Maintaining Good Deeds After Ramadan

Here are ten means of keeping on doing good deeds after Ramadan:

Seek Allah’s support, beseeching Him Almighty to guide you to the right path and help you remain steadfast in faith. Allah Almighty has praised the supplication of those who are of sound understanding when they have said: [Our Lord! Cause not our hearts to stray after Thou hast guided us, and bestow upon us mercy from Thy Presence. Lo! Thou, only Thou art the Bestower.] (Aal `Imran: 8) Be keen on being in the company of the righteous and attending dhikr meetings such as religious lectures or visiting a righteous friend to make dhikr (remembrance of Allah) together. Acquire knowledge about the biographies of the Prophet’s Companions (may Allah be pleased with them all) and the righteous believers by reading books and listening to tapes. This will stimulate you to keep firm in faith and follow in their footsteps. Listen to tapes that deal with religious admonitions and righteous speeches. Be keen on observing the obligatory acts of worship. Keep on offering supererogatory acts of worship; do what you are most inclined to and can do regularly, even if it is little. The Prophet (peace and blessings be upon him) said, “…the best deeds to Allah are the incessant ones, even though they may be few.” Start learning Allah’s Book by heart. Recite what you have learned during Prayer and keep reciting the Qur’an as much as you can. Perform dhikr a lot and ask Almighty Allah for forgiveness. This may seem a tiny good act, yet observing it regularly increases faith and strengthens the heart. Keep away from every thing that may cause your heart to divert from the right path such as bad people, indecent television programs, pornographic pictures, and love songs. Last, but not least in importance, truly repent to Almighty Allah and be keen on not deviating from the right path again. Allah Almighty rejoices when His bondman returns to Him Most High in true repentance.

Dear brother, do not be one of those who do not pay heed to Allah Most High except in Ramadan. The righteous predecessors said about them, “Woe to those people who do not become mindful of Almighty Allah but in Ramadan!”

May Allah help you be steadfast in the right path until you reach the following Ramadan in best health and condition.