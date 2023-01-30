Muhammad 11 – Muhammad P Abrahamic Tree 11 Jesus P On The Coming Of Muhammad P 5

AsSalamu Alaikum and welcome you once again to Islam focus. Today’s program inshallah will be our 11th in our series, the last messenger of God, Mohammed,

could you give us a summary please, of last week’s program? Sure. First of all, we discussed the expression spirit of truth, which was referred to in the Gospel of john, to identify the Paraclete, about when Jesus said will come after him. We indicated that etymologically speaking, this means inspired, truthful one. And that is equivalent in Arabic to an amine, the nickname of Prophet Mohammed being both a prophet and truthful person. You also indicated that expression of spirit of truth, which appears in john to describe the product lead, may not cause any problem, unless we insist, as some theologians did that the product is the same as the Holy Spirit. But the problem

seemed to arise only because of one single verse in the whole of the New Testament, which make this identification, namely john 1426. We indicated that one of the manuscripts discovered in 1812, on Mount Sinai, does not to use the term Holy Spirit, but simply use the term spirit, which is used in the Bible also to mean the prophet and a messenger not literally a spirit.

In addition to the etymological aspect, we also found that there are historical proofs that the word multitudes of Christians in various parts of the world who understood the term correctly to refer to a human being, and that is why people like naming and Montana’s were followed by a large number of Christians for a long period of time. Even though these were human beings, and they claimed themselves to be the purpose of being independent was expected to be another prophet.

After giving the reasons as to why you’d be perfectly, cannot be equated with the Holy Spirit, as has been traditionally interpreted. We give positive reasons why the profile of the product niche is actually is about Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him. And we give a number of reasons based on the description, or profile of that perfectly given by Jesus, or attributed to Jesus, according to the gospel of john, especially in chapters 1415 and 16. Are you aware of any objections to the analysis you offered concerning the identity of the powerclean? Yes, especially evangelical people have been, you know, objecting to that and trying to negate any notion that Muhammad will be accepted even as a

prophet or that can be any successors to Jesus, please.

Let me discuss cyber peace to begin with. First of all,

they say that Jesus says that this Paraclete will stay with you forever. And they say that Muslims themselves acknowledge that Prophet Mohammed did not live forever, that he lived for a certain period of time and then he passed away and he was he’s buried in Medina. So how come that is that? The description of him?

But the question here is what is really meant by dwelling in you forever? Does it mean that the product lead or that person

when they will review as a physical body or his teachings? Now we have indicated before there’s plenty of evidence from the Quran and outside of the Quran from history, that the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad peace be upon him and the revelation he received? It has been preserved scrupulously that was a subject of two complete series.

And 1400 years after him, he still lives with us with anyone who believed in him in terms of his teachings and his memory and what he taught people to follow.

And even when you use the term when he knew or not even among you, when you do know that this can be used figuratively if somebody loves his wife

Kenny says you are in my heart, you are inside my heart. It doesn’t mean that you as a physical person is literally inside my heart. It’s a figurative language that shows relationship.

A second objection.

They say that Jesus here was speaking to his own disciples, to Peter, john and others. And as such, he’s not really talking about something that will happen later on six centuries after him nearly in Mecca or Medina would Prophet Muhammad peace be upon him. King said, How come that applies to this person.

But the strange thing about those who raised this

objections like Reverend Sharkey was an Egyptian priest, for example, they themselves believe that the Holy Spirit is still dwelling with the believers 2000 years after Jesus, which means not limited to the generation addressed by Jesus who are standing before him. When he said those words, it is well known that when a prophet addresses his contemporaries, is not only addressing the believers standing here now, but it also addresses all believers in successive generations. In fact, there is evidence to that in the gospels themselves. And the Gospel according to Mark in chapter 14. And according to Matthew chapter 26, we find, for example, Jesus Peace be quoted as saying that you will

see, or this generation will not pass away before you see the Son of Man coming in glory in the clouds. One, whatever that means, obviously, he is not talking about the contemporaries, because he never came back in the clouds

to rule and judge in the lifetime, those people. So it means, again, in one sense that he’s addressing the community of believers through successive generations, as well.

You know, when Jesus, Moses or Mohammed addressed their own people, their own contemporaries living with them, and give them some moral teachings or advice or guidance? Does that mean that it’s irrelevant, or inapplicable to those who come after them? So this sounds to be a really poor objection, raining? A third objection? They say that Jesus said about the Paraclete, addressing his disciples that you know him?

And he said, How come? The contemporaries of Jesus did not know hunger because he was born, much later outcome that applies to him? There are a number of responses to that one, I just mentioned, that when he said you, does it mean, that believers standing before me, or you means the community of believers who claim to follow me, you wouldn’t know him.

