that he will descend in the midst of the Muslim army, which is getting ready to fight the false messiah and his vision of the Antichrist and his Legion. And in one description, it says, specifically, when it says, Why and Muslims of the Muslim army, under the behind the leaders are lining up, to begin their dawn, congregational prayers, all of a sudden they will find Jesus peace be upon him, coming in their midst. And then it says that the leader of the Muslim army who is going to lead the prayer also, as

a courtesy will step back and invite Prophet Jesus peace be upon him to lead the prayer, according to the narration in this habeas and it says that Jesus peace be upon him, will decline to lead the prayer, you’ve prayed behind them, and He will say to them, enamel con men come that is your leader should be among you. And this is very important, because that also is a symbol of him, saying, as we mentioned before, that I’m not coming as a new Prophet, I’m not coming to supersede the last message as completed through Prophet Muhammad, I am a follower of Islam, like Muhammad and all prophets were followers of Islam. And

that is, by accepting to pray according to the last and complete revelation. This mutual courtesy is supported also in another saying, of the Prophet as mentioned in and by hockey, under the chapters known as smart was,

in which the Prophet says, and I just got the translation of meaning. The Prophet was telling his companions, what will be your that is, Your Honor, or how honored you will be

when Jesus will descend from heaven among you,

and the man to lead the congregation and prayers would be from among you, that it would be a great honor and status

For those who follow Islam in the last form, that even when Jesus, a great messenger of Allah comes down, he will still ask the Muslim to lead the Muslim Imam or the Muslim leader to lead the prayer I find that particularly fascinating,

stimulating Well, let’s go on what happens after that, when in the same thing, as well as others also in different wording perhaps it says that the Jesus peace be upon him will join the Muslim army in fighting the anti christ, Messiah. Interesting nothing one of this thing it says that when the the jet or the Antichrist, false messiah, see Jesus, humans start to dissolve as the soul dissolves in water, and that Jesus will advance towards him, and he slays him. And that’s the army that continued to support the the gen or the false messiah will all be perished, and there will be none left from his Legion or his army. In fact, some of those saying you’d be surprised, even specify the

place where Jesus will overtake the fleeing Anti Christ and his army. And it says that he will kill him at the gates of lymph nodes at present, is about 16 kilometres southeast of Tel Aviv in occupied Palestine, which is also the site of one of the major airports in occupied Palestine that was narrated in both document and attorney. And then in one narration also says that Jesus will go to the Kaaba,

the holy shrine, which was built by Prophet Abraham, the first house to worship the One God on earth,

passing on his way Emir Medina by a place called loja, which is about 35 miles from Medina, he was he in camps there but he goes, continues to Mecca, and perform pilgrimage also and circumambulate. Around the Kaaba, we find that narrated, for example, in modern Muslim, especially on the section of pilgrimage, well, is there any other thing that Jesus will do while he’s here on the earth, there are more than one saying of the Prophet also that indicates that when Jesus comes down, he will come also as a just ruler, that there will be abundance of wealth at that time. But one thing more than one actually, interesting enough, say that he will break the cross and kill the take. I was really

puzzled why break the cross, and can take in my humble understanding, it appears that since the Cross has been adopted, as a symbol of something that Jesus actually didn’t teach, according to Muslim belief, for the Jews, or the Israelites, they take the cross as a symbol of ignorance, and shameful death. Because according to the book of Deuteronomy, in the Bible, Chapter 18, that a false prophet is to be killed. So they take, or some of them took the cross as a symbol to prove that he was a false prophet. On the other hand, for others, in deified Jesus peace be upon him, the cost actually was a symbol of the theology that developed later on, that, you know, he took on the sins

of the world, and that was related somehow to deification of Jesus for getting that he repeatedly says, My Father and your Father, my Lord, and your Lord. In other words, the breaking of the cost here is a symbol of declaring the fact that he was no more than a Holy Prophet and Messenger of Allah, that it was wrong for people to defy him against his will, and the will of Him who sent him. Cannon. I thought about that also. And what occurred to my mind is that the park is a symbol, again, of deviation from the law because Jesus repeatedly said I cannot to destroy the law of profits, I can defend. He can, of course, against the liberalism and formalism but also did not destroy the law

or the prophets. And the eating into the fig weeds definitely was forbidden in the Torah that Jesus never said that you can eat it, it was based on a dream by one of his disciples. So apparently, it’s a reference to restore back the original teachings as he really meant them. And as he was sent that condition to clarify.

