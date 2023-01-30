Muhammad 12 – Muhammad P Abrahamic Tree 12 Jesus P On The Coming Of Muhammad P 6

And welcome once again to is time and focus, programming shala we are twice in our series, Muhammad peace be upon him, the last messenger of God. And our sixth in our segment, the coming of Muhammad, as foretold by Jesus. I’m your host shadman mission here once again from St. Mary’s University is back the gentleman better so reconnect with your

crazy Hebrew as a summary, please of last week’s poll. Okay, we discussed in the previous program, some of the objections that has been raised concerning the profile of the parameters that are productive that Jesus spoke about, and how the objections are raised as to whether this really applies to Prophet Muhammad are not.

And among these we discussed, of course, is the description of the product lead, that he will stay with you forever, that you know him that the world knows him not, that he will proceed from the Father,

that Jesus say, I am going to send him that he will witness or testify of Jesus, and that he will take of what is his and declare it. So we discuss this and we have seen that this description does not really negate it at all, but actually would not contradict the profile of the product lead to actually referring to Prophet Muhammad peace be upon him.

We also indicated that after all, Jesus peace be upon him did not speak Greek. And we don’t know whether the original word used by him is the equivalent to the Greek term percolators. An advocate? Or was it para Cletus, which mean the crazy one, which means also, Mohammed or That’s the meaning of Mohammed actually the priest one.

In spite of the fact that almost all manuscripts of the Gospel According to john, when directly it is mentioned, reads practice, we have also indicated that there are some other Christian sources that translated the original term into ashmit or Muhammad, both are names of Prophet Muhammad peace be upon him. And he gave the specific example of the Catholic priests mentioned by the Christian missionary

word the terms he will be translated actually

the correct letters or the whatever original word was there into admin or the praised one? And of course, we read the question here that that Christian priest in Prussia might have had access to a copy and hold copy that actually has percolated us, not particularly this, which means

suppose that there’s no conclusive evidence which is found, which may support the possibility to do original term was turn hiatus or or augment. Now, would that in any way change your conclusions? Well, I don’t think it would change it because as we indicated in one of the very earlier series, parts of the series on the commitment the moment that first of all, that there are three possibilities, one, that the original word used by Jesus is the equivalent to the Greek public letters, which means Ahmed, or Mohammed, but not percolators. And that might be supported by the fact that this Catholic priest, you know, translated it as such. So that’s one possibility.

A second possibility is that

Jesus might have used both terms, that is directly just the product latest or latest the productivities, which means the advocates Mohamad or the advocate the press one, which is another possibility, and we have seen before, how these two words correctly to send percolators are very similar when they are written there is very slight difference. And we have a great deal of evidence that many times the copyist of the Scriptures might make a slight mistake of copying not deliberately. And because of the similarity of the two words, maybe he thought that it was repetitious and might have copied one and his eyes might have skipped, skipped the other. So that’s

another possibility and that applies to Mohammed as well.

The third possibility, which is of course, upheld by most theologians, is that no the original was practically to switchman the advocate not Hamlet or

Now even the term product lintas, which means guide or counselor applies to Prophet Muhammad as well, for he was sent

as a counselor and a guide to humanity to show them because of that. I would like to clarify here that the basic discussion that we had so far was not totally contingent on whether it was regulators or calculators because I remember a recent

trial that we had in Texas in College Station, Texas.

In April of 87, were Reverend Don McCleary, who was the founder of these women Institute

was discussing that issue. And even though I did not mention in my presentation, once even the temporary protected status, which means and they give different reasons why Muslims believe that the Cletus Jesus spoke about actually applies to Prophet Mohammed, even though I didn’t mention the other term percolators. In his response to that, he started saying no Muslims get confused because they confuse the word product creators with perfect letters, even though I didn’t use the term. So I just wanted to clarify the argument. And that issue is not really contingent on the term, even though there is good reason to believe that probably it was percolators. But that’s not the only

foundation for that. In fact, there are also other ancient writings outside of the Canon or canonized scriptures, which even gives clear indication that Jesus peace be upon him, indeed, was speaking about becoming of another prophet like him, Prophet Muhammad peace be upon him, not speaking on the arrival of the Holy Spirit.

