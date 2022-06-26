Hajj 1443
Let’s Remember on ‘Eid!

Let’s Remember on ‘Eid!

As we wear new clothes and go to the prayer place of `Eid …

As we go to meet our dear ones …

As we exchange congratulations and good wishes …

As we have delicious sweets …

As we give our children `Eid gifts …

As we grin from ear to ear …

As we feel overjoyed on this day …

We should remember:

That Allah’s favor on us requires continuous gratitude in order to last, for Allah Almighty says, [And when your Lord proclaimed: If ye give thanks, I will give you more; but if ye are thankless, lo! my punishment is dire] (Ibrahim 14:7).

That it is our duty to be economical in everything, for Allah has prohibited us from prodigality in his Noble Book saying, [O Children of Adam! Look to your adornment at every place of worship, and eat and drink, but be not prodigal. Lo! He loveth not the prodigals] (Al-A`raf 7:31).

That millions of our Muslim brothers and sisters in different areas of the earth are deprived of the graces we enjoy.

That there are millions of Muslim orphans who do not find enough food, drink, or clothes.

The distressed, grieving widows.

The Muslim mujahideen who anticipate their reward from Allah.

The captives in the prisons of our enemies in occupied territories.

The defenders of Muslim lands in Palestine, Iraq , Afghanistan and Chechnya.

The banner of jihad, which needs those who will upraise it, Allah willing.

Our duties to our Lord Almighty that we must support this religion and elevate the banner of Islam.

The aim for which we were created by Allah Almighty, Who says: [I created the jinn and humankind only that they might worship Me] (Adh-Dhariyat 51:56).

The effective weapon the Lord Almighty granted us, with which we can shield ourselves day and night, the weapon of supplication. [And your Lord hath said: Pray unto me and I will answer your prayer] (Ghafir 40:60).

That it is our duty to support our religion and our Muslim brothers and sisters as much as we can at every time and every place.

That our enemies spare no effort to support their causes, and that we must exert more effort in supporting our causes.

By Haya Ar-Rasheed