It is also known that when you say, you know him, that it could easily mean you know him because I have given you the profile or the science of who that person is, he said, he will glorify me, he will say this, you will do that. So you know him that means your generations of believers, following me, Christ will recognize and know that profit if you really are careful by examining the kind of profile or the description and giving you the sign so you should know him, you know, when he comes.

Historically speaking, we know that there have been millions upon millions of Christians who recognize the truthfulness of the prophethood of Prophet Muhammad peace be upon him and actually knew him, recognize them as Jesus Himself predicted before the advent of Prophet Muhammad peace be upon him we know that many areas especially in the under the Byzantine rule, were majority Christians like Egypt for example, Coptic.

Now, we know that in a country like Egypt, nearly 93% are Muslims.

In that same thing applies to Palestine, Syria, Jordan, Lebanon,

many of the countries of North Africa is significant minorities in Asia, Europe, Russia and other places. But the point here is that many of those people who embrace Islam will recognize the truthfulness of the last prophet Muhammad peace be upon him, have been Christians before so the address actually is to meet a Christians who opted to follow the rules and follow Prophet Muhammad as instructed by Jesus speech.

In fact, there have been many historical anecdotes of people who believed in Prophet Muhammad on the basis of their knowledge of his profile and description in the Old and New Testament and that included both Jews and Christians. One of the most famous means is the negus, the kingdom of Ethiopia at the time

Prophet Muhammad peace be upon him, who after hearing about the Prophet and his description and his teaching, he admitted that this is the one about whom Jesus spoke before and it is said that he died as a Muslim actually.

That includes a scholar who lived

towards the beginning just about the beginning of the mission of Prophet Mohammed but died very soon because he was on what are called Nelson who was the, the uncle of the prophets wife, Khadija.

Again, he was a learned Christian, and he was the one who immediately recognized the prophecy of Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him.

There are a number of clergy, even biblical scholars throughout history who

embraced Islam, basically, by realizing that the profile given in the old the New Testament really speaks about the advent of Prophet Muhammad peace. I can speak even from my personal experience, I know a gentleman who was finishing his theological study in seminary. He was in his final stages when he contacted our foundation dystonic information foundation.

And he eventually embraced Islam. And in one telephone conversation when he called me the other day, he told me that the beginning that sparked his interest in Islam, being himself that biblical scholars and students of theology was reading my humble little booklets called Mohammed in the Bible, which I neglect to make available free of charge to anyone who asked for it or write to the address detectors at the end of the program.

But this is only one of many examples based often I had was also a Christian priest who embraced Islam and wrote a book actually about Mohammed in the Bible. There are quite a few

that seem to enforce the point that I’m saying that when Jesus says that you will know him or you know him, that there is enough time, or enough indications about the nature of that productive, I am telling you to come after you, after Jesus, that you should be able to recognize him. Unfortunately, the majority of our Christian brethren are not aware of this, possibly, because the kinds of interpretation offered them by official religious institutions throughout history, have had taken a one track approach in interpreting those prophecies, of course, objection.

They say that Jesus said that the world cannot receive him does not know Him or see him. But they say no, Mohammed has been seen and known now, by the word. But again, when Jesus speaks about the world knows him not, maybe the world does not know him now, because he has not been born yet. That description does not apply to the Holy Spirit, for example, because the Holy Spirit was known. And Jesus said, receiving the Holy Spirit in his lifetime. So maybe that’s a distinction between the Holy Spirit and Prophet Muhammad that he is not known because he’s not been born, even yet he’s somebody

that will be sent from some God or the Father. But even if we take the world does not know him, or see him

to apply to the future, which is even a weaker likelihood. It’s still accurate because Muslims are only one fifth, one out of five human beings, which means four fifths of the human race, that belonged to other communities of faith, do not recognize or realize the reality of Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him and his mission at times, because or at least in part because of the defamatory media and references that are given about, about Islam.

The fifth objection that they say that Jesus said that this perfectly when

will proceed from the Father proceeds from the Father or from Brad, which means they say someone who was not to be born like Mohammed born from a woman.

This was raised, for example, by Reverend Serbia’s.