What are you aware of any other ancient writings which may relate to the origin of the term correctly? Yes, there are, for example, the famous biographer of Prophet Muhammad peace be upon him is

perhaps one of the earliest and most authentic sources, about the nice time of the Prophet writing in the eighth century, and talking about eighth century in the Christian era.

In the beginning of his work, he gives

quotations, quotation by quotation from what he claimed to have been a Syriac copy of the gospel, gospel of john, in his time, we don’t know where that copy is, but apparently, he’s quoting from some document that he had. And I tried to read that in Arabic, I tried to give it my own translation, I hope it would be as close and accurate as possible. But let me read it this way.

He says,

quoting Jesus, that’s in the, in that copy of john,

quote, whoever hated me, he has hated the Lord.

If I had not done in their presence works, that no one else had done before me, they would not have been guilty of sin.

But from the same day rejected or signs by executives,

and thought that they will overpower me also the Lord, yet the word that is written in the law, must be come to pass, that they hated me for no reason.

But when this national arena will come to that word, Jesus speak about someone to commissioned in this management,

who will be sent to you, by God, from the Lord,

that pure spirit who proceeds from the Father, he is to speak about me, and you too, will speak about me, because you were with me in the beginning, I say that to you, so that you will have no doubts. Now, the crucial term used here is the Syriac term, the National Center, which in his heart say this is the equivalent to the Arabic

are critically engaged. Now, the point here is that this quotation has been given or mentioned by Agnes half as early as the eighth century.

Now, what kind of copy of the gospel of john he had access to to make that kind of quotation? It is not clear, but obviously, whatever he quoted from must have been an older document going definitely before the essentially.

I see. I see. Well,

that’s interesting. But now how would that compare with the present, Kanye gospel of john, there aren’t a great deal of similarities.

In fact, if you examine, you know, anyone who’s familiar with the gospel of john, you find that this sounds very much like the 15th chapters of john, especially verses 23 through 27. And also the first verse in chapter 16.

More or less, you will find something similar to that

on the mouth or putting the voice of Jesus in the, in the Gospel of john. There are however, some variations. For example, according to the Syriac, a copy claimed to have been used by admits.

Jesus says that they thought that they can overcome me and the Lord,

which might be a possible reference to thinking that they could crucify me. But they will not succeed that this could be a possible reference to that seems to default that the will over power me that might give that indication.

A second

distinction here is that Jesus is quoted as saying, so that

you know, what has been written in the law shall come to pass, that they hated me, without any reason. Now, if you compare that with the equivalent, more or less, in the canonized gospel of john, you find that in very, very standard version of the Bible, it makes cross reference to Psalms of David especially Psalm 35, verse 19, and Psalm 69, verse four.

And it is interesting to notice that these two songs, in fact,

indicate that the person who is making that prayers to God will be saved. And that the one who tried to trap him, or set the net for him is the one who’s going to be snared in bed. And that’s a very interesting area. In view of our previous discussion in the series on Jesus, beloved messenger of Allah, when it was indicated that examination of the sons of David, as a unit, if you take the wholesome, shows that actually someone

will be in the danger of being crucified, but will be saved and the one who betrayed him, supposedly Judas is the one who has been to be entangled in the net that he said, and fall in the pit that he dug for Jesus. Anyway, a third observation on that text is that in the prison copies canonized copies of the Gospel According to john,

Jesus is saying that he will send the Paraclete from the Father even though one verse actually says I pray the Father and He will send you the production in the city of coffee, however directly, it’s only says that God will send him that has an implication because in that second petition in the Syriac copy, it shows that all authority is in the hand of God, it’s not Jesus was sending, but God actually was sending that ultimate fundament or the predict letters,

just as you send Jesus as a prophet before him.

Another observation is that in the Syriac

version, again, the product letus, is described as someone who will speak about Jesus, just as the disciples speak about him. And that seems to be less ambiguous than the terms that appear, for example, in the canonized gospel where it says he will testify of me, but It simply says it will speak of me.

The other thing also, is that in the Syriac copy, it says that Jesus said, I say that unto you, addressing the disciples, so that you don’t doubt

in the English translation that you have the canonized.

