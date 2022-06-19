Mistakes in Visiting the Prophet’s Mosque and Tomb

It is recommended for Muslims to visit the Mosque of the honorable Prophet (peace and blessings be upon him). People usually visit it either before or after performing pilgrimage. During this visit, people make some of the following mistakes:

1- Some people rub the walls and the steel plates of the Prophet’s tomb, believing that doing so will earn them blessings, whereas blessings are earned through the adherence to what Allah and His Messenger have enjoined.

2- It is completely rejected to direct supplication to Allah’s Messenger (peace and blessings be upon him) and seek his grace, because Du`aa’ (supplication) is an act of worship and, thus, it must not be directed to anyone but Allah.

3- It is also a baseless act what some people do, climbing the Mount of Uhud and Cave Heraa’, tying pieces of cloth on objects inside the cave and mountain and reiterating special supplications.

5- Directing one’s face towards the Prophet’s tomb instead of Qiblah during supplication.

6- To neglect greeting the Prophet (peace and blessings be upon him) and his two Companions (may Allah be pleased with them) with the salutation of Islam “As-Salaam Alaykum”.

7- Take some dust from certain places that are thought to have the Prophet’s footprints or to take blessings therefrom, such as the place where the Prophet’s camel knelt down during Hijrah (Mabraq An-Naqa), and the Well of `Uthman.

8- Throwing money on visiting the graveyard of Al-Baqi` and the graveyard of Uhud’s martyrs to receive blessings from the people buried there is really a grave mistake.

9- Insisting on performing prayer in the Rawdah (the place between the Prophet’s tomb and his pulpit) despite the place being jam-packed with people, and the great disturbance that causes to other pilgrims.

10- Prolonged standing in front of the Prophet’s tomb, especially amidst the crowds.

11- It is also an innovated matter to send written complaints and requests with the pilgrims to the Prophet (peace and blessings be upon him).

12- Holding that it is an act of worship to take a bath before entering Madinah.

13- Some people, on beholding the walls of Madinah, say: “O Allah! This is the sanctuary of Your Messenger; make it a protection for me from the Hell-Fire, from punishment and from torture in the Hereafter.” This is none of Sunnah.

14- The same applies to saying: “In the Name of Allah, and in adherence to His Messenger’s teachings, O Allah, give me an entrance of truth and an exit of truth and give me from Yours a helping power” on entering Madinah.

15- Visiting the Prophet’s tomb before performing prayer in his mosque.

16- It is none of Sunnah to take a special position while visiting the tombs of the Prophet’s and his two Companions and reciting certain prayers. Al-Ghazali said: “A person visiting the Prophet’s tomb is to stand by the Prophet’s head, turning his back to the Qiblah, standing about few meters away from the column in the corner of the tomb’s wall. Then he is to say: ‘Peace be upon you, Allah’s Prophet, Allah’s Messenger, Allah’s most lovable person.” Then Al-Ghazali mentioned a very long supplication to be recited. He maintained that after finishing it a pilgrim is to return few meters back and greet Abu Bakr, and do the same with `Umar, saying (to both of them): “Peace be with you, the Prophet’s ministers and aides”. Then he is to return to his previous position, turning his face to Qiblah and remember Allah, thanking Him celebrating His Glory and reciting the Qur’anic verse that goes, [And if, when they had wronged themselves, they had but come unto thee and asked forgiveness of Allah and asked forgiveness of the messenger, they would have found Allah Forgiving, Merciful.] (An-Nisa’ 4: 64) Then he concludes the whole thing with Du`aa’.

17- Some people of the Madinah and others insist on performing prayer in the old mosque, and to do so they cut the rows of people who are standing to visit the tomb of `Omar and others.

18- Visiting some mosques and sites in Madinah and surrounding places after finishing the visit to the Prophet’s Mosque, believing that such visits are part of Hajj. It is recommended, however, to visit and pray in Qiba’ Mosque.

19- Visiting the graveyard of Uhud’s Martyrs every Thursday.

20- Tying pieces of cloth to the windows overlooking the graveyard.

21- Washing in the lakes beside the graveyard to take blessings.

22- Raising one’s voice while concluding prayer saying: (Peace be upon you, Allah’s Messenger.)

23- Some people try to draw closer to Allah by eating a special kind of dates in the place between the Prophet’s pulpit and his tomb.

24- Some people also rub with hands two brazen palm trees built in the Prophet’s Mosque to the left of the pulpit.

25- The pilgrimage guide sometimes raises his voice with some supplications and the pilgrims repeat after them in a louder voice.