Now, the strange thing about that objection is that the same people who raised this objection, do not find any contradiction or problem in saying that Jesus proceeds from the Father, even though they admit that he also was born. He was also born from Mary. They don’t see any difficulty with that, but this is only in the case of Prophet Muhammad is given and you have to apply the same standard. Look, we say, however, that proceeding from the father does not mean the third person eternity. It simply means proceed in a sense that God would send him that his teachings come from the Father is sent by the father carrying his when his teaching and his mission to mankind

either

Any other objections, especially now on the nature of the relationship between the parent cleat and Jesus, there’s been a number that have been familiar with reading the literature written by Christian I tried to get familiar with both point of views and before one comes to conclusion. One of them is that

they said that Jesus said, I am going to send you the Paraclete. And they say that means then that the Paraclete would be the messenger of Jesus. And they say, Mohammed PCF, and he never claimed to be the messenger of Jesus, he claimed to be the Messenger of God, unless you admit that Jesus is God, this is the kind of, you know, RV, that is mean,

to begin with.

When Jesus used the term sin view, from the Father, it does not necessarily mean that Jesus is God,

sending prophets because he himself is a prophet, a first himself as a profit, but it just they seem that all of the profits are one dimension is basically one. It’s almost like everyone coming to compete or sent by the other to complete the mission that God sent them all to, to complete. So his mission actually is representative of the teaching of Holland profits refer him.

On the other hand, as we indicated in a previous program. So one of the verses also that speak about the curriculum, Jesus says that he will pray to the Father, and the Father would seem then the productive, he was praying the father to send the protein, and that even is a more clear admission, that the cinder is not really Jesus, but God Himself, which means that he will send another prophet or message. A second objection, pretending, as you said, to the relationship between the parklet and funded are partly for Jesus to be more accurate,

is that they say that, Jesus said that the correct lead will witness of me and commodifying. And they said, this doesn’t apply to Prophet Muhammad asked him right. So when Prophet Muhammad did not witness to the divinity of Jesus, or glorify Him as God incarnate,

but the question here is who said that Jesus was God incarnate? I think this is a topic we have discussed in some detail in the previous series. This is only presumptuous on the on the part. He indicated previously, that there’s absolutely no evidence scripturally logically or historically,

based on the words of Jesus Himself, or the Old Testament, for that matter, that Jesus is God incarnate. That’s a matter we have discussed before. So it’s presumptuous for me to say that because he refused to recognize, acknowledge or recognize Jesus as God, then he did not testify with Jesus because that assumed that Jesus was God, which is a questionable assumption in itself.

The fact of the matter is that the one

only one only process, the only possession of spiritual truth or parklets, who came after Jesus, testified of him and glorified Him, His Prophet Muhammad peace, there are a number of reasons just to support it. One,

Jason, Prophet Muhammad witness to Jesus, not as God but as his real, respected position and honored status, as one of the greatest prophets of God knows that’s a testimony. That’s a clarification, no question

to

he glorify Jesus by revealing the truth about his nature. Because after all, nobody would be happier in Jesus peace be upon him,

removing any confusion in the matter of belief in things that would affect in any way the purity of monotheistic faiths that Tito Moses taught and how that came after him to teach.

Three

summit peace be upon him glorify Jesus when he recited the revelation given to him from God, as we mentioned in a previous point, to glorify his mothers, to absolve her from any false accusation, and to absorb any accusation about Jesus even being untrue or false prophet has some claimed.

Firstly, it was Prophet Muhammad peace be upon him or glorify Jesus.

From the accusation of being a cursed by his enemies, as you know, in that was mentioned in the previous series, that some of the enemies of Jesus said that Jesus was a false prophet, because in the book of Deuteronomy, chapter 21, verse 23, anyone who’s crucified is oppressed. So we use that as an excuse to prove that Jesus was a prophet, which is not true.

glorifying him from some of his own followers, even who were misguided, like those who claim that Jesus for example was a curse for us, which is

Another very appropriate term to use to refer to Prophet Jesus peace be upon and this is found in the book of Galatians chapter three, verse 13.

He glorified Jesus from those who attributed to him, even in the gospels, of being harsh in the treatment of his mothers, as we find in john chapter two, verse three and 14, he is what his mother woman, what do I have to do with with the

recording vision tion? Dogs, as you find them the Gospel according to Matthew, in chapter 16, in chapter 33, on the contrary, no word in the Quran? Do you find such harsh turns attributed to Jesus, actually, in his relationship with his mother, suffice to refer to chapter 19 in the Quran, what better than duality, that God has made me kind to my mother, not an overbearing,

harsh. So in other words, when you look into the real

revelation, the teaching that were revealed through Prophet Muhammad peace be upon him is nothing short of glorifying Jesus, and witnessing to him as a great prophet and messenger,

the subjection that they say that Jesus said about him that he will take of what of me? Or is of me and declare it to you? And they say, How did Mohammed take from what is of Jesus or belongs to Jesus? Well, to answer that question, what belongs to Jesus, or Mohammed, or Moses or any other prophets is one in the same? Because the essence and the core of the teaching of all of these great prophets belongs to God after all, so when he says, Take what is of me, the same monotheistic faith, taught before me, and confirmed after me through the admission of that most Great Prophet, Muhammad, peace, quite frankly, I have tried

my best to examine carefully all of these objections, but none of which they seem to be justifiable.