JOHN, it says that you don’t fall away, which is the rather ambiguous meaning in the Cydia cover. But it says so that you don’t do it, which it appears to me really, I give you all of those signs about the National Center or regulators or misalignment. So that when that Prophet come, you will not have any doubt that is you will not have doubt about the truthfulness of his message and that he is the one that I told you is to follow me. The main point here to remember is that the Syriac copy quoted by him in his heart, like I said before, it must have been really an old one, definitely before the eighth century, because that’s when he wrote, and obviously it was not written in his

time, or he would have mentioned that. How old was that copy? 300 years 400 500, which might bring it closer to the other

copies, the oldest copies available now in Greek, we can’t really say for sure. But all it says is really that it seems to be consistent with the Old Testament prophecies that you’re talking about before. Some

The New Testament prophecies we discussed.

But even then it is not really the only reference

referring to the coming of Prophet Mohammed because also another important document referring to that is the Gospel of Barnabas. Before we go into the Gospel of Barnabas, it might be worthwhile, if you could tell us who who Barna resist.

Okay, to begin with, let me examine the name first.

Because it might have some significance. First of all, when we’re talking here about Barnabas, we’re not talking about barabas,

in the New Testament literature, in the gospels in particular, but our bus was the name of one of the robbers, who were said to have been crucified side by side with Jesus. So, let me back that back up again. barabas was supposed to be a person who was released, or, you know, set free when the Roman government offered the people whether you should, you know, release Jesus or barabas. Sorry. So that’s that we’re not talking about that. barabas we’re talking about St. Barnabas. Now, what does the name mean? I think we’d have some significance. Some people held the view that it means actually son of encouragement, or expectation. There is reference to that in the book of Acts in

chapter four, verse 36. And some people explain that, in a sense that he

encouraged the disciples of Jesus after his ascension, and actually sold his property and gave the money for the poor in the church. So they called him son of encouragement. So some claim that this name actually came later on. After the ascension of Jesus. However, we find that there are some other biblical scholar like dannemann in gray,

who say that Baba Barnabas means also son of Ningbo and Eb O,

which actually refers to

another meaning like son of prophecy, son of prophecy,

or son of consolation. And according to the international standard, Bible encyclopedia,

it indicates that, and I quote, all these interpretations are admissible in estimating Barnabas as a preacher.

Well, that seems to indicate then,

that the term Barnabas need not necessarily had been given to Jesus, sorry to Barnabas only after the ascension of Jesus, but something that relate to his qualities, his eloquence, and his qualities as a preacher in general. Again, I believe that this explanation is quite helpful, because some people raise the

risk some doubt about the authenticity of the Gospel of Barnabas on the grounds that this name came much later. Whereas if you read in the Gospel of Barnabas, he claims that Jesus during his ministry addressed him with that name. So I thought that this clarification might be might be helpful.

Now,

but in any case, the description

of the name as given by those biblical scholars seem to indicate that Lenin could have been prior to their essential energy.

Is there any indication that Barnabas was one of the 12 disciples of Jesus May peace be upon him?

Well, first of all, we must say that the name

Barnabas does not appear in the canonized gospels as one of the 12 disciples is mentioned there and the book of Acts but not in the list of the 12 disciples that you find enumerated for example, in some Gospels. However, a very interesting book, I think I might show that it’s a very interesting recent

book by Youssef. Why you SS e FF, it’s called the Dead Sea Scrolls. The Gospel of Barnabas in the New Testament that was published by the American chess publications a couple of years ago.

In that book,

he indicates that some Christian documents

one called recognitions has given another mean to Barnabas math, yes, a TT R. S. And he says that this are according to that document matches with simply another name of Barnabas apostle

In another Christian document known as the hominis.

It also indicates that Barnabas was a personal apostle of Christ,

and that he was a strict servant of the law. Well, these two documents seem to indicate, notwithstanding that his name does not appear in the gospels as one of the 12 disciples that in all likelihood, he was one of those 12.

It must be noted here that Barnabas in his own gospel, described himself describes himself as one of the 12 disciples and actually give the other names. But in any case, before canonize the Gospels, as noted by many biblical scholars, even before canonized gospels, while they agree about the number of the disciples of Jesus peace be upon him, that’s the number 12. There are differences in names. For example, in Luke,

one is called Judas, the son of James, the same person in Mark 316 to 19 is called habeas. And then Matthew has a different name libris. So the seem to be some variations in the means, as even given the in the kind of nice gospels, which still need their own pop in that possibly Barnabas should have been included in that, in that list, or some names might have been a couple of names may be changed.