So Dr. Brenda, you mentioned in the previous program, that term attributed to Jesus to refer to one who was to come after him is a Greek term.

Now, is there any trace to the term used by Jesus May peace be upon him in his own language? Well, to answer that question, I think we must realize that Jesus peace be upon him did not speak Greek, the augustan irrelevance, para Cletus, Jesus did not speak Greek he spoke Aramaic, which is a dialect of Hebrew. Unfortunately, there is no trace of the original words of Jesus in His own language. And I think this would have been very useful, because as you know, the difficulty always arises in translation and the accuracy of translation and next up, and if we didn’t have any access to the Aramaic words of Jesus as he uttered, then of course, you would have been very useful to

discern what exactly is said.

Now, in addition to the problem of translation also from one language to the other, there are also problems in copying the manuscripts even after they are translated.

It is interesting to notice, for example, that there are two terms in Greek which are very similar very slight variation. One is perfectly to us, which has been interpreted interpreted as the advocate to come after Jesus. The other is spirit, Cletus, Cletus, percolators, very close. And when they are written, they look very much, very much the same with very slight variation.

Now, the first term percolators, which is found in the noon,

manuscripts of the gospel, according to john, which has been translated as I mentioned, as advocate.

The other term correct lettuce. And that’s an interesting one actually means someone who’s illustrious or praised, which is equivalent to the Arabic term ashmit. Another name of Prophet Mohammed because both Ashman and Mohammed come from the same Arabic root hands which means praise. In fact, is is superlative, of alpha deal, superlative term of Mohammed which means which means actually the most praised one, which is a very known not only title, but actually the actual meaning of the name of graphics and Harman, digital.

Now, that leads us to inquire as to whether they might have been I’m not saying that for certain to be honest. But it raises the possibility that they might have been a problem or an error in translation. It is quite possible that the original term was very Cletus not productive notice and prickly this actually means I met or helmet and that will be totally

in conformity with what backward, says in Surah 61, verse six that Jesus indeed said, I am giving blessed tidings of a prophet to come after me his name being

the president, which is exactly equivalent to

predict letters.

I see now that you mentioned in your answer, that when you spoke, use the term known manuscript now, among the tickets from that that other manuscripts may have existed that are not available to us, I think yes, and they will, perhaps overly cautious by saying, I’m not saying that persistent and I still stand by that. But I think there are some indications, however,

that seems to show that they were variations. I’ll give you an example of this. One of the Christian missionaries who were very active in India trying to converse Muslims during the British colonial period, wrote once about this issue of Paraclete. And he said that Muslims made a mistake, when they thought that the parrot lips about whom Jesus spoke that is to come after him is Mohammed, a prophet Mohammed or Ahmed and he says that the the main reason of the errors of Muslims he says is that there is another term in Greek and para Cletus, which means Atma. But he says what is there in the Gospel According to john is not particularly Cletus, which means the advocate.

Then this same missionary, by the way, his name is Claire’s, this dumb T is the same missionary actually wrote another book, which was translated into English by William Morris and I are under the title and sources of Islam. In that book, this gun says that some Muslims notice were misled

by an old translation of a Catholic priest, who translated correctly, or better collective about whom Jesus spoke into the Arabic term. In other words, he made an Arabic translation. And he was determined to translate perfectly and he said, this priest, Catholic priest was wrong.

Here we find a Christian missionary, who, by his own admission,

says that a Catholic priest

did translate from some old manuscripts. they translate the term practically into the Arabic term, but he says he was wrong in that translation. But the question here is this. On what basis did that learned Catholic priest translate the original into?

Is it not possible that that ancient translation, or that priest did have some access to a verdient manuscripts of the Gospel According to john, which had the term predict later snop practices, which actually means that and he accurately rather than wrongly accurately translated that as,

but this is not the only relevant question about the origin of the words used by Jesus space.

We have mentioned before that there have been variations, to say that it was always perfectly it is questionable. We have mentioned the relating of the something about the discovery of the manuscript of the gospel of john, in Mount Sinai in 2018.

And that, again, version, we have seen that the Holy Spirit does not appear as Holy Spirit, but simply as a spirit. That seems to leave us with the possibility, if not the likelihood, that there might have been other variants manuscript of the Gospel According to john, which actually has the Greek term percolators, which means