It is interesting also to notice that according to the book of Acts, Barnabas that when he went back to Cyprus after his split with with Paul, it says he took with him documents, which he received from the apostle, Matthew.

And that seems to indicate two things.

One, is that burden of us was quite close to the disciples through a famous one like Matthew, for example. And that might corroborate the fact that you probably was one of them, one of the 12 disciples.

The second indicator is that

Barnabas

seemed to have had access to that original work written by Matthew. And many scholars believed that Matthew wrote his work.

In Hebrew, this was the belief actually of many of the early Fathers of the Church. That means you had some original copy of what the Apostle Matthew wrote. And that, of course, might even be more authentic than the oldest copies available of Matthew today, which are in Greek, which seems to have been a translation from Hebrew. And of course, we’re not sure what kind of problems in translation might have arisen. In brief, then what I’m saying basically, is that there seem, there seems to be that there is more than one corroborating evidence that Barnabas was one of the close disciples of Jesus peace be upon him, even though his name does not specifically appears in the Gospels. Well,

does the present Bible say anything about Barnabas?

Yes, there are a number of description of him that even if we assume that he was not one of the 12 disciples almost on par with them, even though like I said, the indications seem to be strong in that favor. For example, in the book of Acts, in chapter 11, verse 24, he is described as a good man who is finished with the Holy Spirit and faith.

It mentioned as indicated earlier in the previous question, in Acts, the book of Acts, chapter four, verse 36, that he had properties that he sold, and he took the money to support the poor in the church, and that of course reflects unselfishness, devotion and faith. Somebody who seems to have really been influenced by such a noble personality as Jesus peace be upon.

The Bible also, in the book of Acts, especially in chapters four and nine, they seem to be an indication that Barnabas was quite instrumental

in encouraging the disciples to accept, Paul,

as you know, when Paul who used to persecute Christians came back and claimed to have seen Jesus on his road to Damascus. The disciples did interesting, nobody really accepted his version. You were very suspicious of him. Actually, it was the intervention of St. Barnabas that convinced them to accept the fact that Paul as he claims have repented already, and now he’s converted.

Now, since all the disciples were against accepting Paul, it seemed that Barnabas was highly respected, you might have been perhaps one of the chief disciples that you were was able to convince the other disciples to accept

It also indicates in the book of Acts,

that

Barnabas went to Antioch to encourage the budding Christian movement there. And that he found that there was a great need this, you know, for preaching that he was not able to do alone.

And then it says that he went to Texas, which is now in Syria, and brought porn with him as a partnership, first to help him in helping those who were already facing famine or starvation. As we find, for example, in chapter 11, verse 30, and then later on, he called on the help of fools to help him in missionary work that’s in the act, Chapter 13, verse three, for example,

in the book of Acts, also in chapter 14, verse 14, we are told that

Barnabas went alongside with

and john mark, in the first missionary trip

by Paul found that refers to three. And that’s both

St. Barnabas and Paul, were called potassic. That’s in 1414.

It is noted also that according to the book of Acts, chapter 13, verse 43,

or up to that, you know, from the beginning of act up to chapter 13, verse 43. Whenever there is any mention of Paul and Barnabas, always the precedence was for Barnabas. In other words, when it says

Barnabas and Paul went taking precedent over

over porn,

which seemed to indicate again his status.

However, later on, after that particular point in act with the exception of a few verses, we find that the thing is shifted again, or shifted, should say, and the precedence was given to Paul. So it says, For example, Paul, and Barnabas said of Paul and Barnabas went,

well, no, of course, as we mentioned, in the series, Jesus beloved messenger of Allah, that the writers of the book of Acts is Luke. And Luke was very close to Paul, he was especially physician. So, of course, the possibility of leaning more towards Paul and magnifying his status, of course, would have been a natural thing to, to expect. However, the main point here is that in the book of Acts, we are told that shortly afterwards, just after that first

some kind of dispute has arisen between Paul and Barnabas. Well, according to the book of Acts, the description of the reason of that

dispute seem to be not very strong reason for such a serious split. And as we discussed in the previous series, on Jesus peace be upon him. But after that split in way, we notice that

we don’t hear any more

about

